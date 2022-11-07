Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) tells Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, and Katy Tur to respond to the low enthusiasm for a potential Biden re-election shown in exit polls. “I support the president and support him if he runs,” says Klobuchar. “Regardless of what the polls say, American people are going to do what they think is right at the moment. And he has led us through a difficult time. He has been able to pass an extraordinary amount of legislation, finally tackling climate change and the like. And I'm sure all of those things aren't going to be part of his decision making process in the months to come.” Nov. 10, 2022.

21 HOURS AGO