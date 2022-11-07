Read full article on original website
Wall Street is bracing for a potential game changer, but it’s not the election
New York CNN Business — Wall Street is waiting for the results of Tuesday’s midterm election like the rest of the world, but traders say this week’s inflation report may prove to be far more consequential to markets. “Obviously this midterm election — because democracy is on...
Autoblog
Biden says new action on U.S. gasoline prices coming next week
President Joe Biden again criticized high U.S. gasoline prices and said he’d announce new actions next week to combat what he described as a key driver of inflation. “The price of gas is still too high and we need to keep working to bring it down,” Biden said at an event in Los Angeles. “I’ll have more to say about that next week,” he added, without elaboration.
What the midterm election results mean for inflation and the economy
With nearly one-third of midterm election voters indicating inflation was their top campaign concern this year, attention now turns to what the new political alignment in Washington will mean for tackling the issue. But with multiple key races still up for grabs Wednesday, it is too soon to say exactly...
US stocks drop as Republican wave fails to sweep through midterm elections
US stocks opened lower Wednesday as midterm election results continued to trickle in. Republicans thus far have failed to demonstrate a clear hold on Congress. Crypto markets continued to reel from Binance's surprise deal to take over FTX. US stocks opened lower on Wednesday as midterm election results showed a...
Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections
Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
Inflation, democracy spur voters, Trump-Biden too
WASHINGTON (AP) — High inflation and fears about democracy’s health weighed heavily on U.S. voters in a midterm election in which once — and perhaps future — rivals for the White House, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, cast a shadow, AP VoteCast shows. The survey depicts...
Ahead of midterms, New York Times report touts foreigners expressing 'alarm' over GOP making US ‘autocratic’
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that people from the world's other democracies think the GOP and former President Trump are pushing the U.S. away from democracy.
msn.com
7 Ways to Cash in on the 2022 Midterm Elections
The 2022 midterm elections are all over except for the counting. Several key states are still tabulating their votes, but it does seem likely that the Republican Party will win back control of, at least, the House of Representatives. That means the country will have a divided government, which is...
