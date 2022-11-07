Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for serviceMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia couple living in RV will be featured on a reality showMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA to change name of Virginia hospital
John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, will be renamed TriCities Hospital. Additionally, TriCities ER will become Prince George ER, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Both name changes are effective Dec. 14. "For more than 100 years, John Randolph Medical Center has...
Augusta Free Press
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announces first female president
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the...
Elevator issues at this man's Richmond apartment have left him stranded inside
Residents at the Richmond Dairy Apartments say they are beyond frustrated with constant elevator issues.
‘I was shocked’: Landlord advises how to avoid Richmond utility overcharges
A Richmond man has advice for other residents after he received a utility bill of over $21,000 from the City of Richmond.
Richmond approves funds to renovate and operate inclement weather shelters
The Richmond City Council approved $1.3 million for the renovation and operation of four different inclement weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness.
NBC12
Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Short Pump area has seen record growth over the last two decades, but it comes at a cost when it comes to traffic. “Anyone who’s ever shopped at Short Pump Mall knows it’s a very congested area,” Director of Henrico Public Works Terrell Hughes said. “In Henrico County, this is the highest crash area we have.”
‘It’s scary’: Hospitals near capacity as RSV cases continue to surge throughout Central Virginia
Just a month ago, VCU Children's Hospital had enough space to take children with RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) from other hospitals that had run out of space. Now, however, they too are nearing capacity, making it difficult to treat Richmond-area children afflicted by the same virus.
Richmond nursing home named best in the state by Newsweek Magazine
The facility, which opened in 2008, offers both long-term and short-term care to people with Alzheimer's, in rehab or who need nursing. It was ranked No. 1 this year based on a survey done by Newsweek ranking America's best nursing homes. This comes after it was ranked No. 2 last year.
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Former NASCAR Driver Hermie Sadler Announces Candidacy for Virginia’s 17th Senate District
EMPORIA, VIRGINIA — Wednesday night, Hermie Sadler, joined by a standing room only crowd at his restaurant, FO SHO Bar and Grille in Emporia, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Virginia's 17th Senate District. “I was born and raised in the small town of Emporia, Virginia, but...
Richmond's new Moxy hotel offers bar check-in
A newer Marriott brand, Moxy is targeted to the Millennial demographic and described by Shamin CEO Neil Amin as “bar-centric.”
Two people charged in connection to poor living conditions at Fillmore Place
Two people are now facing charges in connection with conditions at a Petersburg assisted living facility shuttered by the state.
foxrichmond.com
88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An 88-year-old woman has died after getting attacked by a dog while walking in a Richmond neighborhood Monday morning. On Nov. 9 around 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Alaska Drive on the report of a dog attack. When they arrived they found Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond with life-threatening injuries.
multihousingnews.com
Fairfield Pays $26M for Richmond Affordable Asset
The age-restricted community is part of the LIHTC program. Fairfield Residential has acquired Guardian Place, a 236-unit low-income multifamily property in Richmond, Va., for $25.7 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jorge Rosa and TJ Liberto brokered the transaction for the seller, United Methodists Family Services. The fully affordable, age-restricted community...
Person found dead in wooded area in Henrico, police investigating
Henrico County Police division has launched a death investigation after a body was found in a wooded area near East Highland Park.
The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
WATCH NOW: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney makes major real estate tax announcement
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is making a major announcement related to the city's property tax today at a 3 p.m. City Hall press conference.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Haunting Silence And Legacy of Saint Paul’s College
For 125 years, Saint Paul’s College was the destination for several generations of African Americans seeking a college education and a means to empower themselves. Saint Paul’s College, a private Historically Black College in Lawrenceville, Virginia, opened its doors on September 24, 1888, originally training students as teachers and for agricultural and industrial jobs.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announces $18 million property tax rebate
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is making a major announcement related to the city's property tax today at a 3 p.m. City Hall press conference.
Abandoned Richmond home goes up in flames, forces neighbors out of their home
Upon arrival, fire crews found the inside of the abandoned home fully engulfed in flames.
Comments / 1