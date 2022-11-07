Las Vegas elementary teacher arrested for sexually assaulting student

A Las Vegas elementary school teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting a student, and detectives say they're looking for additional victims.

Walker Richardson, 52, was arrested on Sunday by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sexual assault detectives. He taught at Sunrise Acres Elementary School, the Clark County School District confirmed.

"It is alleged that while working at an elementary school near Downtown Las Vegas, he inappropriately touched a student," police said.

In response to the arrest, Sunrise Acres Principal Jennifer Boeddeker issued a statement to parents. She says Richardson was not working on campus "since October 2022."

Richardson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for sexual assault against a child less than 14, and kidnapping of a minor.

He's been employed with CCSD since 2017, according to Boeddeker's statement.

"The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is the lead investigative agency," Boeddeker stated. "We wish to assure you that we are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their Investigation."

Student safety "is the number one priority at Sunrise Acres Elementary School," she said.

Police urged anyone who may have been a victim, or who has information that could help their investigation, to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The full statement from Principal Boeddeker is included below:

Please know that this is a police investigation and, as school officials, we do not have additional information to share. However, if you have questions about your child, please contact the school at (702) 799-7912.