ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Wholesale used car prices plummet as retail prices soar

The wholesale price of used cars is falling off a cliff while the retail prices that car shoppers are paying is way up, suggesting dealers are making a killing while consumers are taking a bath. Used car prices declined 2 percent from September in the first half of October and...
PYMNTS

New Car Prices Downshift After Summer Record

Car buyers could begin to feel less pain when paying for a new vehicle following a years-long spike in the price of new automobiles. That’s according to a Monday report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which noted that the average price of a new vehicle has begun to dip after reaching a record of $46,173 in July.
Motley Fool

Why Yeti Holdings Stock Jumped Today

The maker of premium coolers reported a 20% increase in sales year over year. Revenue and earnings beat Wall Street’s estimates, sending the stock higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Axios

Used car prices keep dropping

Sky-high used car prices are losing altitude fast. Why it matters: The remarkable climb in used vehicle prices was an early and ultra-visible driver of COVID-era inflation. State of play: The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, a gauge of wholesale market prices for used vehicles, dropped for the fifth-straight month.
CBS San Francisco

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
COLORADO STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

Carvana falls as rising rates, inflation cut used car sales

DETROIT — Shares of upstart used-vehicle chain Carvana tumbled another 16% Monday, undercut by the company’s struggles with falling prices and waning demand for its products. The latest downturn comes after the shares fell almost 40% on Friday following Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas’s move to suspend his...
TheStreet

Amazon Became the Biggest Loser Following Price Drop

It's been a long fall from the top for Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report stock price. The company's market capitalization is officially down more than $1 trillion from the peak of $1.88 trillion it reached in July 2021. The company's market cap was sitting at $878.77 billion before Thursday's session.
Reuters

Toronto stocks slide as weak earnings weigh

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with energy and technology stocks leading the decline, as disappointing earnings weighed ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data and the outcome of midterm elections.
NBC News

Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases

Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Prices Rose Year-Over-Year In 98% of Metros In Q3

The National Association of Realtors also said 46% of metros registered double-digit price increases. The national median single-family existing-home price climbed 8.6% from a year ago to $398,500. The monthly mortgage payment on a typical existing single-family home with a 20% down payment was $1,840 — up 50% year-over-year.
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Disney Stock Plunges 13% To New Multi-Year Low On Earnings Miss, Weak Profit Outlook – Update

UPDATED with closing stock price: Disney stock closed at $86.75 a share, down more than 13% as investors punished the company for its disappointing quarterly earnings report and weak earnings forecast. The single-day plunge was the biggest for Disney shares since the onset of Covid in the U.S. in March 2020, when it also fell 13%. The shares have fallen more than 43% in 2022 to date, compared with a drop of less than 10% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. PREVIOUS: Disney stock has fallen more than 11% today on double its normal trading volume, as investors recalibrate their expectations in...
Albany Herald

Home prices rose almost everywhere in the US this summer

In case you needed more evidence of how much home prices have skyrocketed: Even as the housing market was cooling over the summer, prices still rose in 98% of US markets, according to a new report. From July through September, home prices increased in 181 out of 185 cities tracked...
invezz.com

House prices won’t fall below pre-pandemic levels

30 year mortgage rates are now above 7% for the first time since 2002, having been 3.1% a year ago. Even so, prices rose 44% during COVID and are unlikely to fall that low again. Having written about the latest interest rate hikes yesterday, I wanted to take a look...
Albany Herald

Some relief for consumers: Prices on a few grocery items are actually coming down

Is there anything at your local grocery store (besides avocados) that's getting less — not more — expensive as families plan their upcoming Thanksgiving Day meals? Well, yes, but you have to look carefully. While 90% of grocery items right now cost more than they did last year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy