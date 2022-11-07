Read full article on original website
Game of Thrones: Why No Spinoffs Will End Up Only on HBO Max
Despite the original series ending more than three years ago, the Game of Thrones universe on HBO is just getting started. The House of the Dragon prequel series, which is set more than 100 years before Game of Thrones, has been a massive success for the premium network. There are several more Thrones spinoffs in different stages of development, and we are likely in for years of GoT-related shows on HBO. That said, it doesn't appear as though any of these titles will be streaming exclusives on HBO Max.
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
Andor: Andy Serkis Reacts To His Final Moment in Episode 10
Star Wars fans are loving the tenth episode of Andor, "No Way Out," which might be the last we see of Andy Serkis in the series. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. However, he's playing a whole new character in Andor named Kino Loy. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After last week's episode, Kino decided to join Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) prison escape plan, and they helped most of their fellow inmates get out of Narkina 5. However, it was revealed at the end of the episode that Kino couldn't swim, and he was left behind. Serkis recently spoke to Collider about delivering his final line, "I can't swim."
Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions Releasing "Scariest Podcast of All Time" With Quiet Part Loud
In the years since unleashing his debut horror film Get Out back in 2017, Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions have demonstrated immense ambition when it comes to telling stories in the genre space, with the studio's latest effort, the podcast Quiet Part Loud, aiming to be the "scariest podcast of all time." Partnering exclusively with Spotify, the new podcast tells a story that blends traditional horror elements with social commentary, making it fall in line with Peele's other outings, though in an entirely new medium for the studio. Quiet Part Loud debuts all 12 episodes exclusively on Spotify on November 15th.
The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Zoe Kravitz Upgraded Catwoman Suit
Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be all in on Matt Reeves' The Batman universe after they signed the director to an overall deal. Reeves has multiple projects in the works for his universe of Batman characters like The Penguin series, a series based on the GCPD and a series set in Arkham Asylum, which are all being developed for HBO Max. The director recently began writing the script for a sequel to The Batman and it doesn't seem like it will be released until at least 2025. Some fans have been wondering what the sequel could look like, and they have even designed upgraded suits for Robert Pattinson and even Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Introduces a New Bride, Mikasa
Attack on Titan's anime will be returning soon to round out the final episodes of its run overall, and one awesome cosplay has imagined a very happy ending for Mikasa Ackerman as she preps for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the series has been spread out over the last couple of years as fans had seen not only an entirely different region introduced as a major enemy, but this was flipped on its head anyway when it was revealed that Eren Yeager was the real foe all along. But caught in the middle of all of this turmoil has been Mikasa as she struggles to wrap her head around it all.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
Grey's Anatomy Reveals When Ellen Pompeo Leaves the Series
Meredith Grey is getting ready to leave Seattle, at least for a little while. ABC revealed earlier this year that longtime Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo would be stepping away from her role as a full-time performer on the series during its 19th season. She will continue to narrate and executive produce the series, but Pompeo is only appearing in a handful of episodes this season, and we now know exactly when she'll be leaving.
Lewis Tan Teases Future Superhero Role After Deadpool 2 and Iron Fist (Exclusive)
Superhero movies roles are one of the biggest things any actor could land in this day and age, with some even landing roles in different universes. One of those lucky actors just so happens to be Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Iron Fist). The Mortal Kombat star has appeared in two different roles in both Iron Fist and the second Deadpool movie, but the actor probably will have another role on his hands in the near future. Tan recently had the chance to talk with ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefiting Feeding America, where he reveals that he's had talks about appearing in another superhero project.
Let's Play To Leave Webtoon Ahead of Season 4
Let's Play, a webcomic that has earned millions of viewers since launching in 2016, is pulling up roots. According to an open letter from creator Leeanne M. Krecic (also known as Mongie), season four of the beloved series will not be returning to Webtoon, as she has determined that the platform is no longer a good fit for Let's Play, or her work more generally. She cited issues with company culture, payment structure, and an alleged pay disparity for creators of color as reasons for the move. According to Krecic, more news on the comic's future home will be coming soon.
Harry Potter Conversations About New Content Are Happening According to HBO Max Head of Original Content
It's not entirely known what the future of the Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, or the entire Wizarding World franchises will be, but according to HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey, conversations are happening about how best to utilize the properties. In the 20 years since the first Harry Potter film landed in theaters, the characters have been a dominating force in pop culture that made the future seem limitless, but due to behind-the-scenes controversies and underwhelming box-office returns for the most recent films in the series, it seems like HBO Max is looking to reevaluate how best to utilize these worlds.
