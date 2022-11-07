ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Children’s Museum announces new CEO

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTX1b_0j2BIA1A00

Omaha Children’s Museum announced that it has chosen a new CEO on Monday. Fawn Taylor will begin this new role on Nov. 9.

According to a press release, Taylor joins the team from the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative (NECC) where she served as Vice President of Family & Community Services.

She has over twenty years of experience, developing multiple programs promoting health, education, mental health, and well-being. Taylor also brings over nine years of experience as Executive Director of Early Childhood Services.

“It is with joy and gratitude that I am joining the OCM team. What attracted me to the Omaha Children’s Museum are the wonderful times I spent there on a professional and personal basis throughout the years. I have always been impressed by what a wonderful place it is for children and families to experience hands-on learning. It is impossible to leave the museum without having learned something new ... ” said Fawn.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Bellevue Chamber cancels postponed Veterans Day parade

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade won’t be happening this year. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community said Thursday that the parade, rescheduled for Saturday because of last weekend’s cold, wet weather forecast, was fully canceled. Cold weather is expected again this weekend; organizers cited the “expected single-digit windchill temperatures forecasted for Saturday morning as the reason for the latest cancellation.
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Car wash chain offering free service for veterans

OMAHA, Neb. -- Veterans in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas can add free car washes to the number of ways their service is being honored Friday. Russell Speeder's Car Wash said they are offering free car washes for veterans and military personnel on Friday. The offer is good at...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Charles Dickens' great-great grandson brings 'A Christmas Carol' to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The great-great-grandson of author Charles Dickens was in Omaha Monday to kick off the holiday season for a group of seniors. Gerald Dickens performed a one-man version of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." The seniors are all a part of Immanuel Communities — some even made...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

State commission approves gaming application for Warhorse Omaha

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission greenlights the gaming application for Omaha's first "racino." It is being built at the site of Horsemen's Park off Q Street and South 60th, but there was a contentious debate before commissioners approved the permit. "If there was a problem with our compliance with...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City cancels classes Friday

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy