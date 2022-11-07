Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire at East Fountain Circle in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire at East Fountain Circle in Mason.
Crews respond to a field fire at Lost Creek Prairie Preserve in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — Multiple fire districts respond to a field fire at Lost Creek Prairie Preserve around 1 p.m. Approximately 12 fire departments are at the scene with Plymouth recently called to help. The fire is continuing to burn an hour and a half later. However, the fire seems...
WLWT 5
A lane is blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The center lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Thursday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the I-71 interchange at 7:44 a.m. Stop and...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Annandale Drive and Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Annandale Drive and Gilmore Road in Fairfield.
Something on I-75 North in Dayton causes flat tires for several vehicles
DAYTON — Several drivers on I-75 North, in the area between the West First Street and Main Street exits, were sidelined with flat tires and Dayton police are working to determine what might have caused the problems. >> Senate-elect JD Vance gives first post Election Day TV interview to...
Dash cam video shows trooper arrive at on scene as deadly crash occurs on I-70
CLARK COUNTY — A 21-year-old Union County man is dead after three crashes early Wednesday on I-70 eastbound near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Twp. News Center 7 obtained new dash camera video through a public records request. The video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper approaching the scene and seeing the third and deadly crash.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Ross Millville Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ross Millville Road in Hamilton.
Dayton man sentenced for stealing car, pink gun
Crider had previously been convicted of robbery resulting in injury and aggravated robbery. Since these are both felony offenses, Crider is prohibited from owning a firearm.
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen along north I-71 in South Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The fire causing long delays along northbound I-71 at state Route 48 in South Lebanon has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The right lane along northbound I-71 at state Route 48 remains blocked while crews tend to a fire. Stop-and-go...
Daily Advocate
Versailles allows police cruiser at school
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss Klipstine Road and police cruisers. Mike Busse’s report stated he is asking the Council to approve the bidding of the Klipstine Road Improvement project. If approved, advertisement for the project would be intended for Nov. 16 and 23, and the bids for the project will be concluded on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The current project budget is $1,100,000, and depending on how the bids come in, there may need to be amended appropriations for the project.
Butler Township shooting suspect indicted for murder; Death penalty requested
The death penalty has not been brought up in Montgomery County since May of 2017 when a woman shot two of her children in the head.
wktn.com
Kenton Intersection to Close for Part of Wednesday
An intersection in downtown Kenton will be closed for several hours Wednesday. The city will be shutting down the intersection of Main and Columbus Streets from 10am until 3pm on Wednesday November 9. That is for the maintenance of the traffic lights. Traffic will be diverted to Detroit and Franklin...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Suspect indicted in Butler Township quadruple homicide; eligible for death penalty
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man accused of committing a quadruple murder in Butler Township has been indicted in the deaths of the four victims, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck announced Thursday. Marlow is accused of killing four people in Butler Township, including a 15-year-old girl, police said. It happened...
WLWT 5
3 teens arrested, accused of firing into cars, homes in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio — Neighbors in one Goshen neighborhood woke up Thursday morning to the sound of gunfire. Some bullets pierced cars that were parked near the front of the Lakeshore Estates mobile home park while others shattered car windows. "I was just laying back there in bed, and I...
dayton247now.com
Decade-long deli project dubbed 'All the Best – Dayton’s Deli' in the works
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A decade-long, nationally-inspired effort to bring a New York-style deli to Dayton will result in the adaptive reuse of a former religious institution. A former Masonic Temple building in Washington Township will be repurposed into a delicatessen, noted by project designer The Idea...
WDTN
Turkey Hand Pies for Thanksgiving with Afromeals
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the fall season ensues and the Thanksgiving season approaches, these hand pies are a great alternative to the traditional turkey meal! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Turkey Hand Pies!
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
