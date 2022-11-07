ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Over $175K secured for Mississippians after data breaches

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A total of $175,612.90 was secured for Mississippians after Experian and T-Mobile data breaches affected about 89,046 people in the state.

Experian, one of the big-three credit reporting bureaus, reported a data breach in which an unauthorized actor gained access to part of Experian’s network storing personal information on behalf of its client, T-Mobile, in September 2015. The breach involved information of consumers who had applied for T-Mobile postpaid services and device financing between September 2013 and September 2015. The information included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, identification numbers and related information used in T-Mobile’s own credit assessment.

Nearly 52,000 absentee ballots requested in Mississippi

Under a $12.67 million settlement, Experian agreed to strengthen its due diligence and data security practices going forward. Experian was also required to offer 5 years of free credit monitoring services to affected consumers, as well as two free copies of their credit reports annually during that timeframe. This is in addition to the four years of credit monitoring services already offered to affected consumers, two of which were offered by Experian in the wake of the breach, and two that were secured through a separate 2019 class action settlement. The deadlines to enroll in the prior offerings have passed.

Class members of the 2019 class action settlement are eligible to enroll in the extended credit monitoring services.

In a separate $2.43 million settlement, T-Mobile agreed to detailed vendor management provisions designed to strengthen its vendor oversight going forward.

Affected consumers can enroll in the five-year extended credit monitoring services and find more information on eligibility on a T-Mobile data breach settlement website . The enrollment window will remain open for six months.

