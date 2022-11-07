ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matador (MTDR) Shares Dip 3.3% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

MTDR - Free Report) shares have declined 3.3% despite reporting strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 25. The downward price movement can be attributed to the company’s rising expenses. The upstream energy company reported adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share....
Select Medical (SEM) Shares Fall 9.6% Since Q3 Earnings Miss

SEM - Free Report) shares declined 9.6% since it reported weak third-quarter earnings on Nov 3, 2022. Higher costs and expenses, along with weak performance in the Critical Illness Recovery Hospital unit affected its third-quarter earnings. However, the negatives were partially offset by higher patient days and improved performance in the Rehabilitation Hospital unit.
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Up

IPAR - Free Report) delivered impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Quarterly earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management raised its 2022 guidance. Results in Detail. Inter Parfums’ third-quarter earnings came in at $1.30 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus...
Earnings Preview: Energizer Holdings (ENR) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline

ENR - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Roper (ROP) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Improves 2022 Outlook

ROP - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of $3.95 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67. However, on a year-over-year basis, earnings declined 6.1%. Roper’s net revenues of $1,350.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,328 million. The top line increased...
Comstock (CRK) Q3 Earnings Due: Is it Primed for a Beat?

CRK - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter results results on Nov 1. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.16 per share on revenues of $871 million. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the independent natural gas producer’s performance...
Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

CFG - Free Report) to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Catalyst's (CPRX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

CPRX - Free Report) reported earnings of 20 cents per share for the third quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Earnings were also higher than our estimate of 19 cents. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (adjusted for...
Analysts Estimate Delta Apparel (DLA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

DLA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

CDRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -35%. A...
Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

BOXL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
Ligand (LGND) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Ups '22 Outlook

LGND - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19) of 41 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (including the...
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Nine Energy (NINE) Stock

NINE - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

CELU - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

PDF Solutions (. PDFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
American Vanguard (AVD) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

AVD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.52%. A...
Primerica (PRI) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

PRI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.67%. A...
Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Rises 10.7% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

ORCC - Free Report) shares have jumped 10.7% since it reported strong third-quarter results on Nov 2, 2022. The results were supported by growth in the portfolio, increased interest rates and higher dividend income. However, the positives were partially offset by higher costs. It reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share...
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
Middleby (MIDD) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Jump 22% Y/Y

MIDD - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 26 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.18 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36. The bottom line increased 13.5% year over year on higher sales. Net sales of $992.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,021.3...

