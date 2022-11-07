Read full article on original website
Related
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. Jeremy Siegel...
Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar
The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the retail prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and...
New Car Prices Downshift After Summer Record
Car buyers could begin to feel less pain when paying for a new vehicle following a years-long spike in the price of new automobiles. That’s according to a Monday report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which noted that the average price of a new vehicle has begun to dip after reaching a record of $46,173 in July.
Motley Fool
Why Yeti Holdings Stock Jumped Today
The maker of premium coolers reported a 20% increase in sales year over year. Revenue and earnings beat Wall Street’s estimates, sending the stock higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Investors, you can bet on midterms bringing in a market rally even as the Fed keeps hiking rates.
Welcome back, team. I'm Phil Rosen. With coffee in hand, stock charts pulled up, and "The Wolf of Wall Street" playing at full volume, I'm ready to take us through another week of markets. With pivotal midterms kicking off this week, it seems fitting to give a nod to elections....
Used car prices keep dropping
Sky-high used car prices are losing altitude fast. Why it matters: The remarkable climb in used vehicle prices was an early and ultra-visible driver of COVID-era inflation. State of play: The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, a gauge of wholesale market prices for used vehicles, dropped for the fifth-straight month.
Markets Where Home Prices May Fall
a recent analysis reveals which housing markets are likely to have a decline in prices over the next year.
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
Carvana falls as rising rates, inflation cut used car sales
DETROIT — Shares of upstart used-vehicle chain Carvana tumbled another 16% Monday, undercut by the company’s struggles with falling prices and waning demand for its products. The latest downturn comes after the shares fell almost 40% on Friday following Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas’s move to suspend his...
Amazon Became the Biggest Loser Following Price Drop
It's been a long fall from the top for Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report stock price. The company's market capitalization is officially down more than $1 trillion from the peak of $1.88 trillion it reached in July 2021. The company's market cap was sitting at $878.77 billion before Thursday's session.
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
Carvana Stock Could Be Worth As Little As $1 Per Share, Analyst Predicts
Shares of the online used car retailer have plummeted more than 50% over the past two trading days.
Toronto stocks slide as weak earnings weigh
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with energy and technology stocks leading the decline, as disappointing earnings weighed ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data and the outcome of midterm elections.
Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases
Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs
(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Home Prices Rose Year-Over-Year In 98% of Metros In Q3
The National Association of Realtors also said 46% of metros registered double-digit price increases. The national median single-family existing-home price climbed 8.6% from a year ago to $398,500. The monthly mortgage payment on a typical existing single-family home with a 20% down payment was $1,840 — up 50% year-over-year.
Disney Stock Plunges 13% To New Multi-Year Low On Earnings Miss, Weak Profit Outlook – Update
UPDATED with closing stock price: Disney stock closed at $86.75 a share, down more than 13% as investors punished the company for its disappointing quarterly earnings report and weak earnings forecast. The single-day plunge was the biggest for Disney shares since the onset of Covid in the U.S. in March 2020, when it also fell 13%. The shares have fallen more than 43% in 2022 to date, compared with a drop of less than 10% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. PREVIOUS: Disney stock has fallen more than 11% today on double its normal trading volume, as investors recalibrate their expectations in...
Albany Herald
Home prices rose almost everywhere in the US this summer
In case you needed more evidence of how much home prices have skyrocketed: Even as the housing market was cooling over the summer, prices still rose in 98% of US markets, according to a new report. From July through September, home prices increased in 181 out of 185 cities tracked...
invezz.com
House prices won’t fall below pre-pandemic levels
30 year mortgage rates are now above 7% for the first time since 2002, having been 3.1% a year ago. Even so, prices rose 44% during COVID and are unlikely to fall that low again. Having written about the latest interest rate hikes yesterday, I wanted to take a look...
Albany Herald
Some relief for consumers: Prices on a few grocery items are actually coming down
Is there anything at your local grocery store (besides avocados) that's getting less — not more — expensive as families plan their upcoming Thanksgiving Day meals? Well, yes, but you have to look carefully. While 90% of grocery items right now cost more than they did last year...
Comments / 0