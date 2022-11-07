ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithia, FL

Hillsborough detectives identify 15-year-old fatally shot at Halloween party

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Almost two weeks after a deadly Halloween party shooting killed a 15-year-old girl, Hillsborough County detectives are still searching for a suspect. Friday, they publicly identified the Bloomingdale High teen who died as Laci Mae Gilileo. The shooting occurred the morning after Halloween around 2:15 a.m., when the sheriff's office received a flood of 911 calls.
St. Pete man accused of murdering his 60-year-old mother, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police said they are investigating the homicide of a 60-year-old woman over the weekend, and the suspect is her son. Police arrested 29-year-old Jontrell Collins. According to officers, the agency received a call from a concerned relative Saturday morning who requested a welfare check on 60-year-old Harriet Owens. Family members said they've been trying to get ahold of her after not hearing from her in days.
Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge

TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used former State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as a basis to reduce the sentence.
