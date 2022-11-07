Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
City of West Columbia announces closures and cancellations due to storm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced several cancellations and closures due to the threat of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Wyman “Mac” Rish Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, and all city parks will be closed starting Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. until further notice.
Citizens Academy begins to give Sumter residents behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement
SUMTER, S.C. — The first Citizens Academy of the year begins tonight at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. The free six-week course gives attendees a behind-the-scenes look at four weeks of police academy training. Sumter resident Regina Tucker participated in the class last fall. "It was really interesting and...
Dozens of Sumter college students receive financial help for emergency needs
SUMTER, S.C. — Dozens of students at Central Carolina Technical College are receiving financial assistance thanks to the Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope Scholarship through the Ellucian Foundation. The school applied for $10,000 to help students with emergency needs so they can focus on school. Elizabeth White is the assistant...
wach.com
Tornado Warning Canceled for central Midlands including Columbia and Lexington
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The storm that prompted this tornado warning has weakened considerably and the warning was allowed to expire early. A tornado warning is in effect for portions of Calhoun, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg Counties. A strong storm capable of producing a tornado is moving north at 40mph.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter officials announce possible Veterans Day parade cancellation due to weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Veterans Affairs announced the possible cancellation of their Veterans Day parade. Officials say they plan to make a decision the morning of Nov. 10 as they track the weather. The Veterans Ceremony will still be held at the American Legion Post 15 as...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Government offices and drop-off sites to close on Veterans Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several Richland County Government offices and drop-off sites plan to close on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Officials say the County’s C&D Landfill, Lower Richland Drop-off Center and Clemson Road Drop-off Recycling Site will be closed as well. Curbside waste services and recycling pickup...
WIS-TV
Richland School District Two to have recount
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
WIS-TV
Columbia considers parade plans ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia said a decision on the Veterans Day parade will be made Thursday. The city said Wednesday it is monitoring the weather, “The decision to hold the parade and honor our veterans is always the preference, however public safety must also be considered under certain conditions.”
WIS-TV
Ceasefire Columbia Call-In Tonight—Initiative to help offenders and end gun crime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today at 6 P.M. Ceasefire Columbia will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. It will be hosted by Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook and law enforcement partners including the United States Attorney’s Office – District of South Carolina. The...
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
WLTX.com
Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location. The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Third annual Colaroo Festival organized by students at University of South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina students are working hard to put on the third annual Colaroo Festival. The event is a hands-on opportunity for students to create and manage music festivals, and it’s all an assignment for a course taught by instructor and community organizer Dave Britt.
Three Lexington-Richland Five school board races ready to be certified, another may get recount
IRMO, S.C. — Four seats are still being determined in the Lexington-Richland District Five school board race. One day after the midterm election, four seats aren't quite settled yet for Lexington-Richland Five school board members. Two seats would be picked for the Lexington side of the district. The two others would be for the Richland side.
Bishopville's second food pantry opens, serving around 20 families each day
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A food pantry has recently opened in Bishopville, which marks the second pantry in all of Lee County. It provides emergency food to people in need, who can stop by to get three days worth of food. Christy Beasley the CareSouth Carolina community health educator helping...
Columbia police ask gun crime offenders to "cease fire"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the City of Columbia, 92 people have been shot so far in 2022. "We're on track to potentially have more firearm offenses this year than we've ever had," said Columbia Police Chief, Skip Holbrook. On Thursday, law enforcement and agencies from across the state came...
How can I help?: Columbia business leader uses talents to uplift community
COLUMBIA, S.C. — How can I help? is Karen Jenkins' life question. While it's a simple question, the answer can be seen in the people and communities that Jenkins has empowered, inspired, and uplifted. Led by God, Jenkins has used her talents and skills to help people "live up...
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 3