Boil order issued for portions of Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District will issue a boil order notice for a portion of the district beginning Nov. 8 at 8 a.m.

This will remain in effect for 36 hours, and the district will notify the public once the boil order is lifted.

The boil order will only affect the following areas of the district: Trailside and portions of South Prairie View Rd. in Mahomet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.