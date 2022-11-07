Read full article on original website
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
Newcastle Owners Invest $80.6M in Premier League Club
Newcastle United will receive an injection of $80.6 million after being sold late last year. In October 2021, a consortium led by the Public Investment Fund — Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — purchased Newcastle for $409 million in an arduous and controversial sale. Before the deal...
2022 MLS Cup Draws Near-Record Viewership
Major League Soccer drew its biggest audience in 25 years for the 2022 MLS Cup. LAFC’s win over the Philadelphia Union Saturday generated 2.155 million average viewers across Fox Sports and Univision in the U.S., according to sources. The championship match’s combined viewership (English and Spanish) was up 38%...
World Cup Fans With Violent Histories Face Bans
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaches, more fans are being banned. The Buenos Aires city government listed 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter tournament stadiums, around half of whom are not allowed to attend local league matches. “They were included for belonging to the ‘barres’ [violent...
F1 Teams Haas, Williams, Look to U.S. for Boost
Guenther Steiner, principal of Haas Formula 1 team, knew how big F1’s U.S. popularity had grown when he was stopped multiple times on his way to breakfast in Las Vegas. He was approached by “at least five-to-10 people,” he told Front Office Sports. “The race is in a year, guys!”
Teqball Sets Sights On LA Olympic Games
As pickleball only gets hotter in the U.S., another growing sport is looking for a similar spark. Officials of Teqball — a soccer-and-ping pong hybrid — are looking to add the sport to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Born in Hungary around a decade ago, Teqball is...
