Mahomet voters reject tax hike to fund new junior high building
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – “I just felt that it was time to spend the money,” Chris Harpst said. But the majority of Mahomet taxpayers disagreed with him. They voted against a tax hike that would help build a new junior high school. The current building is overcrowded, but now the district has to move on. […]
Danville Public Works Director: We are Ready to Begin Winter
With plenty of concern all around the country about logistics the transportation of goods, Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter says the city salt dome is ready for winter. AUDIO: We got our dome completely full of salt right now, it’s ready to go. The price of salt is going...
The Survivor Resource Center’s NoMore Campaign
We, in the Violence Prevention Department, are focused to ending Sexual Violence. We work with all community members to provide education and awareness. We build on efforts for community mobilization and coalition building with our Violence Prevention Task Force and community support. We are here to support efforts in decreasing all known areas of violence in our communities.
Progress being made on future home of Champaign County Humane Society
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Champaign County Humane Society is back to share details on the progress of their new building and when they’ll be moving. In an effort to place as many of our animals as possible into homes before the holidays, CCHS will be having not one, but TWO adoption events in November and December!
Urbana Police adopts new training program
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police officers will soon have a new training regimen to help them decide when to intervene concerning the behavior of other officers. The Active Bystander for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project is a training program developed by the Georgetown University Law Center for Innovations in Community Safety. It prepares officers to […]
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire
UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
Marron declares victory in 104th District
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) declared victory in the 104th Legislative district on Thursday. The unofficial tally from the Champaign County Clerk, Vermilion County Clerk and Danville Election Commission gives Marron 18,682 votes to opponent Cindy Cunningham’s 14,070 votes, a current 14% victory margin. “I want to thank all the people […]
Courier Cafe ownership changes over
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A popular Urbana restaurant is under new ownership. Kim and Bill Colbrook took lead at the Courier Cafe on Monday and said they’re ready to keep the cafe’s cozy atmosphere alive. The Colbrooks said they ate there often and want to keep many aspects of it the same. That includes the […]
Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
Champaign Co. candidate cleaning up yard signs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Election Day has come and gone, but you still probably see campaign signs around town. One of the candidates is doing something about it. Mike Kobel is creating a sign challenge. He says he’ll take the first Champaign County candidate to dinner who sends a photo of themself and their collected […]
'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices
DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
ADM Expands with New America Microbiology Laboratory in Decatur
November 7, 2022 – ADM celebrated the opening of its new North America Microbiology Laboratory at the ADM Specialty Manufacturing Facility. The new facility doubles ADM’s current microbiology laboratory footprint and reflects a significant expansion of its testing capabilities, as well as its footprint in the Decatur community.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
State Board of Elections looking for more evidence behind Champaign cyber-attacks
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — The State Board of Elections is looking into the origin of problems in Champaign County polling locations on Election Day. Issues kept some people waiting longer than they would’ve liked. Aaron Ammons, the Champaign County Clerk, said their website has been under attack for about a month, which bled into […]
Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center
We are a community that has a special focus for memory care in our area. We would like to highlight our dementia live program, it helps to give perspective to what it is like to live with dementia. We would like to cover our respite stay program. We offer respite...
Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony at Brookdale Senior Living
Choosing senior living isn’t a decision you’re going to make quickly. Nor should you. Our job at Brookdale is to help make that decision just a little bit easier. We want to give you the kind of options that fit your needs. Options like pricing that fit your financial picture. Locations that match what you want out of a living environment. And care options that can match your needs. These are just a few of the ways we can help you sort out the right solution. Just for you.
22nd Annual Parade of Lights announces Grand Marshal
The Champaign Center Partnership is delighted to announce Joe DeLuce, founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of the Champaign Park District, as the grand marshal for the 22nd annual Parade of Lights!. “With over 25 years of service to our community through his work at the Champaign...
Give the gift of life this holiday season at upcoming blood drives
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors. About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and...
Vermilion County Clerk shares voting rules
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re less than 24 hours away from the 2022 midterm elections. There are some rules you may have forgotten about, like leaving your candidate appeal at home. “They can’t wear anything that advertises who they are voting for,” Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins said. “Sometimes we had some people come […]
