Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of NWA
Since announcing his intention to depart NWA when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and NWA have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
Watch: Chris Jericho Performs In Costume On The Masked Singer
Chris Jericho may be known as a rock star thanks to Fozzy, but he performed in a much different setting this week. On the latest episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Jericho performed in costume as ‘The Bride.’. The hit series sees celebrities perform in disguises, with the...
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
Billy Corgan Has Never Seen The NWA World Title Triple H Owns
You would think that the owner of the National Wrestling Alliance would know the whereabouts of the original NWA Ten Pounds of Gold title belt. However, Billy Corgan revealed to Gerald Brisco that he doesn’t own the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. Corgan was a recent guest of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast on YouTube.
Impact Wrestling Results (11/10/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on November 10, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 11/3. Joe Hendry says the Digital Media Champion should inspire, and Brian Myers isn’t doing that. When he becomes the new champion, all the comments sections will say “We Believe”.
Elias Says Austin Theory’s Failed MITB Cash-In Attempt Was ‘Bizarre’
During today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ WWE Superstar Elias reacted to Austin Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship on Monday’s episode of RAW. The older brother of Ezekial says he thought the whole...
Paul Heyman Reveals What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction
WWE’s Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on WWE’s After The Bell podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including how WWE has been using the on-screen dynamics of multiple characters together to put on compelling performances. He used The Bloodline as a prime example. He said,. “New superstars,...
News On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
We have a new update to pass along regarding AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, and the possibility of a new deal. Last week it was reported that AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner. The show is expected to be a behind-the-scenes look at...
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Bandido had been offered an AEW contract after a strong performance against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of Dynamite. It wasn’t until recently, however, that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Bandido signed the deal. WWE was also interested in signing him. The deal...
It’s Official – The WWE 24/7 Championship Is No More
The WWE 24/7 Championship is no more. During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to capture the championship. After her win, Cross attempted to throw the title in the trash but missed. On the official WWE.com website, the title is now being listed as being...
WWE Reveals Several New Hires – Details
The WWE Careers page on Twitter announced its monthly ‘welcome to WWE’ clip for hires made by the company in October 2022. The most notable of those names is Rob Fee, who was directly involved in the creative for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. You can check out the full list of new hires below:
Samu Says The Bloodline Needs To Watch Out For Sami Zayn
During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Samu commented on The Bloodline needing to watch out for Sami Zayn, why he believes Zayn is trying to brainwash Solo Sikoa, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On The Bloodline needing to watch out for Sami Zayn:...
EC3 Reveals What He Adds To The NWA’s Presentation, Talks Hard Times 3
Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently spoke with ComicBook.com to discuss his match with Thom Latimer at NWA Hard Times 3 this weekend, the NWA’s presentation and what he brings to it, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the NWA’s presentation and what...
Bray Wyatt Wants Two Ex-Superstars To Return To WWE
Bray Wyatt is back with WWE, and his return to the promotion could see other ex-Superstars return. Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, 15 months after his controversial release. Wrestle Votes reports that Wyatt is hopeful that he will be working with former Superstars Bo...
Tony Khan Explains Why ROH Final Battle Will Take Place In The Afternoon
ROH will present its Final Battle pay-per-view event from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. WWE will also hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the night of December 10th. It will be the third ROH pay-per-view in the Tony Khan period of ownership.
Ric Flair Says His Upcoming Documentary Will Address The Plane Ride From Hell
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took to his podcast, “To Be The Man,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Flair hyped up his upcoming VICE TV Dark Side of the Ring documentary, noting that the infamous “Plane Ride From Hell” will be covered. He said,
Wheeler Yuta Reveals What The Blackpool Combat Club’s Group Chat Is Like
During a recent appearance on the “Mack Mania” podcast, AEW wrestler Wheeler Yuta commented on being a member of the Blackpool Combat Club and what their group chat is like. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Blackpool Combat Club’s group chat: “I...
Mick Foley Reveals Why AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Fell Short Of Expectations
During the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod” on Ad Free Shows podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and why it failed to meet the expectations from the fans. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Ethan Page’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Page Issues Statement
Ethan Page revealed that his Twitter account was hacked on Thursday. Page took to his Instagram page to issue a statement after offensive posts began appearing on his Twitter feed. Chris Hero shared Page’s Instagram statement via his own Twitter, which read: “My Twitter has been hacked. I’ve been eating...
