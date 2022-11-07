Read full article on original website
Trump unloads on DeSantis after midterms
Former President Trump on Thursday released a long statement deriding his relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, after the Florida Republican easily held onto his seat during a midterm election cycle that delivered a series of losses for Trump-endorsed candidates in pivotal races. Why it matters: The underperformance of Trump-backed candidates...
Biden: Red wave "didn't happen"
President Biden on Wednesday said the "giant red wave" that some predicted would come during the midterm elections "didn't happen." Driving the news: "This was supposed to be a red wave," Biden said during a news conference at the White House. "You guys were talking about us losing 30 to 50 seats. ... That's not going to happen."
Democrat Kim Schrier wins 3rd term in tossup U.S. House race in Washington
Democrat Kim Schrier will serve a third term representing Washington's 8th Congressional District after defeating Republican challenger Matt Larkin, AP reports. Why it matters: The district has been considered one of a handful of tossup races that will determine control of Congress next year. Driving the news: Schrier led Larkin,...
House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
Biden to raise Taiwan during Monday's in-person meeting with Xi at G20
President Biden will hold his first in-person meeting as president with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Why it matters: Both leaders will be heading to Bali after clearing major political hurdles: the U.S. midterm elections, which went better than expected for Biden; and the Chinese Communist Party Congress, at which Xi secured a third term.
Lindsey Graham: "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure"
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) acknowledged Tuesday night that his party's midterm results were thus far underwhelming, telling NBC: "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure." Why it matters: With tailwinds that included an unpopular Democratic president, persistent inflation, and historical trends that favor the party out of power,...
Latinas to watch in the U.S. midterm elections
Latina candidates from both parties could make unprecedented gains in Congress on Tuesday. Why it matters: A fresh slate of Mexican American and Central American women are running for U.S. House seats in Florida, Colorado, Oregon, Virginia and Maryland, highlighting the expanding influence of Latinos outside of the Sun Belt.
Red wave fizzles in Virginia
Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
Zach Nunn ousts Cindy Axne in key U.S. House win for GOP
Republican challenger Zach Nunn ousted Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne, narrowly winning Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: As one of the most at-risk Democrats, Axne's race was closely watched and well funded as Republicans across the country hoped to overtake the U.S....
McCarthy's quest for House speaker risks derailment
House conservatives are throwing up major roadblocks in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) path to the speakership. Why it matters: If House Republicans manage to eke out a majority from the midterm elections, it will likely be a narrow one, meaning just a handful of members could block McCarthy from getting the gavel.
Trump-backed J.D. Vance wins Ohio Senate race against Tim Ryan
Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance has defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio's pivotal open Senate race, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Vance's conversion from fervent Donald Trump critic to full-throated supporter and election denier attracted the former president's endorsement — propelling his victory in a state Trump won comfortably twice.
Kim Schrier leads in Washington's 8th Congressional District
Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier was ahead of Republican Matt Larkin in early election returns Tuesday, putting her within arms' reach of a third term representing Washington state's 8th Congressional District. Why it matters: The race has been considered one of a handful of toss-ups that will decide which party...
Republicans' abortion silence backfires in midterms
The blame game has begun around what led to Republicans' disappointing results in the midterms, with some outside groups zeroing in on the party's lack of an abortion message. Driving the news: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a large anti-abortion organization with close ties to GOP leaders, slammed Republican candidates who distanced themselves from abortion bans and failed to clearly communicate their stance on the issue, calling it "political malpractice."
Democrats inch closer to flipping the Pennsylvania House
Democrats are poised to make large gains in the Pennsylvania House following Tuesday's election, potentially threatening Republicans' long-held majority. Why it matters: Republicans have controlled the state House since 2011 and the Senate since the mid-1990s, resulting in divided governments, most recently under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for the past eight years.
Federal judge in Texas strikes down Biden's student loan relief plan
A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's student debt relief program Thursday. The latest: The Biden administration said in a Thursday night filing that it's appealing the ruling of the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman. "We strongly disagree with the District Court's ruling on our student debt relief program," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement confirming the appeal.
Possible interference from Beijing looms over elections
Democratic countries are sounding the alarm about Chinese government efforts to illicitly influence their elections. The big picture: Governments, including Russia and the U.S., have long-documented histories of interfering with or attempting to influence the elections of other countries. Recent campaigns indicate that China is now getting into the game as well.
Trump-backed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins re-election in Georgia
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has easily fended off her Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, even as he raised a remarkable amount of money in the deep-red district, per the Associated Press. Why it matters: In just two years in office, Greene has set herself apart as one of the most...
Biden to nominate Danny Werfel to lead IRS
President Biden on Thursday said he will nominate Danny Werfel to serve as the next commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Why it matters: Werfel led the IRS in 2013 after President Obama selected him as acting commissioner in the wake of a mismanagement crisis. He would replace Trump-appointed Charles Rettig, whose term ends Saturday.
Ron DeSantis defeats Charlie Crist in Florida governor's race
Floridians have re-elected Republican Ron DeSantis as governor of Florida over former Gov. Charlie Crist, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: DeSantis' easy victory will fuel speculation that he's ready to set his sights on the White House in 2024. DeSantis, 44, retains his position as the GOP's most...
The Latinos who made history in the midterm elections
Several Latinos made history during the midterm elections across the U.S. Driving the news: Among them are Delia Ramirez (D), a Guatemalan American state legislator whose election makes her Illinois' first Latina member of Congress, as well as California's House candidate Robert Garcia (D), who will be the first out LGBTQ immigrant in Congress as a gay man from Peru.
