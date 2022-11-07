Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Free and discounted food and drink for Veteran’s Day
Local businesses and restaurants are honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel today, November 11. Here is a list of places offering deals on their social media channels. Best to confirm with each business prior to visiting. Typically proof of service, such as a military ID, VA cards, and veteran organization membership cards, can be used.
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
penbaypilot.com
Maine Sport Outfitters hosts 4th annual Turkey Ride on Nov. 13
Maine Sport Outfitters is excited to host the 4th Annual Turkey Ride this month, an event that features riding to Hannaford to purchase a turkey (or sides) and then riding with the turkey to the Camden Area Food Pantry. The event will be held Sunday, Nov. 13 beginning at 9...
penbaypilot.com
Isle au Haut, Vinalhaven cast ballots in race for House District 15
Voters on two Knox County islands and those in seven Hancock County communities cast their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they would like to represent them in the Maine State Legislature’s House District 15. Isle au Haut and Vinalhaven are the lone area communities in the newly drawn...
penbaypilot.com
This week the ‘Wednesday Walkers’ keep Rockland clean and tidy
ROCKLAND—On a scale of cleanest to dirtiest states, Maine ranks nearly at the top for being the most pristine, according to Best Life, topping out at 48 out of 50. Mainers know that just by looking around, but it takes work to keep the streets clean. In Rockland, a small group who calls themselves the Wednesday Walkers has offered to pick up trash in Rockland this week as part of an effort around World Kindness Day.
penbaypilot.com
Valli Geiger returns to Augusta to represent Matinicus, North Haven, Owls Head (part), Rockland
Votes were cast Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the race for House District 42, which saw incumbent Valli Geiger, a Democrat from Rockland, be challenged by Roger Tranfaglia, a Republican from Rockland. The newly drawn district represents the communities of Criehaven, Matinicus Isle, Muscle Ridge Islands, North Haven, and Rockland; and...
Linnehan Requests Ellsworth City Council Recount
Unofficially trailing John Stein by 56 votes, for the final spot on the Ellsworth City Council, John Linnehan has requested a recount, which will take place on Thursday, November 10th at 10 a.m. Jon Stein unofficially had 1282 votes while John Linnehan had 1226 votes. As it stands, Stein will...
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
penbaypilot.com
Bill Pluecker reelected to Maine House District 44 seat, serving Hope, Union and Warren
The voters in Hope, Union and Warren casting ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to represent them in the state legislature’s House District 44 were tasked with deciding between incumbent Bill Pluecker, an Unenrolled Independent from Warren, and Crystal Robinson, a Republican from Hope.
penbaypilot.com
Camden voters favor Vicki Doudera, Janet Mills, Ann Beebe-Center, as steady stream of voters cast ballots
CAMDEN — By 4 p.m., Nov. 8, approximately 1,300 registered voters had already passed through Camden Fire Station door to cast their ballots. With four hours remaining, and the after-work crowd rolling in, it had been, according to Camden Town Clerk Katrina Oakes and Election Warden Peter Gross, an extremely busy election.
penbaypilot.com
Clint Clinton Collamore, Sr., wins Maine House District 45 by slim margin
Voters from two Knox County communities and three Lincoln County towns voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 on who would fill the open House District 45 seat, deciding between Clinton Collamore Sr., a Democrat from Waldoboro, and Lynn Madison, a Republican from Waldoboro. District 45 includes the Knox County towns of Friendship...
penbaypilot.com
Ann Matlack reelected to House District 43
The voters in five Knox County communities cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide who would represent them in Augusta in House District 43. Running on the ballot were incumbent Ann Matlack, a Democrat from St. George, and Heather Sprague, a Republican from Cushing. District 43 would include Cushing, South...
penbaypilot.com
Tie between two Rockland City Council candidates; spending approved for wastewater, landfill
ROCKLAND — Four candidates in Rockland competed this election season for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections taking place Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office were Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York.
mainebiz.biz
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
Six Vehicles Involved in Rush Hour Collisions on I-295 in Brunswick, Maine
The setting sun was a factor in two separate crashes on I-295 in Brunswick Tuesday afternoon, that left two people seriously injured. At around 4:10 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes in the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 at mile marker 27, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
penbaypilot.com
Doudera is reelected to Maine House District 41 seat
After not being challenged last election, incumbent state representative Vicki Doudera, a Democrat from Camden, was challenged by Susan Butterworth, a Republican from Camden. People from Camden and Rockport cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the election for who would be their representative in the newly drawn district that is now House District 41.
penbaypilot.com
Anne Beebe-Center prevails in Maine Senate run
Voters across Knox County, except for Isle au Haut and Washington, voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to replace term-limited state senator David Miramant. Running for Senate District 12 were Anne “Pinny” Beebe-Center, a Democrat from Rockland, and Scott Rocknak, a Republican from Camden.
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
penbaypilot.com
Thanking the veterans in our midst
There are so many ways we can be of service to our community and country – being a good neighbor, donating to charities, providing steady jobs to those who need them, and participating in local government – but I think you will agree with me that when it comes to service, U.S. Military Veterans are in a class by themselves.
Comments / 0