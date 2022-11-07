Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
CBS Sports
2022 NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes rules them all; Tom Brady returns to top 10
Nothing steers NFL teams quite like quarterbacks. It's possible, not probable, to win in spite of them. It's preferable, not easy, to land the best of them. They are, more than anyone else, the ones who shape the football landscape, week in and week out. That's why we're ranking all...
CBS Sports
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Will work out of slot after bye
Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he plans to utilize Moore out of the slot more frequently following the team's Week 10 bye, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. After a strong rookie season during which he saw time both outside and in the slot, Moore has struggled...
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Remains limited at practice
Swift (ankle/shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. After missing three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries, Swift returned to action Week 8 against the Dolphins, earning a 52 percent snap share and 10 touches in the process. He proceeded to have practice limitations last week before being active this past Sunday against the Packers, but he fell all the way back to 16 percent of the plays and just five touches. Head coach Dan Campbell told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that Swift didn't incur any setbacks in that game, and added that he hopes the team "can give him a little bit more this week." Swift may have to get back to a full session Thursday and/or Friday to have any chance at a normal workload Sunday in Chicago, but Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are on hand in the event the former's snap count again is capped this weekend.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: Another limited practice
Pierce (chest/shoulder) remained limited in practice Thursday. So far, there's been nothing to suggest that Pierce's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but the Texans' top running back likely will have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 10 injury designation. Pierce is coming off a Week 9 effort in a loss to the Eagles in which he was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 27 times for 139 yards.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sits out practice Wednesday
Rodgers (thumb) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. For the fifth week in a row, Rodgers is opening game prep with either some or no activity. This time around, it was the latter, but that may be due to most of the Packers' skill-position group and top two offensive linemen having some sort of practice limitations Wednesday. Wide receivers Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (knee) also sat out the session, wideout Allen Lazard (shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (ankle) were limited, and wideout Christian Watson (concussion protocol) was a full participant. Rodgers will look to get back in the mix Thursday and/or Friday as the team prepares for Sunday's showdown with the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Out of concussion protocol
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that James cleared the concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. James suffered a concussion during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Seattle, but with the benefit of the team's Week 9 bye, he's good to go in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans. As evidence, after he was spotted without a red non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice, he was deemed a full participant, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site. Consequently, James will join Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills and potentially Kenny Golladay (knee) as New York's available wide receivers Week 10.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Remains sidelined Thursday
Hardman (abdomen) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Hardman, who is dealing with abdominal soreness, also didn't practice Wednesday, so what the wideout is able to do during Friday's session should be key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars. If Hardman is out or limited this weekend, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson would be candidates to see added snaps Week 10 behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 10 Running Back Rankings: Jonathan Taylor's a risk, but one you should probably take
The bye-week teams in Week 10 don't feature a ton of Fantasy superstars, but you'll surely miss Rhamondre Stevenson and Joe Mixon, both of whom look like top 10 running backs right now (at least!). Michael Carter, James Robinson, Kenyan Drake and the rest of the backs on the Patriots, Bengals, Ravens, and Jets are easier to stomach losing, though that doesn't mean there's an overwhelming number of great choices here. In fact, once you hit RB18 or so this week, you start to run out of running backs I feel great about starting.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mike Davis: Makes little impact
Davis caught his only target for seven yards in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Saints on Monday. Davis saw just three snaps on offense with Gus Edwards out due to a hamstring injury. The veteran running back has yet to make an impact in Baltimore, having not played double-digit snaps since Week 2, despite J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all missing time due to various injuries throughout the season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Sheds injury designation
Milano (oblique) was a full participant during practice Thursday. Milano missed the Bills' loss to the Jets on Sunday and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. His return to full participation Thursday is certainly good news for the Bills' defense while also signaling the veteran linebacker should take the field Sunday against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Colts finally address QB need, select Kentucky's Will Levis as four passers go in top 6
It's been quite the past few weeks for the Colts. From letting coordinators and assistants go to firing Frank Reich and the stunning hire of Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach, this has been an amazing episode of Parks and Rec from Indianapolis. In this mock, the Colts do...
CBS Sports
Chargers release former first-rounder Jerry Tillery, say breakup was 'necessary' for both sides
The Raiders weren't the only AFC West team to give up on a former first-round draft pick this week. Days after safety Johnathan Abram was waived in Las Vegas, the Chargers have followed suit, announcing Thursday they have released defensive lineman Jerry Tillery. Drafted 28th in 2019, just one spot ahead of Abram, the 26-year-old Tillery was absent from Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed personal reason. Now, he's out of Los Angeles entirely.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Arthur Smith never considered putting Desmond Ridder in for Marcus Mariota during loss to Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons were serious about riding with Marcus Mariota, no matter the performance or circumstance. Despite Mariota's struggles in Thursday night's 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers, head coach Arthur Smith never considered pulling Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder. "No," Smith said after the loss to reporters, via the...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Baker Mayfield headbutts Panthers teammates without a helmet after win over Falcons
The Carolina Panthers defeated the Atlanta Falcons on a rainy Thursday night in Charlotte, 25-15. This Week 10 rivalry matchup was not the most entertaining affair in the world, but the fans that did show up brought the energy to Bank of America Stadium. P.J. Walker got his fifth consecutive...
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Back at practice
Ryan (shoulder) was spotted at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Ryan, who is working his way back from a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain is practicing for the first time since he was removed from the Colts' starting quarterback role following the team's Week 7 loss to the Titans. Regardless of the progress Ryan makes this week, Sam Ehlinger is slated to start Sunday's game against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Mike Tomlin hints at possible change to offense, says winning continues to be primary goal
Those unfamiliar with the Steelers probably thought that they were going into tank mode the second they dealt Chase Claypool before the trade deadline. The trade mimicked what many teams do when are in the Pittsburgh's current predicament, as the 2-6 Steeles sit three full games out of the AFC's final playoff spot.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Lacks involvement in loss
Hill had one rush for six yards and failed to haul in his lone target during Monday's 27-13 loss against Baltimore. He also completed one pass for 13 yards. Hill logged his least productive outing of 2022, as the Saints gained just 243 total yards while running 49 plays against the Ravens' tough defense. The quarterback-tight-end hybrid totaled fewer than four touches in the receiving and rushing game for the first time this season, and he did not attempt a pass until New Orleans was already down 17-3 in the third quarter. Hill could play a bigger role if the Saints opt to take the ball out of quarterback Andy Dalton's hands more against Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Comments / 0