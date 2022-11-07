Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Abstract Artist Delivers Exciting New Exhibit at University of TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
‘I’ve lived in fear’: Restraining order issued against father who kidnapped son, took him to Lebanon
TAMPA, Fla. - Sitting on the witness stand in Tampa courtroom 303, mother Rachelle Smith wiped tears as she struggled to get the words out. "Since that day, I've lived in fear, I to have a hammer next to my bed, because I was afraid he was going to break back into my house," said a tearful Smith.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough detectives identify 15-year-old fatally shot at Halloween party
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Almost two weeks after a deadly Halloween party shooting killed a 15-year-old girl, Hillsborough County detectives are still searching for a suspect. Friday, they publicly identified the Bloomingdale High teen who died as Laci Mae Gilileo. The shooting occurred the morning after Halloween around 2:15 a.m., when the sheriff's office received a flood of 911 calls.
fox13news.com
The hunt for St. Petersburg’s number one fugitive goes national as tv show highlights unsolved murder case
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A national crime show is putting the spotlight on St. Petersburg as it strives to find the man accused of gunning down his girlfriend while she held their baby on her lap. The show "In Pursuit with John Walsh" on Investigation Discovery and Discovery Plus will...
Woman dies after friend runs over her while backing out of driveway in St. Petersburg, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman has died after being struck and backed over by a friend after being dropped off at a home Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, police said. Police have identified the woman who died as Eileen O'Shea. The driver of the car arrived at...
fox13news.com
Child dies after being run over by car following scooter crash; scooter driver charged with DUI
TAMPA, Fla. - A child died Thursday after investigators said he was thrown from a scooter in a crash, only to then get run over by a car in Tampa. Police have now arrested the scooter driver in connection with the boy's death. Tampa police said the crash happened around...
43-year-old suspect injured after officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
A 43-year-old Winter Haven man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.
fox13news.com
Jury shown dramatic bodycam video in Matthew Terry murder trial
TAMPA, Fla. - On the second day of testimony in the Matthew Terry murder trial, the jury was shown dramatic body camera video from after the murder of his girlfriend, Kay Baker. After midnight on May 28, video shows Hillsborough County deputies with guns drawn entering the Lithia home of...
29-year-old arrested, charged with allegedly killing his mother in St. Pete
One person is in custody after officials launched a homicide investigation into the suspicious death of a 60-year-old woman, St. Petersburg Police Department said.
Neighbors speak out after Pasco County man accused of making, selling homemade pipe bomb
8 On Your Side is hearing from neighbors of a man accused of making a pipe bomb. Authorities say the suspect unknowingly sold the pipe bomb to an undercover detective.
fox13news.com
Tampa suspect arrested after fatally shooting homeless man sleeping under overpass, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police arrested a man who fired shots into Hillsborough Bay before murdering a sleeping man under the Dale Mabry overpass earlier this week. They said he also stabbed the victim back on the Fourth of July. The deadly shooting occurred Nov. 6 around 1:30 a.m. at...
iontb.com
Police investigate after driver backed over a friend exiting a driveway in St. Petersburg
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m., a woman dropped off her two friends in the 5100 block of 5th Avenue North. Police say that while backing out of the driveway, the driver unknowingly struck and backed over one of the friends, an 80 year-old woman. The woman was identified as Eileen O’Shea.
Man shot by Winter Haven officer while trying to run him over, police say
A man was shot by a Winter Haven police officer Thursday morning.
fox13news.com
St. Pete man accused of murdering his 60-year-old mother, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police said they are investigating the homicide of a 60-year-old woman over the weekend, and the suspect is her son. Police arrested 29-year-old Jontrell Collins. According to officers, the agency received a call from a concerned relative Saturday morning who requested a welfare check on 60-year-old Harriet Owens. Family members said they've been trying to get ahold of her after not hearing from her in days.
fox13news.com
Woman dead after friend 'unknowingly' backs over her with car, St. Pete police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman is dead after a car backed over her Wednesday on 5th Avenue in St. Petersburg, police said. The St. Petersburg Police Department said a woman dropped off her two friends around 12:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of 5th Avenue North. When the...
fox13news.com
2 men convicted in Bradenton smoke shop murder where brother witnesses killing on remote surveillance video
BRADENTON, Fla. - Over three years after a Bradenton smoke shop owner was murdered during a robbery - a killing that was witnessed by his own brother through a live stream of the surveillance video – two men were convicted and face life in prison. According to State Attorney...
Winter Haven Police On Scene Of Officer-Involved Shooting At Apartment Complex
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Winter Haven Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this morning. According to police, no officers are injured and the suspect has non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. The incident
fox13news.com
Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge
TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used former State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as a basis to reduce the sentence.
fox13news.com
Detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run that left 19-year-old dead on I-4 in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - Detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old dead on I-4 in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Osbaldo Cuz-Xol, 19, was last seen alive on October 30, according to Polk County deputies. His body was later found in the median of westbound I-4 on November 2, investigator said.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Stolen 48′ Flatbed Trailer Out Of Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 48′ Aluminum Wilson flatbed trailer. The photos above show the trailer being pulled by a white semi-tractor which is the suspect’s vehicle. According to deputies, the theft occurred at 4:45 am
Man dies after being found with 'upper body trauma' in Tampa
A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from "upper body trauma," according to the Tampa Police Department.
Comments / 1