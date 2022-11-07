Read full article on original website
WWEEK
With Multnomah County Ballot Returns Sluggish, Democrats Try to Rustle up Voters
Election Day saw Portland progressives anxiously eyeing sluggish voter turnout numbers and hoping they were a sign of procrastination rather than apathy. As of 1:45 pm Nov. 8, less than 48% of Multnomah County’s registered voters had turned in their ballots—a number that needed to dramatically rise for Tina Kotek and her Democratic Party backers to retain control of Oregon.
nbc16.com
Voters in deep blue Portland reject ballot measure allowing noncitizens to vote
PORTLAND, Ore. (TND) — Voters in deep blue Portland, Oregon rejected a ballot measure that would have given noncitizens the right to vote in local elections. Multnomah County, which covers much of Portland, sought to amend its charter with the support of voters during Tuesday’s midterms. Among the...
Clackamas County will work into the weekend to tally results of 65,000 remaining ballots
Clackamas County election workers will work on Veterans Day and on Saturday to finish tallying an estimated 60,000 to 65,000 remaining ballots. County Clerk Sherry Hall, who drew criticism for her decision to release unofficial results less frequently than other counties on Election Day, now appears to be one of the few county clerks directing permanent and temporary employees to stay on the job through the weekend to finish tabulating results.
These counties voted big for Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan in Oregon governor’s race
Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, in the end followed a familiar path to victory for Democrats seeking that office – even if it proved a little more challenging than in recent runs. That roadmap: Build a large enough margin of support in seven Oregon counties – and most...
WWEEK
Multnomah County Voters Approve Ranked-Choice Voting
The next vote for Multnomah County chair will look markedly different from this one. Voters appear poised to approve a form of ranked-choice voting for future county elections, saying yes to Ballot Measure 26-232 by 66% to 33% on Tuesday evening. In the form of voting known as instant runoff, voters rank their preferences on a list and second-choice votes are tallied if one’s first choice doesn’t make the cut. That eliminates runoff elections in county races.
WWEEK
We Sorted Through Election Mailers Many Voters Just Recycled
The results of the Nov. 8 general election unspooled after WW’s press deadline. You can find complete coverage at wweek.com. In print, we can’t predict the ends, but we can examine the means. Record spending fueled the governor’s and legislative races that officially concluded Tuesday. Candidates for governor...
WPFO
'I want to thank our voters:' Portland mayor says referendum results send clear message
PORTLAND (WGME) – Voters got their say on 13 questions in Portland Tuesday, and city leaders say the results give a clear direction moving forward. Five of Portland’s 13 ballot questions were brought on by the Democratic Socialists of America. Only one of them passed Tuesday’s election: stricter...
WWEEK
If Portland Voters Approve Charter Reform Tonight, Mingus Mapps Won’t Put Alternative on May Ballot
City Commissioner Mingus Mapps will not press his colleagues to put an alternative charter reform measure on the May 2023 ballot if Portland voters approve the current charter reform Measure 26-228 tonight. “The Ulysses PAC will not be putting forth anything on the spring ballot if [the measure] passes tonight,”...
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Will Cluster and Reshuffle City Bureaus Come January in Effort to Ease Charter Transition
The day after Portland voters approved massive changes to Portland’s form of government and elections, bureaucrats outlined the daunting tasks facing City Hall between now and 2024. Portland voters approved a ballot measure Nov. 8 that radically reshapes how the city functions, how officials cwill be elected to office,...
DA Mike Schmidt’s Office: Man engaged in ‘anarchist’ behavior on Election Night
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the arraignment of a man who engaged in “anarchist” behavior, according to reports.
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
WWEEK
Clackamas County Clerk Challenger Says She Will Resume Marriages, Including Same-Sex Ones, if Lead Holds
Catherine McMullen says she will resume civil marriage ceremonies at the Clackamas County Clerk’s Office if her lead in yesterday’s election holds and she becomes the new clerk. Sherry Hall, who holds the office now, stopped conducting civil ceremonies in 2014 after Oregon legalized gay marriage. “I will...
opb.org
Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington
No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead over Kent narrows in race for Washington’s District 3
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
Tina Kotek claims victory in Oregon governor’s race; Associated Press has not declared winner
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While votes are still being counted, Tina Kotek's campaign announced just after 8 p.m. Wednesday it was projecting Kotek winning the Oregon governor's race based on reported projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and OPB.
thereflector.com
Election 2022: Preliminary results provide glimpse into county, state and congressional races
The first count of ballots in Clark County for the 2022 general election were released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday and provide the first picture of what results will look like for county, state and congressional elections. There were nearly 119,000 votes tallied in Clark County during the first...
Gladstone voters picking 18 year old over perennial candidate
Recent high school grad has early lead in council race against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Early voters in a key city-council race in Gladstone are currently leaning to electing an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state over a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Luke Roberts, who served as Gladstone High School's student-body president for the school year prior to his graduation in May, has nearly 59% of the vote against Bill Osburn. Final results of this election may sway differently, as many votes were still being tabulated as...
PPB and FBI to monitor streets ahead of election results
Following the November 2020 election, KOIN 6 reported that more than a dozen people were arrested after a number of small businesses and churches along West Burnside were vandalized.
WWEEK
Jessica Vega Pederson Grabs Slight Lead Over Sharon Meieran in Multnomah County Chair Race
The first batch of votes to roll in on Tuesday night show County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson with a modest lead over fellow Commissioner Sharon Meieran in the race for Multnomah County chair. Vega Pederson has 52.6% of the early vote, while Meieran has 47.6%. A 6,000-vote margin is not...
