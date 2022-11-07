Read full article on original website
Related
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
MSNBC
Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms
Chris Hayes: “There was no red wave. In fact, Republicans severely under-performed for Tuesday's midterms. Democrats severely over-performed. And all kinds of people from all kinds of segments of the commentariat have their idea why. Here’s mine.”Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki
Steve Kornacki explains why the Democratic performance so far in the counting of 2022 ballots, even if they lose control of the House, defies historical precedence and may represent a new era of political calculations. Nov. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Booker: Threats to our democracy was a concern in the midterms
Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterms and why Democrats had a better showing than some predicted.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Facing GOP blame for midterms, Trump pushes ‘stable genius’ line
Just hours before Americans started learning the results of the midterm elections, Donald Trump explained his perspective on the best way to interpret the vote tallies. “Well, I think if [Republicans] win, I should get all the credit,” the former president said. “If they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”
MSNBC
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: ‘I support the president, and support him if he runs’
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) tells Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, and Katy Tur to respond to the low enthusiasm for a potential Biden re-election shown in exit polls. “I support the president and support him if he runs,” says Klobuchar. “Regardless of what the polls say, American people are going to do what they think is right at the moment. And he has led us through a difficult time. He has been able to pass an extraordinary amount of legislation, finally tackling climate change and the like. And I'm sure all of those things aren't going to be part of his decision making process in the months to come.” Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Maloney: Democrats are fighting for something, and we're delivering
DCCC Chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-NY, discusses his loss in his race against Republican assemblyman Michael Lawler but the broader Democratic wins in the midterms.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Democracy, constitutional rights mattered more than pocketbook issues
The Morning Joe panel discusses the outcome of the 2022 midterms and how the Dobbs decision motivated voters.Nov. 9, 2022.
Comments / 0