Strong chance USC-UCLA could be a late-night game, which would be awful

It is not a surprise — or a problem — that the upcoming USC-UCLA football game was placed on a six-day hold, meaning that the scheduled kickoff time and the assigned television network will not be disclosed until Sunday, Nov. 13 (or at least no later than the 13th). It was and is unlikely that a start time would be disclosed before Nov. 12, when another Saturday of games unfolds.

The problem is that the Pac-12, which is trying to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2016 season, will have reduced exposure in the pursuit of that playoff bid.

We have full reaction to the announcement of the six-day hold for the USC-UCLA and Utah-Oregon games, with an explanation of why this is such an embarrassment for the Pac-12:

CHRIS FOWLER

Chris Fowler hasn’t called a USC game yet this season. It’s very unlikely he would call a game at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time, but that’s the only way he would call this USC game. Fox has the prime-time window if it wants USC-UCLA in that slot.

ESPN/ABC

ESPN/ABC had USC in prime time against Stanford in Week 2, but that game was called by Rece Davis. ESPN’s other USC broadcasts have been late-night games: Arizona State in Week 5 and Cal this past weekend. ESPN has carried three USC games so far this season.

FOX/FOX SPORTS 1

The Fox Sports umbrella (regular Fox and Fox Sports 1) has covered three USC games this season: Week 3 against Fresno State, Week 6 against Washington State, and Week 7 at Utah.

Fox Sports 1 will cover this Friday’s game against Colorado.

GUARANTEED PROBLEM

Let’s say USC-UCLA gets the Fox prime-time game in the desired 5 p.m. Pacific time slot on Nov. 19. This is still very bad for the Pac-12 because it means the Utah-Oregon game will be the 10:30 p.m. Eastern time kickoff.

These are two games between (most likely) top-12 teams in the rankings. It’s a showcase day for the conference, and yet one of these two games is being shoved into a late-night slot? Pathetic.

You will note — as mentioned in the tweet above — that there is an overlap of these two time slots. With one game starting at 5 Pacific and the other at 7:30, the first game will end an hour to 90 minutes after the second game begins. The TV networks couldn’t even space out these games to avoid any overlap.

The Pac-12 got humiliated and crushed here.

USC-UCLA IMPORTANCE

In the old days (the 1980s and earlier), USC-UCLA was regularly played at or near 12:30 p.m. in Los Angeles, after Michigan-Ohio State in the morning. The game being played in California sunshine was and is part of its national appeal and presence. That won’t happen. It’s terrible.