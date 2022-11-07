ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

lovelandbeacon.com

School superintendent responds to levy defeat

LOVELAND, OH (November 9, 2022) – In the wake of a narrowly defeated 4.9 mill operating levy, Loveland City School District Superintendent Mike Broadwater delivered a message of thanksgiving and hope with a promise to continue working hard for the kids and the community in Loveland. See below for...
LOVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

1 of 3 school levies pass in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — One of three school tax levies in Hamilton County passed this midterm election. It’s uncertain how the others school districts will move forward. Cincinnati Public Schools' levy passed with nearly 70% of the votes in favor of it. But the other districts were not getting nearly enough votes to make it over the hump.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Pair of CPS schools go on lockout after social media, text threats

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple social media and text threats prompted two Cincinnati Public Schools to go on lockout Wednesday, according to a statement from the school district. Gamble and Shroder high schools each went into the safety procedure that limits visitors and movement inside the schools, CPS confirmed to FOX19...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Food vendor opening downtown restaurant, moving from Oakley

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A food vendor at the Oakley Kitchen Food Hall is moving into its own space, opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown. Onolicious Hawaii, which opened with the Oakley food hall in summer 2021, is moving into its own restaurant space at 1005 Walnut St. in Cincinnati Center City Development Corp.'s (3CDC) Court Street Plaza. The goal is to open by summer 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky wineries take home wins in 10th annual Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition

Northern Kentucky wineries won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in this year’s Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition on Nov. 5. Brianza Gardens and Winery near Crittenden took home their third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were presented with their first cups.
CRITTENDEN, KY

