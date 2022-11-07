Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Discrepancy in Jerome election results change one District 26 race outcome
Jerome County announced Wednesday that unofficial election results released after Tuesday’s election did not line up with the correct tabulated results, affecting the outcome of one legislative race. Jack Nelsen, the Republican candidate for District 26, which includes Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties, actually won his race for House...
eastidahonews.com
Reporting error reverses one Idaho Democrat’s apparent legislative win, county office says
JEROME (Idaho Capital Sun) — The number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office website, which made it appear that a Democratic candidate won, the Jerome County Elections Office said in a press release Thursday. While the Jerome County...
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch in reporting
BOISE, Idaho — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the House...
kmvt
Local and state election results available
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election results are trickling in Tuesday night and throughout the early morning hours of Wednesday. Visit the Election headquarters for the major races and issues.
kmvt
City of Twin Falls to transfer ‘bad-debt’ responsibility to landlords
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning in January, the City of Twin Falls will be transferring the responsibility of utility fees to the landlord, instead of the tenant for rental properties within the city. This is something that they had been looking at for years because the city was...
The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs
Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta
MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
Why You’re Doing This Twin Falls Intersection All Wrong
If you’ve lived in Twin Falls for at least a minute, you’ve likely found yourself frustrated or confused by one specific intersection that may very well be the most misunderstood in town. The good news is that a simple solution might make it less confusing, as long as we all play by the rules.
kmvt
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:55 p.m., east of Jerome, Idaho. A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was parked on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171, in Jerome County. The driver, a 28 year old...
eastidahonews.com
Pursuit ends when Jeep rolls into dumpster
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old man from Moore is facing multiple charges after allegedly speeding away from a police officer and jumping out of his vehicle before it hit a dumpster on Tuesday. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer...
Twin Falls woman struck by semi, dies while walking along 1-84
JEROME — A 28-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a semi-truck while walking along Interstate 84, police say. The woman from Twin Falls parked her 2021 Subaru Crosstrek at about 2:55 p.m. on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171 and began walking along the interstate, Idaho State Police said. She was struck by a 2022 Freightliner driven by a 58-year-old male from Kent, Washington, and died at the scene. A lane of traffic was blocked for about 1.5 hours as crews cleared the area. ISP is investigating the crash.
Woman fatally struck by semi after exiting car on I-84
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 2:55 p.m. east of Jerome, Idaho. A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was parked on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 84 near milepost 171 in Jerome County. The driver, a 28 year old female from Twin Falls, got out of the vehicle and began walking. She was struck by a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by a 58 year old male from Kent, Washington. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The lane was partially blocked for approximately one and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene. The crash is under investigation.
Body of Missing Idaho Hunter Discovered After Extensive Search
A long 10-day search came to a sad end on Saturday as authorities discovered the body of an Idaho big game hunter named Michael Faller. The search for the Butte County rifle hunter came to an end thanks to the aid of a K9 search unit. The Butte County Sheriff’s...
American Falls teen dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Burley
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 84 near Burley. Dylan Merritt, 18, of American Falls, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Merritt drove off the roadway and over corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene, according to state police. One lane of Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
eastidahonews.com
Local 18-year-old killed in crash
BURLEY — Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality collision that occurred Friday at 2:30 a.m., on Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.5, in Minidoka County. An 18-year-old man from American Falls was driving eastbound on I-84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. He drove off the roadway and over-corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Shots fired at Halloween party leads to two arrests
BURLEY — Two Mini-Cassia men are charged with aggravated assault after police said they brandished guns at a Halloween party and fired shots into a pickup before fleeing in a silver SUV. Ayman S. Senosi, 32, of Burley, and Raul Vidal Tellez, 31, of Paul, are charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for pointing firearms at people and a count of malicious injury to property for more than $1,000 in damages to a pickup caused by bullets, according to court documents. ...
Comments / 0