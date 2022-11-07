Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Rare heart inflammation risk may be higher after Moderna COVID vaccine: study
Canadian researchers found the rate of rare heart inflammation was twofold to threefold higher after receipt of the Moderna vaccine compared with Pfizer, according to an article published on the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy's website. The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology...
Fill rate for Tamiflu nearly doubles in 1 week
As 17 states report high or very high flu activity, the number of prescriptions for a common flu drug have nearly doubled in the past week, according to GoodRx data. At the end of October, fill rates for Tamiflu were at 0.33 percent, and in the week since, that has jumped to 0.59 percent.
Rising rates of fatal heart infection in young adults linked to opioid use
New York City-based Columbia University Irving Medical Center researchers found the number of young adults dying from fatal heart infection has doubled in the last two decades. The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine on Nov. 9, found rates of infective endocarditis—a bacterial infection in the heart or...
Addiction medication treatment shorter for Black and Hispanic patients, study finds
Black and Hispanic patients receive shorter addiction medication treatment than white patients, according to a study published Nov. 9 in JAMA Psychiatryry. The study looked at the duration of buprenorphine treatment, the most popular medication to help fight cravings in opioid use disorder recovery, and found that a higher percentage of Black and Hispanic patients didn't remain on the medication for longer than the 180-day minimum.
Test-to-treat access limited for some, study finds
Many Americans in rural areas do not have easy access to federal test-to-treat sites, according to a study published Nov. 9 in JAMA Network Open. The White House's "test-to-treat" initiative launched in March, allowing high-risk patients with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested at pharmacies and receive free antiviral pills on the spot.
AHA, Mass General create digital resuscitation training tool
The American Heart Association and Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital have partnered to develop a new digital health app for frontline healthcare workers. The app, AHA Adult Cardiac Life Support, is a reference tool for clinicians responding to life-threatening cardiac emergencies, according to the AHA release published Nov. 9. It provides easy-to-read timers, logging tools and pathways for things like correct administration and timing of CPR, defibrillation shocks and drug dosages.
Mayo Clinic-backed VC firm invests $5M in AI automation firm used by Henry Ford Health
EHealth Ventures, an Israeli venture capital firm that partners with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, has invested $5 million in Agamon Health, a tech startup already used by health systems such as Detroit-based Henry Ford Health. Agamon Health reads radiology reports with artificial intelligence and natural language processing to automate follow-up...
Life stressors up long COVID-19 risk, study suggests
Major life stressors such as financial or food insecurity, death of a loved one or new disability are strong predictors of whether hospitalized COVID-19 patients will develop long COVID-19, according to findings published Nov. 5 in Journal of the Neurological Sciences. Researchers from New York City-based NYU Langone Health used...
Physicians, patients starkly disconnected on medical misinformation: study
Physicians are more likely to spot medical misinformation than the public, though recent survey results illustrate just how chasmic that gap is. Merck Manuals, a medical reference publication, recently surveyed 2,044 U.S. adults and 263 physicians regarding medical misinformation online and in social media. Forty-four percent of nonmedical professionals said they have seen an uptick in medical misinformation recently, compared with nearly 98 percent of physicians.
Wearables company, Johns Hopkins to study physiological reasons for addiction relapse
Wearables company Whoop and Havre de Grace, Md.-based Ashley Addiction Treatment are partnering with Johns Hopkins University to study why some people relapse during addiction recovery. The project will analyze health data and physiological insights from Whoop wearable devices, through its Unite platform, to identify new treatments that can relieve...
Male leaders get more credit for curiosity than female colleagues, study finds
Employees are more likely to spring into action when a male leader expresses curiosity than when a female one does, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 8. The Journal referenced a study published to the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes in September. Researchers from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg and University College London surveyed 149 managers and their 1,123 direct reports across four companies, two of which were in the healthcare industry.
Mayo rolls out platform designed to fight bias in AI models
As some skepticism to artificial intelligence in healthcare emerges, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is rolling out a tool designed to fight bias in AI models. Researchers hope that Mayo Clinic Platform Validate will help achieve health equity, according to a Nov. 10 news release provided to Becker's. The tool produces reports on how an AI model performs when it is tested on a dataset with different constraints, such as socioeconomic factors or race.
The risk of a Paxlovid rebound: 3 notes
For months, the risk of taking Paxlovid then having rebounding symptoms or a second positive test happening days after a negative result has been a source of debate, but some say the benefits eclipse the minor risk. After the FDA approved Paxlovid in late 2021, Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral drug quickly...
How UC San Diego Health transformed patient access across its health system
When UC San Diego Health experienced rapid growth in demand for care following COVID, the health system needed a welcoming, seamless digital front door to improve patient access and agent satisfaction. In a November Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Parlance and Tegria, three contact center experts discussed how UC...
How Cleveland Clinic uses virtual reality for neurology care
Cleveland Clinic is turning to virtual reality to improve the health of neurology patients. Jay Alberts, PhD, vice chair of innovation at Cleveland Clinic's Neurological Institute, is researching how virtual reality can be used to detect and treat neurological diseases, Cleveland Magazine reported Nov. 8. The institute is employing Microsoft...
