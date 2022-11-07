ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Expands Ambassador Program to Include West Portal

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, San Francisco is expanding its ambassador program to include the city's West Portal neighborhood. The move is designed to give merchants and shoppers in the area piece of mind when it comes to safety. "We have been having a real challenge with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

5 New Spots To Eat and Drink in the Bay Area

The end of daylight saving time has ushered in an early dusk. Mercifully, there’s no shortage of new dining options across the Bay Area. Two Japanese restaurants, one a modest sushi bistro in SoMa, and the other an Iron Chef-helmed palace in Downtown Napa, opened last week. A pizzeria serving Roman pinsa and a new outpost of Johnny Doughnuts are helping diners carbo-load in Pac Heights. And in Oakland, a restaurant and gathering space called For the Culture has resurrected the pink stucco building that was home to Mexicali Rose for nearly a century.
OAKLAND, CA
48hills.org

Kvelling over SF’s fresh Jewish food scene

A strong part of Jewish culture is expressing love through food. With new businesses making bagels, pastrami, babka, and more, the greater Bay Area is building a fresh Jewish food scene that also embraces the global tastes of the region, and now is a particularly good time to support it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year

As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy