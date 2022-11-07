Read full article on original website
2022 NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes rules them all; Tom Brady returns to top 10
Nothing steers NFL teams quite like quarterbacks. It's possible, not probable, to win in spite of them. It's preferable, not easy, to land the best of them. They are, more than anyone else, the ones who shape the football landscape, week in and week out. That's why we're ranking all...
Ravens' Justice Hill: Pushed aside by Drake
Hill had four carries for 11 yards in Monday's win over the Saints and added one catch for eight yards. Even with Gus Edwards (hamstring) out, Hill's role didn't see an increase in Week 9. Kenyan Drake dominated the backfield work as he played 68 percent of the snaps and converted that into 24 carries for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hill's role appears tenuous even with J.K. Dobbins on the shelf, and if Edwards is ready to play after the bye, Hill's role could diminish further.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10, 2022: Model says start JuJu Smith-Schuster, sit Justin Herbert
If your Fantasy football lineups feature Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson as your starting quarterback, you'll need a reliable streaming option for your Week 10 Fantasy football picks with the Bengals and Ravens on a bye. Among the most notable streaming options in Week 10 is Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The former Ohio State standout completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns while adding 178 rushing yards and another score in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins last Sunday.
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
Jets' Elijah Moore: Will work out of slot after bye
Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he plans to utilize Moore out of the slot more frequently following the team's Week 10 bye, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. After a strong rookie season during which he saw time both outside and in the slot, Moore has struggled...
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Remains sidelined Thursday
Hardman (abdomen) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Hardman, who is dealing with abdominal soreness, also didn't practice Wednesday, so what the wideout is able to do during Friday's session should be key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars. If Hardman is out or limited this weekend, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson would be candidates to see added snaps Week 10 behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Giants' Richie James: Out of concussion protocol
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.
Ricky Seals-Jones: Works out for Colts
Seals-Jones was among several tight ends to work out for Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Seals-Jones began training camp with a good chance to be the Giants' starting tight end this season, but he hurt his toe very early in camp and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He now appears to be healthy and will try to latch on with the Colts, who currently have only one healthy tight end (Kylen Granson) on the active roster with both Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) missing practice Wednesday.
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Remains limited at practice
Swift (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. After missing three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries, Swift returned to action Week 8 against the Dolphins, earning a 52 percent snap share and 10 touches in the process. He proceeded to have practice limitations last week before being active this past Sunday against the Packers, but he fell all the way back to 16 percent of the plays and just five touches. Head coach Dan Campbell told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that Swift didn't incur any setbacks in that game, and added that he hopes the team "can give him a little bit more this week." Swift may have to get back to a full session Thursday and/or Friday to have any chance at a normal workload Sunday in Chicago, but Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are on hand in the event the former's snap count again is capped this weekend.
Bills' Matt Milano: Sheds injury designation
Milano (oblique) was a full participant during practice Thursday. Milano missed the Bills' loss to the Jets on Sunday and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. His return to full participation Thursday is certainly good news for the Bills' defense while also signaling the veteran linebacker should take the field Sunday against the Vikings.
Fantasy Football Week 10 Running Back Rankings: Jonathan Taylor's a risk, but one you should probably take
The bye-week teams in Week 10 don't feature a ton of Fantasy superstars, but you'll surely miss Rhamondre Stevenson and Joe Mixon, both of whom look like top 10 running backs right now (at least!). Michael Carter, James Robinson, Kenyan Drake and the rest of the backs on the Patriots, Bengals, Ravens, and Jets are easier to stomach losing, though that doesn't mean there's an overwhelming number of great choices here. In fact, once you hit RB18 or so this week, you start to run out of running backs I feel great about starting.
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Marking progress
Head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that he is hopeful to have Williams (wrist) back in December, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Williams dislocated his wrist in Week 5 against the Bengals, and he was placed on IR the next day, Oct. 10. Although no official timetable for his return was given at the time, he wasn't expected to miss the remainder of the season, so a December return makes sense. The veteran safety's eventual return will certainly be a boon to the team's defense, which has dealt with numerous injuries this season.
Fantasy Football Week 10 WR Preview: Mecole Hardman's absence could open the door for Kadarius Toney
Patrick Mahomes told us before the season it would be a different Chiefs wide receiver every week. While JuJu Smith-Schuster's emergence has changed that a little bit, there has been a mysterious element to this Chiefs offense, that's the red zone touchdowns. Early in the season Clyde Edwards-Helaire was used...
Ravens' Mike Davis: Makes little impact
Davis caught his only target for seven yards in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Saints on Monday. Davis saw just three snaps on offense with Gus Edwards out due to a hamstring injury. The veteran running back has yet to make an impact in Baltimore, having not played double-digit snaps since Week 2, despite J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all missing time due to various injuries throughout the season.
LOOK: Baker Mayfield headbutts Panthers teammates without a helmet after win over Falcons
The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, 25-15. This Week 10 rivalry matchup was not the most entertaining affair in the world, but the fans that did show up brought the energy to Bank of America Stadium. P.J. Walker got his fifth consecutive...
Falcons' Arthur Smith never considered putting Desmond Ridder in for Marcus Mariota during loss to Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons were serious about riding with Marcus Mariota, no matter the performance or circumstance. Despite Mariota's struggles in Thursday night's 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers, head coach Arthur Smith never considered pulling Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder. "No," Smith said after the loss to reporters, via the...
Colts' Matt Ryan: Back at practice
Ryan (shoulder) was spotted at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Ryan, who is working his way back from a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain is practicing for the first time since he was removed from the Colts' starting quarterback role following the team's Week 7 loss to the Titans. Regardless of the progress Ryan makes this week, Sam Ehlinger is slated to start Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Ranking the best QB runs of all-time: Where does Lamar Jackson's best run fall on the list?
Like the three-point shot in basketball, there was a time when a quarterback run was like seeing Big Foot in the wilderness. Ironically, the origin of the position was centered around the running the ball. Founded in 1920, the NFL didn't have a 2,000-yard passer until 1942 (Cecil Isbell), and it would be 18 more years before the league had its first 3,000-yard passer (Frank Tripucka).
Steelers' Mike Tomlin hints at possible change to offense, says winning continues to be primary goal
Those unfamiliar with the Steelers probably thought that they were going into tank mode the second they dealt Chase Claypool before the trade deadline. The trade mimicked what many teams do when are in the Pittsburgh's current predicament, as the 2-6 Steeles sit three full games out of the AFC's final playoff spot.
