22 WSBT
South Bend Police seize drugs, firearms and cash
South Bend Police officers from the Strategic Focus Unit along with Uniform Patrol and ATF recovered a large number of drugs, including approximately 1/2 oz of heroin/fentanyl, 1 oz of cocaine, 500 THC vapes and 7 1/2 pounds of marijuana, three firearms and more than $7,000. South Bend Police executed...
abc57.com
Driver arrested after fleeing police while holding 5 people against their will
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested after leading police on a lengthy pursuit with five people inside the vehicle being held against their will, according to South Bend Police. Around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, an officer spotted a vehicle that disregarded multiple stop signs in the area of...
abc57.com
Suspect in shooting at Quality Inn taken into custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The man who is accused of shooting another man at the Quality Inn has been taken into custody. Dakota Vancamp has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun prior conviction. Vancamp was charged on November 1...
abc57.com
Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
WNDU
2 arrested after deadly shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in South Bend early Friday morning. South Bend Police Third Detail Officers were on patrol around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
22 WSBT
Special Report: Fentanyl, Hidden in Plain Sight
South Bend. Ind. — Fentanyl is driving record overdose deaths nationwide and in our community. A major fentanyl bust in Elkhart netted 15,000 pills this week. It's a drug so powerful, the amount that fits on the tip of a pencil can kill you. Fentanyl has been used in...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
abc57.com
Suspect accused of stabbing victim at McDonald's in Warsaw arrested
WARSAW, Ind. - The man accused of stabbing a victim at a McDonald's in Warsaw on Monday has been arrested. On Tuesday, dispatch received tips about the location of 48-year-old John Edward Robinson, leading police to a vacant residence near South Union Street and West Winona Avenue. Investigators found the...
abc57.com
Man accused of marijuana possession, having firearm as serious violent felon
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after officers found marijuana and a firearm in his possession despite being a serious violent felon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Todd Allen Gray Jr., 31, was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession...
max983.net
South Bend Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in LaPaz
A South Bend man was arrested in LaPaz Friday, November 4 on suspicion of drug possession. Police say deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, along with the LaPaz Fire Department and Tri-County EMS, were called to the Speedway gas station after receiving notification of a man unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle.
WNDU
Man convicted of 1989 Lakeville murders files brief in hopes of new trial
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is being made on Jeff Pelley’s petition for post-conviction relief. Pelley was convicted of killing his father, stepmother and two stepsisters in Lakeville in 1989, so he could attend prom-related activities. In March, a three-day hearing was held to give Pelley’s legal...
WWMT
Kalamazoo deputies searching for man wanted for domestic assault, other charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A search is underway for a man wanted on multiple charges after he escaped a chase by Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies Monday night. The 22-year-old wanted man was found by deputies at 10 p.m. Monday at the Pavilion Estates Trailer Park in his black Dodge Durango, deputies said.
abc57.com
Michigan City man sentenced to over four years in prison for being felon in possession of a firearm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Michigan City man was sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Sergio Adams, 33, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison followed by two...
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
22 WSBT
Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
Deputies search for suspect after 44-mile chase
Authorities are searching for a suspect who led police on a 44-mile chase through Kalamazoo County.
95.3 MNC
Male shot at Concord Mall during apparent fight
Police were called to Concord Mall on the report of shots fired. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. The report was called in as a fight, in which shots were fired at the Level Up fashion store. Shortly after the shooting, the victim, identified only...
95.3 MNC
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
95.3 MNC
Man hospitalized after South Bend shooting
A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 1200 block of Dunham Street. Police have not said what sparked the shooting. So far, there’s been no word of any suspects or arrests.
wkzo.com
1 hospitalized after car/semi collision in Cass County
CASSOPOLIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A motorist in Cass County was sent to the hospital on Wednesday, November 9 after colliding with a Semi truck. Cass County Deputies responded to the crash around 6:38 a.m. at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street in Mason Township. A semi...
