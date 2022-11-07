Read full article on original website
Progress being made on future home of Champaign County Humane Society
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Champaign County Humane Society is back to share details on the progress of their new building and when they’ll be moving. In an effort to place as many of our animals as possible into homes before the holidays, CCHS will be having not one, but TWO adoption events in November and December!
Fitness for all at Crunch Fitness
At Crunch Fitness they make fitness fun for everyone using their non-judgement philosophy. There is something for everyone and all under one roof. Their Group Fitness Programs differs as our formats are developed for Crunch by Crunch and can only been takes at Crunch. Crunch Fitness has connected with Eastern...
Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center
We are a community that has a special focus for memory care in our area. We would like to highlight our dementia live program, it helps to give perspective to what it is like to live with dementia. We would like to cover our respite stay program. We offer respite...
Don’t play opossum! Keep unwanted critters out of your home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Winter is coming and that means animals are preparing for the cooler days. Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic says there are ways you can keep unwanted critters out of your home or shed, but still keep them safe. Different animals stay warm throughout the winter in...
Give the gift of life this holiday season at upcoming blood drives
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors. About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and...
Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire
UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
Taste of the town at Sweet Basil Cafe
Sweet Basil Cafe is a family owned and operated restaurant. Our food is prepared with only the finest and freshest ingredients. Our staff is happy to provide you with outstanding service! From daily specials, an espresso bar and a menu with tons of variety, you can enjoy meals all day with family and friends.
Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony at Brookdale Senior Living
Choosing senior living isn’t a decision you’re going to make quickly. Nor should you. Our job at Brookdale is to help make that decision just a little bit easier. We want to give you the kind of options that fit your needs. Options like pricing that fit your financial picture. Locations that match what you want out of a living environment. And care options that can match your needs. These are just a few of the ways we can help you sort out the right solution. Just for you.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
Lane closures planned on Champaign street this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic flow on a street in Champaign will be limited later this week to allow construction workers to work on the sewers. Visu-Construction Inc. will be closing lanes on Bradley Avenue during the workday on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate this work. These closures, located between Mattis and McKinley Avenues, will […]
The Survivor Resource Center’s NoMore Campaign
We, in the Violence Prevention Department, are focused to ending Sexual Violence. We work with all community members to provide education and awareness. We build on efforts for community mobilization and coalition building with our Violence Prevention Task Force and community support. We are here to support efforts in decreasing all known areas of violence in our communities.
Urbana Police adopts new training program
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police officers will soon have a new training regimen to help them decide when to intervene concerning the behavior of other officers. The Active Bystander for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project is a training program developed by the Georgetown University Law Center for Innovations in Community Safety. It prepares officers to […]
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
All things ONIONS with Lisa Lewey Shields
Guest chef, Lisa Lewey-Shields, is back talking all things ONIONS. Place cucumber slices into large bowl. Cut Vidalia onion into long thin strips and add to the bowl. In 2-cup measuring cup, add vinegar, sugar, salt, garlic, and water. Mix well with a fork and pour over cucumber and onions. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator at least an hour before serving.
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
Danville Fire Dept. closing street for training exercises
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in Danville will be closing Wednesday and Thursday evenings to allow the Danville Fire Department to conduct training exercises. Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters said the training will take place at Coffman’s Tow Yard on Section Street. Because multiple firefighting vehicles will be present, Section Street will be closing […]
No injuries after generator issue causes fire at State Farm Corporate South
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - No one was injured after a generator issue caused a fire at a building on State Farm’s Corporate South campus. State Farm spokesperson Gina Morss-Fischer says a maintenance team performing an equipment check alerted authorities about a small fire. Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief...
Decatur Fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence. Officials say no one was reported inside the...
22nd Annual Parade of Lights announces Grand Marshal
The Champaign Center Partnership is delighted to announce Joe DeLuce, founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of the Champaign Park District, as the grand marshal for the 22nd annual Parade of Lights!. “With over 25 years of service to our community through his work at the Champaign...
Eldorado Street to close at railroad crossing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 36 (Eldorado Street) at the railroad tracks just east of the Decatur Civic Center will be closed from Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18. This is being done so the crossing surface can be replaced. A detour...
