Elgin, SC

Richland Government offices and drop-off sites to close on Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several Richland County Government offices and drop-off sites plan to close on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Officials say the County’s C&D Landfill, Lower Richland Drop-off Center and Clemson Road Drop-off Recycling Site will be closed as well. Curbside waste services and recycling pickup...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland School District Two to have recount

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia considers parade plans ahead of Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia said a decision on the Veterans Day parade will be made Thursday. The city said Wednesday it is monitoring the weather, “The decision to hold the parade and honor our veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.”
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location. The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
News19 WLTX

'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
