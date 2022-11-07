ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

WWEEK

With Multnomah County Ballot Returns Sluggish, Democrats Try to Rustle up Voters

Election Day saw Portland progressives anxiously eyeing sluggish voter turnout numbers and hoping they were a sign of procrastination rather than apathy. As of 1:45 pm Nov. 8, less than 48% of Multnomah County’s registered voters had turned in their ballots—a number that needed to dramatically rise for Tina Kotek and her Democratic Party backers to retain control of Oregon.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Clackamas County will work into the weekend to tally results of 65,000 remaining ballots

Clackamas County election workers will work on Veterans Day and on Saturday to finish tallying an estimated 60,000 to 65,000 remaining ballots. County Clerk Sherry Hall, who drew criticism for her decision to release unofficial results less frequently than other counties on Election Day, now appears to be one of the few county clerks directing permanent and temporary employees to stay on the job through the weekend to finish tabulating results.
WWEEK

Multnomah County Voters Approve Ranked-Choice Voting

The next vote for Multnomah County chair will look markedly different from this one. Voters appear poised to approve a form of ranked-choice voting for future county elections, saying yes to Ballot Measure 26-232 by 66% to 33% on Tuesday evening. In the form of voting known as instant runoff, voters rank their preferences on a list and second-choice votes are tallied if one’s first choice doesn’t make the cut. That eliminates runoff elections in county races.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

We Sorted Through Election Mailers Many Voters Just Recycled

The results of the Nov. 8 general election unspooled after WW’s press deadline. You can find complete coverage at wweek.com. In print, we can’t predict the ends, but we can examine the means. Record spending fueled the governor’s and legislative races that officially concluded Tuesday. Candidates for governor...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington

No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Gladstone voters picking 18 year old over perennial candidate

Recent high school grad has early lead in council race against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Early voters in a key city-council race in Gladstone are currently leaning to electing an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state over a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Luke Roberts, who served as Gladstone High School's student-body president for the school year prior to his graduation in May, has nearly 59% of the vote against Bill Osburn. Final results of this election may sway differently, as many votes were still being tabulated as...
GLADSTONE, OR

