Miami County, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire at East Fountain Circle in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire at East Fountain Circle in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

A lane is blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The center lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Thursday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the I-71 interchange at 7:44 a.m.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

All lanes reopen along north I-71 in South Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The fire causing long delays along northbound I-71 at state Route 48 in South Lebanon has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The right lane along northbound I-71 at state Route 48 remains blocked while crews tend to a fire.
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles allows police cruiser at school

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss Klipstine Road and police cruisers. Mike Busse’s report stated he is asking the Council to approve the bidding of the Klipstine Road Improvement project. If approved, advertisement for the project would be intended for Nov. 16 and 23, and the bids for the project will be concluded on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The current project budget is $1,100,000, and depending on how the bids come in, there may need to be amended appropriations for the project.
VERSAILLES, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Intersection to Close for Part of Wednesday

An intersection in downtown Kenton will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The city will be shutting down the intersection of Main and Columbus Streets from 10am until 3pm on Wednesday November 9. That is for the maintenance of the traffic lights.
KENTON, OH
WLWT 5

3 teens arrested, accused of firing into cars, homes in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — Neighbors in one Goshen neighborhood woke up Thursday morning to the sound of gunfire. Some bullets pierced cars that were parked near the front of the Lakeshore Estates mobile home park while others shattered car windows. "I was just laying back there in bed, and I...
GOSHEN, OH
dayton247now.com

Decade-long deli project dubbed 'All the Best – Dayton’s Deli' in the works

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A decade-long, nationally-inspired effort to bring a New York-style deli to Dayton will result in the adaptive reuse of a former religious institution. A former Masonic Temple building in Washington Township will be repurposed into a delicatessen, noted by project designer The Idea...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Turkey Hand Pies for Thanksgiving with Afromeals

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the fall season ensues and the Thanksgiving season approaches, these hand pies are a great alternative to the traditional turkey meal! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Turkey Hand Pies!
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

