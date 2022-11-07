ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Kansas City community land trust rethinks affordable home ownership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recent $50 millionaffordable housing initiative passed by Kansas City voters has put the spotlight on groups looking to help lower-income residents with housing needs. One of those groups, the Marlborough Community Land Trust, continues to market its third home for sale since the land...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPS holds final community meeting over proposed blueprint 2030 plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thirteen meetings later and the future of ten Kansas City Public Schools is still up in the air. Wednesday was the last community session where families could learn more about the blueprint 2030 plan. Parents, alumni, and community members met to discuss the district’s proposed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Best of Johnson County 2022 winners: Senior living

Today we wrap up announcing the winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County! Thank you, Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post readers, for submitting nearly 90,000 votes to select our winners in 80 categories!. Active Living Retirement Community. Winner: Tallgrass Creek. Food, friends, fun, and more. You’ll experience...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Children's Mercy Hospital near capacity with surge in RSV, flu cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An ongoing surge in respiratory virus illness is putting a strain onChildren's Mercy Hospital. Respiratory syncytial virus and flu have filled beds at the hospital and made for long wait times for patients to get treated. "What's significant right now is they're increasing at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Firefighters battling petroleum fire at manufacturing plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a manufacturing plant in Kansas City, Missouri. The fire department responded to a hazardous materials call at Vance Brothers, Inc. at around 3 a.m. Friday. Firefighters later discovered a petroleum tank had caught fire. Because the fire is at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCMO voters make their largest investment ever in affordable housing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri voters made the largest investment in affordable housing ever on Tuesday night. Voters successfully passed Question 2, which called for $50 million in bonds toward the Housing Trust Fund, creating affordable housing in neighborhoods of need. It’s an issue the city has...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri

DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Gardner-Edgerton School District sets new policy for transgender students

GARDNER, Kan. — There are new restrictions for transgender students in Gardner-Edgerton schools. The district's new policy says they can only join athletics or use bathrooms that match their birth certificate. In a 5-2 vote, transgender students are only allowed to play sports as assigned at birth. Bathrooms and...
GARDNER, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy