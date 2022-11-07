Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students engage in discussion following racist letter sent to a faculty member
CINCINNATI — Students gathered at the University of Cincinnati to discuss racism on campus and to develop solutions Wednesday night. Last week, an anonymous letter addressed to a Black faculty member was posted to social media. The letter was filled with racist threats and hateful remarks. "It definitely sucks...
miamistudent.net
‘We have to live with the money we have’: Controversial school district levy fails to pass
A levy to support the Talawanda School District (TSD) failed to pass with 66% of votes against it. If passed, the levy would have increased residents’ property taxes annually by $199.50 per $100,000 assessed value. The goal was to generate $4.8 million a year to help dig the school district out of a deficit.
lovelandbeacon.com
School superintendent responds to levy defeat
LOVELAND, OH (November 9, 2022) – In the wake of a narrowly defeated 4.9 mill operating levy, Loveland City School District Superintendent Mike Broadwater delivered a message of thanksgiving and hope with a promise to continue working hard for the kids and the community in Loveland. See below for...
WKRC
Call for youth coaches to keep their heads in the game after 3 are gunned down
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A community activist in Cincinnati is asking youth coaches to keep their personal issues away from the children, so those issues do not bleed onto the playing field. This comes after three youth coaches are shot in the past three weeks. Candles, flowers, and a...
spectrumnews1.com
1 of 3 school levies pass in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI — One of three school tax levies in Hamilton County passed this midterm election. It’s uncertain how the others school districts will move forward. Cincinnati Public Schools' levy passed with nearly 70% of the votes in favor of it. But the other districts were not getting nearly enough votes to make it over the hump.
WLWT 5
'It's a huge deal': Brent Spence bridge project to create nearly 10 acres in downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — Nearly 10 acres of property are being added to downtown Cincinnati after engineers devised a plan to reconfigure ramps for the new Brent Spence bridge project. “It's a huge deal for Cincinnati. It's a huge deal for our region,” said Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber President Brendon...
Sara Carruthers retains Ohio State House seat over 19-year-old candidate
Sam Lawrence, a Toledo-native-turned-Oxford-resident while attending Miami University, campaigned against Rep. Sara Carruthers.
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati apartment building offers slew of unique amenities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new apartment building in Kenwood that gives residents a “curated living experience” is offering a slew of unique amenities, some of which will be available to residents by the end of November. Aspire Kenwood, located at 4751 Aspire Blvd., is a luxury...
Fox 19
Pair of CPS schools go on lockout after social media, text threats
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple social media and text threats prompted two Cincinnati Public Schools to go on lockout Wednesday, according to a statement from the school district. Gamble and Shroder high schools each went into the safety procedure that limits visitors and movement inside the schools, CPS confirmed to FOX19...
They Told Him to Change His Name. Now Crowds Are Shouting It.
Aftab Pureval, the young mayor of Cincinnati, has Democrats reaching for some flattering comparisons.
wvxu.org
9 out of 12 local school ballot issues fail, meaning districts will have to tighten budgets
Twelve Cincinnati-area school levies and bond issues made their way onto ballots this election. Many of them were to help districts account for rising operating costs and growing student populations. Districts whose levies were not approved by voters may now be considering cuts to stay within budget. Cincinnati Public Schools...
wvxu.org
New design for Cincinnati's Brent Spence Bridge corridor frees up 9.5 acres for development
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval announcing a new design for the Brent Spence Corridor. A new design for I-75 interchanges in Cincinnati would free up nine-and-half acres of land for the city to develop. Officials unveiled a new, narrower design Thursday for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor, which will be constructed along with the future companion bridge.
WKRC
Food vendor opening downtown restaurant, moving from Oakley
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A food vendor at the Oakley Kitchen Food Hall is moving into its own space, opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown. Onolicious Hawaii, which opened with the Oakley food hall in summer 2021, is moving into its own restaurant space at 1005 Walnut St. in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp.'s (3CDC) Court Street Plaza. The goal is to open by summer 2023.
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky wineries take home wins in 10th annual Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition
Northern Kentucky wineries won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in this year’s Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition on Nov. 5. Brianza Gardens and Winery near Crittenden took home their third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were presented with their first cups.
Podcast: Corey Kiner Phased Out? Plus, ECU's Top Weapon and Cleveland State Preview
The busiest month of the year for UC sports is upon us.
Greene County poll worker removed after threatening voter
“She read my shirt out loud as I walked past and I was maybe three to four feet away from her, she said I’m going to stomp on your face,” said Donnie Greene.
wvxu.org
Voters overwhelmingly approve an amendment to Cincinnati's charter to eliminate the pocket veto
Cincinnati voters approved a change to the city charter to eliminate the mayor’s so-called “pocket veto.”. Issue 11 was introduced by Mayor Aftab Pureval along with two City Council members. With about 95% of precincts reporting, the measure is ahead with 80.48% of the vote. The pocket veto...
Fox 19
NKY woman permanently banned from UK, not allowed re-enroll after racist tirade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A University of Kentucky student from Fort Mitchell, who is accused of assaulting a fellow student at UK while using racial slurs, has been permanently banned from UK’s campus and will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student, UK President Eli Capilouto wrote in an update on Wednesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Poultry farm hoping to avoid Avian Flu heading into its busiest time of the year
ERLANGER, Ky. — Raising thousands of turkeys for customers to feed their families on Thanksgiving takes a lot of hard work, and also requires that a lot of things go right. This year, that includes protecting the flock from Avian Flu. One northern Kentucky farm is preparing for its...
