Richmond, VA

beckershospitalreview.com

HCA to change name of Virginia hospital

John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, will be renamed TriCities Hospital. Additionally, TriCities ER will become Prince George ER, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Both name changes are effective Dec. 14. "For more than 100 years, John Randolph Medical Center has...
HOPEWELL, VA
Augusta Free Press

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announces first female president

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Local non-profit rejects Short Pump interchange plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Short Pump area has seen record growth over the last two decades, but it comes at a cost when it comes to traffic. “Anyone who’s ever shopped at Short Pump Mall knows it’s a very congested area,” Director of Henrico Public Works Terrell Hughes said. “In Henrico County, this is the highest crash area we have.”
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
foxrichmond.com

88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An 88-year-old woman has died after getting attacked by a dog while walking in a Richmond neighborhood Monday morning. On Nov. 9 around 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Alaska Drive on the report of a dog attack. When they arrived they found Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond with life-threatening injuries.
RICHMOND, VA
multihousingnews.com

Fairfield Pays $26M for Richmond Affordable Asset

The age-restricted community is part of the LIHTC program. Fairfield Residential has acquired Guardian Place, a 236-unit low-income multifamily property in Richmond, Va., for $25.7 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Jorge Rosa and TJ Liberto brokered the transaction for the seller, United Methodists Family Services. The fully affordable, age-restricted community...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
PETERSBURG, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Haunting Silence And Legacy of Saint Paul’s College

For 125 years, Saint Paul’s College was the destination for several generations of African Americans seeking a college education and a means to empower themselves. Saint Paul’s College, a private Historically Black College in Lawrenceville, Virginia, opened its doors on September 24, 1888, originally training students as teachers and for agricultural and industrial jobs.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA

