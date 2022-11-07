Read full article on original website
Related
Adidas to Sell Yeezy-Based Designs Despite Kanye West Split
Adidas will sell shoes derived from Yeezy designs — despite cutting ties with Ye last month. “We own all the IP, we own all the designs, we own all the versions and new colorways, so it’s our IP, it’s our product,” Adidas finance chief Harm Ohlmeyer told the Wall Street Journal.
Phil Knight ‘Doubts’ That Nike Will Resume Its Kyrie Irving Partnership
Nike will most likely not resume its partnership with Kyrie Irving, Nike co-founder Phil Knight told CNBC on Wednesday — ending a decade-long relationship. The first company suspended their relationship last Friday in response to Irving’s peddling of antisemitic conspiracy theories — and his refusal to deny holding antisemitic beliefs. Nike also canceled the release of the Kyrie 8 shoe.
Front Office Sports
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0