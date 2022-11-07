ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms

Chris Hayes: “There was no red wave. In fact, Republicans severely under-performed for Tuesday's midterms. Democrats severely over-performed. And all kinds of people from all kinds of segments of the commentariat have their idea why. Here’s mine.”Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC

Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki

Steve Kornacki explains why the Democratic performance so far in the counting of 2022 ballots, even if they lose control of the House, defies historical precedence and may represent a new era of political calculations. Nov. 9, 2022.
MSNBC

Facing GOP blame for midterms, Trump pushes ‘stable genius’ line

Just hours before Americans started learning the results of the midterm elections, Donald Trump explained his perspective on the best way to interpret the vote tallies. “Well, I think if [Republicans] win, I should get all the credit,” the former president said. “If they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”
MSNBC

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: ‘I support the president, and support him if he runs’

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) tells Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, and Katy Tur to respond to the low enthusiasm for a potential Biden re-election shown in exit polls. “I support the president and support him if he runs,” says Klobuchar. “Regardless of what the polls say, American people are going to do what they think is right at the moment. And he has led us through a difficult time. He has been able to pass an extraordinary amount of legislation, finally tackling climate change and the like. And I'm sure all of those things aren't going to be part of his decision making process in the months to come.” Nov. 10, 2022.

