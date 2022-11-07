ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Scientists develop promising new treatment for aggressive cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists at the University of Kentucky developed a promising new treatment for aggressive cancers like lung, colon and ovarian cancer, a new study finds. Researchers used small particles from a gold-based compound to learn how mice with cancer responded to the new therapeutic. They found the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Smoke from Kentucky wildfires creating health concerns

WATCH | Lexington animal protection organization helps evacuate animals from Estille County wildfire. WATCH | Lexington animal protection organization helps evacuate animals from Estille County wildfire. WATCH | Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK. Updated: 3 hours ago. WATCH | Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK. WATCH | Firefighters use...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Thanksgiving Break parking and transportation changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 10, 2022) — Thanksgiving Break is almost within sight! University of Kentucky Transportation Services wants to remind students, staff and faculty that during the break there will be parking and campus bus service changes. In addition, a home football game is scheduled over the break, so...
LEXINGTON, KY
k12dive.com

Staff, student illnesses lead to districtwide closures in several states

School systems in at least five states shut down Monday due to staff and student flu-like and respiratory illnesses, at a time when school leaders are attempting more stability with in-person learning after several years of COVID-19 interruptions. A "tripledemic" of the flu season, the lingering pandemic and respiratory syncytial...
VIRGINIA STATE
wymt.com

Emergency management says both Estill County wildfires are contained

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Both of the wildfires in Estill County are now 100% contained. Wednesday night, EMA officials announced containment for the Pitts fire. Later Thursday morning, they announced the Chamberlain fire was also now 100% contained. Estill County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Riddle says he is much...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Smoke from Kentucky wildfires creating health concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire officials confirm that smoke from wildfires in Estill County is creating a haze in Fayette County. Tuesday, a State of Emergency was declared in Estill County due to the growing fires near Pitts Road. Several viewers have reported seeing haze and strong smells of...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Families fight to protect their homes in Estill County wildfire

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is still a state of emergency in Estill County tonight. As crews work to contain one of the two wildfires that began burning this week. People have been fighting to protect their homes. Just when people finally thought their homes were safe from encroaching...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days. According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington government asking people to donate their yard campaign signs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is asking people to donate their yard campaign signs. Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services says that they have partnered with businesses and organizations throughout the county for a special yard sign and stake collection. The stakes are reused and the signs are repurposed for craft projects. Stakes that cannot be reused are recycled through LFUCG’s metal recycling program.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Firefighters use ‘secret weapon’ to fight Ky. wildfire

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As hundreds of acres burn throughout eastern Kentucky, wildland firefighters are using a secret weapon to keep homes and businesses safe. For a wildfire or any fire for that matter, you need three ingredients: fuel, oxygen and heat. It’s called “the fire triangle.”
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Estill County is under a state of emergency because of the wildfires in the area. EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Monday. The other is being called the Chamberlain Fire because it started off of Chamberlain Branch in the Ravenna area.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

GoFundMe created for UK student Kylah Spring after racist assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe has been created for University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring who was seen being physically and verbally assaulted in a now-viral video by another UK student. The fundraiser, created by Mykiah Turner, says the hope is to raise $10,000 to help “keep [Kylah]...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County schools closed Monday due to widespread illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Fayette County Public Schools are closed on Monday. Widespread illness has caused FCPS to close down on Monday, according to FCPS Spokesperson Lisa Deffendall. Deffendall confirmed both Monday and Tuesday are days off and are not NTI days. The FCPS custodial staff will take...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police assisting man ‘in crisis’ with gun, traffic delays expected near Crosby Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say traffic delays and road closures near Crosby Drive are to assist a man “in crisis” with a gun at an apartment complex. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments Monday afternoon for a report of a man in crisis with a gun outside in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The man is now inside his apartment, and police are working on making the scene safe and trying to talk with him.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Drone video of Estill County wildfire

EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy