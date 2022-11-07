ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

penbaypilot.com

Free and discounted food and drink for Veteran’s Day

Local businesses and restaurants are honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel today, November 11. Here is a list of places offering deals on their social media channels. Best to confirm with each business prior to visiting. Typically proof of service, such as a military ID, VA cards, and veteran organization membership cards, can be used.
THOMASTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine Sport Outfitters hosts 4th annual Turkey Ride on Nov. 13

Maine Sport Outfitters is excited to host the 4th Annual Turkey Ride this month, an event that features riding to Hannaford to purchase a turkey (or sides) and then riding with the turkey to the Camden Area Food Pantry. The event will be held Sunday, Nov. 13 beginning at 9...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Isle au Haut, Vinalhaven cast ballots in race for House District 15

Voters on two Knox County islands and those in seven Hancock County communities cast their ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they would like to represent them in the Maine State Legislature’s House District 15. Isle au Haut and Vinalhaven are the lone area communities in the newly drawn...
VINALHAVEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

This week the ‘Wednesday Walkers’ keep Rockland clean and tidy

ROCKLAND—On a scale of cleanest to dirtiest states, Maine ranks nearly at the top for being the most pristine, according to Best Life, topping out at 48 out of 50. Mainers know that just by looking around, but it takes work to keep the streets clean. In Rockland, a small group who calls themselves the Wednesday Walkers has offered to pick up trash in Rockland this week as part of an effort around World Kindness Day.
ROCKLAND, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Linnehan Requests Ellsworth City Council Recount

Unofficially trailing John Stein by 56 votes, for the final spot on the Ellsworth City Council, John Linnehan has requested a recount, which will take place on Thursday, November 10th at 10 a.m. Jon Stein unofficially had 1282 votes while John Linnehan had 1226 votes. As it stands, Stein will...
ELLSWORTH, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
BRUNSWICK, ME
penbaypilot.com

Clint Clinton Collamore, Sr., wins Maine House District 45 by slim margin

Voters from two Knox County communities and three Lincoln County towns voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 on who would fill the open House District 45 seat, deciding between Clinton Collamore Sr., a Democrat from Waldoboro, and Lynn Madison, a Republican from Waldoboro. District 45 includes the Knox County towns of Friendship...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Ann Matlack reelected to House District 43

The voters in five Knox County communities cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 to decide who would represent them in Augusta in House District 43. Running on the ballot were incumbent Ann Matlack, a Democrat from St. George, and Heather Sprague, a Republican from Cushing. District 43 would include Cushing, South...
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Doudera is reelected to Maine House District 41 seat

After not being challenged last election, incumbent state representative Vicki Doudera, a Democrat from Camden, was challenged by Susan Butterworth, a Republican from Camden. People from Camden and Rockport cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the election for who would be their representative in the newly drawn district that is now House District 41.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Anne Beebe-Center prevails in Maine Senate run

Voters across Knox County, except for Isle au Haut and Washington, voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to replace term-limited state senator David Miramant. Running for Senate District 12 were Anne “Pinny” Beebe-Center, a Democrat from Rockland, and Scott Rocknak, a Republican from Camden.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thanking the veterans in our midst

There are so many ways we can be of service to our community and country – being a good neighbor, donating to charities, providing steady jobs to those who need them, and participating in local government – but I think you will agree with me that when it comes to service, U.S. Military Veterans are in a class by themselves.
CAMDEN, ME

