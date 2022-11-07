Read full article on original website
Cauldron Coffee
Cauldron Coffee is a coffee shop and bar built in West Campus, built in a historic old building that’s played host to a number of spots over the last 150+ years, including a Baptist church, a grocery store, and a barbecue restaurant and cocktail bar. If that isn’t the most unusual evolution of an Austin building’s history, we’re not sure what is. While you probably don’t want to come here for church these days, you can get coffee, cocktails, and beer—all of which you can enjoy inside the renovated space, or in the beer garden outside.
Sweet Laurel Bakery
This bright pink Pacific Palisades bakery sells grain-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, keto, and paleo cakes and pastries (yes, they're all of those things). Espresso drinks and herbal teas are also available with your baked goods if you want to take a moment to enjoy your sweet treat in peace. Sign...
8 Places With Good Wine & Moody Lighting
Sometimes, you just want to turn the lights all the way down, drink a glass of pinot noir, or four, and feel sophisticated. The lack of fluorescent overhead lights is very important for times like these, and whenever you feel like crying into a plate of bolognese after a breakup, going on a date, or sitting at a bar alone and overanalyzing every single decision you made today. Romantic, vibey, sexy, whatever you want to call it—you’ll know what constitutes a “moody, dimly lit spot” when you see it. Here are eight of those places.
Emmy Squared
Brooklyn-based pizzeria Emmy Squared has stepped into the kitchen at Santa Monica Brew Works, serving their signature sheet pan pizzas as well as a damn good burger from the brewery's kitchen space. It's certainly not the only place in LA where you can combine pepperoni cups and fresh-hopped IPAs, but these tasty Detroit-style pies make this taproom on Colorado Ave. a whole lot more fun than most other breweries in town right now.
Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
Industry
Acting as a sort of tribute to service industry culture—casual, affordable, inclusive—Industry in Plaza Saltillo in East Austin is an all-day/late-night cafe, bar, and restaurant (the original location is in San Marcos). The menu is huge, spanning everything from tacos and chile rellenos to smoked chicken sandwiches and burgers—so it shouldn’t be hard to find something well suited to your friend group’s six different dietary needs.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
Prince Tea House
There aren’t many places in the city where you can live out your Alice in Wonderland tea party fantasies. But at Chinatown’s Prince Tea House, with its velvety pastries, metallic finger sandwich towers, buttery waffles, and china so fancy that it looks like it came from the set of The Crown, that’s exactly what you can do. Open daily at noon, they have everything from smoked salmon salad and scones to egg salad sandwiches–the $55 tea for two includes all of them, plus unlimited tea. Bring a group of friends here, pair your purple yam crêpe cake (our favorite) with teas ranging from oolong or passion fruit to lavender green milk, and dive into a spread that looks more impressive than anything that existed in Alice’s imagination.
Rita's Chilli Chaat Corner
If you’ve tried London’s best pani puri, then you probably already know about this casual spot on The Broadway in Southall. And if you haven’t been here, then you should stop making claims that aren’t true. Rita’s Chilli Chaat Corner is a small, canteen-like spot, filled with shoppers coming from the market and families popping in for a midweek dinner consisting of excellent yoghurty samosa chaat, and refreshing, citrussy pani puri shots. Come here for some of the best Indian street food you can find in London. And order plenty of chaat—there’s a reason it’s in the name.
Aunt Ginny's
At Aunt Ginny’s, everyone’s always having too much fun to notice the two people who look like they just met at a DSA meeting getting to third base at a tiny booth in the corner. This dive-adjacent bar in Ridgewood checks all the boxes of a great hang: shot-and-beer specials, pool table, X-Men vs. Street Fighter machine, photo booth, etc. But the main reason we want to plan all of our birthday parties here is the food. I Like Food operates from a tiny window in the back, serving an extensive menu of bar food that ranges from classic to chaotic. Offerings include nachos, fried chicken sandwiches, everything bagel chicken wings, churro french fries, and a pernil-stuffed crunchwrap they call a “crispwrap” for, we assume, legal reasons. Almost all of this food can be made vegan or vegetarian, cementing Aunt Ginny’s crowd-pleaser status.
Hyderabadi Spice
Most meals at South Indian restaurant Hyderabadi Spice start with ordering biryani and end with spooning leftovers into foil containers. At the low-key East Ham spot, the fragrant and expertly spiced rice dish is king. Every table ends up strewn with stray golden grains that are cooked dum-style (with a pastry lid), and served as a glorious mound on plates or in handis, layered with tender chicken, lamb, or prawns. Know that Hyderabadi Spice’s excellent biryanis are no secret and this spot gets busy in the evening, so book ahead. But whether you come with the whole family, friends, or just for a casual date night, servers are accommodating. They’ll make room for buggies, set out highchairs, and provide plenty of takeaway boxes when it’s clear ordering starters, haleem, naan, and the epic biryani for two was actually too much.
Anchor Oyster Bar
If you’ve ever had a sudden midday craving for a couple of oysters and a bowl of clam chowder, Anchor Oyster Bar is here for you. If you haven’t, one trip to the old-school Castro seafood spot decorated with light-up anchors and life preservers is all it takes before you start having mysterious visions of miniature clams dancing around in the sky at 2pm on a Thursday. The menu covers the usual from-the-ocean suspects—like prawn salad, a daily selection of oysters, and Olympic swimming pool-sized bowls of cioppino. Everything is excellent across the board, especially the delicate and crispy crab cakes. When Anchor Oyster Bar is busy, you’ll have to scrawl your name on the whiteboard and wander around Castro Street before a table is ready—but service inside and on the parklet is efficient and things move quickly.
Magnolia Cafe
In the second year of my Communication major, I panicked about graduating without any “tangible” skills and did what every college student does to make themselves feel marketable: I picked up a Business minor. That ended up being almost a complete waste of time, but I did add a few business-y phrases to my repertoire that I pull out in casual conversation to seem very smart. One of them is this:
Xiang La Hui
It can be a tough gig opening up a Sichuan restaurant in the same neighborhood as Chengdu Taste and Sichuan Impression, but Xiang La Hui has proven it’s possible. While the menu has plenty of overlap with its famous brethren, XLH stands out for its high quality ingredients and balanced use of spice. Take the Chongqing-style fried chicken, which arrives as a mountain of thick boneless chicken chunks cooked in fragrant spices and doused in red chiles, or the boiled fish soup, which comes with juicy, hand-sized filets of tilapia floating in a briney, pickled vegetable broth. The dining room is also fairly upscale, making it a good option to take your parents when they come visit.
Pizzeria Bianco
Celebrity hype can make people do silly things, like get an autograph on their forehead or, in the case of Pizzeria Bianco, wait two hours for a pizza. And while chef Chris Bianco is certainly a pizza legend—with his own Chef’s Table episode and thumbs up from Oprah to prove it– he’s not actually the biggest celebrity at Pizzeria Bianco. That would be the pizzas: the perfectly charred, thin-crust pies that attract hordes of fans and long lines. If you’re coming here for dinner, you’ll probably wait longer for this pizza than you’d ever want and/or expect to. But the hype is deserved. Even if it all sounds like a bit much, we’re here to say that, yes, Pizzeria Bianco is worth the wait.
Arbor
The latest from the restaurant group behind Absinthe Brasserie and Arlequin Wine Merchant is the fast-casual spot Arbor in Hayes Valley. This all-day burger and sandwich joint is also pumping out healthy-ish salad bowls topped with things like grilled garlic butter shrimp, falafels, and more. Even though this place is a quick-eats spot that’ll likely make your already Very Efficient Day even more efficient, the food ranges from pretty good to just OK, including tomato-onion-jam-filled smashburgers, buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, excellent curly fries, mac and cheese, and an underwhelmingly dry eggplant gratin. Because we’re in a neighborhood with high-end luggage and performance apparel stores, this place looks like a simple yet curated Pinterest board, filled with cane walls, light wood, and peach-y paint. If you have some time to spare, head to the garden patio, shared with their sister bottle shop next door, for wine and spritzes.
Cafe Diem
You come to Cafe Diem for the pho–theirs is excellent with shrimp and pork–but you come back, over and over, for the bun bo hue (pho’s spicy cousin). Its rich broth is layered with lemongrass, shrimp paste, and chili oil. Get the regular, which is packed with beef, tendon, and pork feet, and the Thai tea with chewy cubes of grass jelly. The Little Saigon cafe is tiny, so don’t come with more than a couple of friends, and make sure you’re comfortable sweating in front of them. You will.
The Tent (At The End Of The Universe)
Any festival aficionado will have had good, bad, and downright odd experiences in a tent. But none would have required hallucinogens and appetite-reducing chemicals quite as much as dinner at The Tent (at the End of the Universe). The ‘cool’ restaurant in Fitzrovia is an immersive experience in try-hardness. Boxes like ‘artist’s residency’, ‘ex-Noma chef’, and ‘DJ’ are all ticked, but so too are 'undercooked flatbread', 'an underwhelming £24 prawn', and 'an atmosphere of palpable awkwardness'.
Citizen Public Market
Citizen is a food hall in downtown Culver City that you can think of it as an immediate upgrade for any studio or tech worker looking for a decent lunch. The place isn’t overwhelmingly large (there are only seven stalls), but there's a solid range of vendors that make it worth a visit. There are plump Baja oysters and uni trays at Jolly Oyster, carnitas tacos at Mexicology, Japanese fried chicken at Go-Go Bird, and pizza from Nancy Silverton at Pizzette. A bonus feature here is Bar Bohemien, a rooftop bar with decent cocktails. It’s also a great spot to eat all the food you bought from downstairs.
Seoul House of Tofu
If you’re looking for Korean food in a slightly more upscale setting than Tofu Ya, head to Seoul Garden. They also excel in the sundubu combo department, but the prices are slightly higher and the banchan aren’t quite as exciting. Head here instead of Tofu Ya for a sit-down meal with friends where you’ll drink plenty of beer and soju while inhaling tofu stew and sweet, salty meat.
