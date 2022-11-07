Boil order issued for portions of Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District will issue a boil order notice for a portion of the district beginning Nov. 8 at 8 a.m.Mahomet initiates ‘Operation Green Light’
This will remain in effect for 36 hours, and the district will notify the public once the boil order is lifted.
The boil order will only affect the following areas of the district: Trailside and portions of South Prairie View Rd. in Mahomet.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0