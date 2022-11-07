ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Peyton Manning Furious With Bad Penalty Monday Night

A week after praising NFL referees, Peyton Manning drastically changed his tune. During the first quarter of Monday night's game, a questionable pass interference penalty cost the Baltimore Ravens an interception. While watching the replay, a disgusted Manning blasted the "horrible call." He didn't cool down while Eli Manning discussed...
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make the Most Sense

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
ALABAMA STATE
Popculture

Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Slams NFL as He's Put in Concussion Protocol

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, just went after the NFL. Matthew Stafford was recently placed in concussion protocol a few days after the Rams lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shortly after, Kelly talked about the move and the dangers of playing football via social media.
Yardbarker

Saints in for rough offseason after disappointing 2022 campaign

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of tough decisions waiting for them after the 2022 season. Monday's 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens showed how New Orleans has struggled in its first year after Sean Payton. Not having stability at quarterback doesn't help, nor does star wideout Michael Thomas being sidelined with an injury for another season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Popculture

Thursday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Falcons vs Panthers

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with two teams from the NFC South. The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Prime Video. Fans who live in the Atlanta and Charlotte area can see the game on a local affiliate station, and the contest can also be seen on NFL+ via mobile.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement at Age 28

A veteran NFL linebacker is calling it a career. Blake Martinez of the Las Vegas Raiders went to Instagram to announce his retirement from the league. The team place him on the reserve/retired list on Thursday afternoon, and this comes a few days after he recorded 11 tackles for the Raiders in a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Popculture

Aaron Rodgers Mocked for Throwing Tantrum After Interception

Aaron Rodgers had a Sunday he would like to forget. In the game against the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers quarterback threw three interceptions in the 15-9 loss. And when Rodgers threw his third interception, he threw a big tantrum which led to social media users making fun of him.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Made Significant Roster Decision

The New Orleans Saints could soon receive a major boost to their offense. According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football, the Saints designated left tackle Trevor Penning to return from the injured reserve. That gives the rookie 21 days to practice with the team before they must activate him.
247Sports

Matt McMahon inks two on opening day of early signing period

LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon officially welcomed two new Tigers to the family Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class. A pair of four-star prospects on 247Sports, Corey Chest and Mike Williams, inked their national letter-of-intent singing papers with LSU. 247Sports...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy