NJ.com

Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York

Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay makes progress; 2 players out for season

The bye week is a time for a team to get healthy, but the Giants returned to practice Tuesday on the heels of Monday’s news that they had lost starting safety Xavier McKinney and reserve defensive tackle Nick Williams to injuries. McKinney’s hand injury was the result of an ATV accident during a bye-week vacation in Mexico and Williams’ biceps injury occurred in the Giants’ Week 8 loss at Seattle.
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles coach gets new role with USFL

John DeFilippo is going to be a head coach. The USFL announced Thursday that DeFilippo has been named head coach of the New Orleans Breakers. The 44-year-old has had a 22 year career as an offensive expert across eight NFL teams and four Division I teams. He was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 as quarterbacks coach and helped the Birds to their first Super Bowl win in 2018.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
