This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story. Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
WISH-TV
Scientists develop promising new treatment for aggressive cancer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists at the University of Kentucky developed a promising new treatment for aggressive cancers like lung, colon and ovarian cancer, a new study finds. Researchers used small particles from a gold-based compound to learn how mice with cancer responded to the new therapeutic. They found the...
Flu, RSV and strep are forcing more Kentucky school districts to close
Just days into November, 25 districts have had to shut down in-person learning due to illness among students and staff.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Smoke from Kentucky wildfires creating health concerns
WATCH | Lexington animal protection organization helps evacuate animals from Estille County wildfire. WATCH | Lexington animal protection organization helps evacuate animals from Estille County wildfire. WATCH | Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK. Updated: 3 hours ago. WATCH | Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK. WATCH | Firefighters use...
uky.edu
Thanksgiving Break parking and transportation changes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 10, 2022) — Thanksgiving Break is almost within sight! University of Kentucky Transportation Services wants to remind students, staff and faculty that during the break there will be parking and campus bus service changes. In addition, a home football game is scheduled over the break, so...
k12dive.com
Staff, student illnesses lead to districtwide closures in several states
School systems in at least five states shut down Monday due to staff and student flu-like and respiratory illnesses, at a time when school leaders are attempting more stability with in-person learning after several years of COVID-19 interruptions. A "tripledemic" of the flu season, the lingering pandemic and respiratory syncytial...
wymt.com
Emergency management says both Estill County wildfires are contained
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Both of the wildfires in Estill County are now 100% contained. Wednesday night, EMA officials announced containment for the Pitts fire. Later Thursday morning, they announced the Chamberlain fire was also now 100% contained. Estill County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Riddle says he is much...
wymt.com
Smoke from Kentucky wildfires creating health concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire officials confirm that smoke from wildfires in Estill County is creating a haze in Fayette County. Tuesday, a State of Emergency was declared in Estill County due to the growing fires near Pitts Road. Several viewers have reported seeing haze and strong smells of...
WTVQ
Capilouto: Sophia Rosing banned from UK campus, not eligible to re-enroll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing is permanently banned from the University of Kentucky’s campus and is not eligible to re-enroll as a student, President Eli Capilouto said in a Wednesday update to ABC 36. Capilouto said more information is expected, but for now, the university has taken...
wymt.com
Families fight to protect their homes in Estill County wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is still a state of emergency in Estill County tonight. As crews work to contain one of the two wildfires that began burning this week. People have been fighting to protect their homes. Just when people finally thought their homes were safe from encroaching...
WHAS 11
Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days. According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread...
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
WKYT 27
Lexington government asking people to donate their yard campaign signs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is asking people to donate their yard campaign signs. Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services says that they have partnered with businesses and organizations throughout the county for a special yard sign and stake collection. The stakes are reused and the signs are repurposed for craft projects. Stakes that cannot be reused are recycled through LFUCG’s metal recycling program.
wymt.com
Firefighters use ‘secret weapon’ to fight Ky. wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As hundreds of acres burn throughout eastern Kentucky, wildland firefighters are using a secret weapon to keep homes and businesses safe. For a wildfire or any fire for that matter, you need three ingredients: fuel, oxygen and heat. It’s called “the fire triangle.”
wymt.com
Wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Estill County is under a state of emergency because of the wildfires in the area. EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Monday. The other is being called the Chamberlain Fire because it started off of Chamberlain Branch in the Ravenna area.
WTVQ
GoFundMe created for UK student Kylah Spring after racist assault
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe has been created for University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring who was seen being physically and verbally assaulted in a now-viral video by another UK student. The fundraiser, created by Mykiah Turner, says the hope is to raise $10,000 to help “keep [Kylah]...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
fox56news.com
Fayette County schools closed Monday due to widespread illness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Fayette County Public Schools are closed on Monday. Widespread illness has caused FCPS to close down on Monday, according to FCPS Spokesperson Lisa Deffendall. Deffendall confirmed both Monday and Tuesday are days off and are not NTI days. The FCPS custodial staff will take...
WTVQ
Police assisting man ‘in crisis’ with gun, traffic delays expected near Crosby Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say traffic delays and road closures near Crosby Drive are to assist a man “in crisis” with a gun at an apartment complex. According to Lexington police, officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments Monday afternoon for a report of a man in crisis with a gun outside in the apartment complex’s parking lot. The man is now inside his apartment, and police are working on making the scene safe and trying to talk with him.
WKYT 27
Drone video of Estill County wildfire
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the Pitts Fire and that began burning Tuesday morning. WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region. Updated: 8 hours ago. Estill County is under a state of emergency because of...