Sylvester Stallone Shares Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis Update
Sylvester Stallone gave fans another update on Bruce Willis' Aphasia diagnosis this week. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the star to discuss Tulsa King. During that conversation, he shared that his longtime friend was in rough shape. The actor said, "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So he's been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It's so sad." Unfortunately, this news is about par for the course with this diagnosis. Aphasia is a major adjustment for the individuals affected and their families. Luckily, Willis has a robust support system in place with doctors, his wife, and children all around to help in this new chapter of his life. If he's been brought any of the social media posts about him since the diagnosis became public, he has to feel good about those reactions as well. People really love the Die Hard star and want him to be able to enjoy his retirement from acting.
Zootopia+ Directors Address the Characters They Didn't Get to Use (Exclusive)
The world of Zootopia is back thanks to the new spinoff series, Zootopia+ that arrived on Disney+ this week. The set of shorts take audiences into different places within the Zootopia universe to offer a look at the lives of various characters from the 2016 film that make up the larger world they live in. But while there are plenty of familiar faces in Zootopia+, there are some characters from the film that don't appear in the series and now, directors Josie Trinidad, Trent Correy, and Nathan Curtis are addressing the characters that they didn't get to use for Zootopia+.
One Piece Creator Confirms Whether Uta Is Canon or Not
One Piece has been around for decades, and at this point, only the most intense fans know its canon backward and forward. From its manga to the anime and everything in between, a lot of stories have been told with Luffy at the helm. Most recently, One Piece: Red gave fans more to chew on, and many were left wondering whether its heroine fit into the canon. And according to the series creator, the answer is yes.
Fantastic Four #1 Review: When The Prologue is The Thing
When read without any expectations, Fantastic Four #1 is an outstandingly sweet superhero story filled with warmth, creativity, and cleverness. However, the newest issue #1 of Stan and Jack's foundational series is the last debut to appear without expectations. That's bound to leave readers, myself included, torn between the quality of comics displayed and the entirely unfulfilled promise of this title and cover. The return of Marvel's first family doesn't feature that family, instead opting to tell a bit of prologue focused upon the ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing and his wife Alicia Masters-Grimm.
The Walking Dead Stars Tease Series Finale: "Everybody Dies"
Who will rest in peace in the final episode of The Walking Dead? "Everybody dies," kids Norman Reedus, who has already begun filming the Daryl Dixon spin-off in Paris, France. Spoiler alert: Daryl's not the only character confirmed to live on after The Walking Dead ends. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will return in The Walking Dead: Dead City, their spin-off set in New York City, to be followed by the return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their own series. But The Walking Dead's November 20th series finale, titled "Rest in Peace," is very much an ending — and it goes out with a bang.
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Celebrates Hisoka's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has finally come back to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters following the longest hiatus in the series' history to date, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating Hisoka's comeback to the franchise in an awesome way! Yoshihiro Togashi ended a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters hitting for the last couple of weeks, and that means we have finally gotten to see the next steps of the Succession Contest arc. As the series continues, one of the big highlights has been Hisoka's return to the main events of the action.
Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Doubles Viewership in Top 10
Premiering just before Halloween on Netflix, hit new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has continued to grow its audience on the streaming service, nearly tripling its numbers from week 1 to week 2. According to Netflix's latest batch of viewership data, Bastard Son went from being watched just over 13.8 million hours in its first three days of release to over 30.89 million hours in its first full week. The show premiered as the #7 TV series on the entire service and even held that spot week over week amid a ton of new shows that debuted on Netflix.
Is Doctor Doom in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters this weekend, providing an epic and unexpected finale to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The project has had a lot of emotional and narrative significance behind it, as it not only wraps up the story of King T'Challa following the sudden death of franchise star Chadwick Boseman in 2020, but it catapults a number of new storylines and characters forward. One of the biggest theories, which originated all the way back in 2019, entertained the possibility of Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom appearing in the film in some capacity. So, does Doctor Doom appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Here's what you need to know. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
Tom Holland Reportedly Returning as Spider-Man for New Trilogy
Tom Holland's Spider-Man is sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland reportedly signed a new deal to return as Peter Parker in more Spider-Man sequels for Sony Pictures, which teamed with Disney and Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios to bring the wall-crawler into the MCU. On The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha podcast, insider Jeff Sneider reported the news that Holland "closed a deal" for the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. While unconfirmed, Sneider said Holland's renewed contract includes another Spider-Man trilogy and at least three more appearances. It's unclear whether that means within the MCU or Sony's Spider-Man Universe.
