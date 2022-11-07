ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mt. Fuji Just Released a 30-Year-Old Japanese Whisky That’s Poised to Become a Trophy Bottle

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dbgo_0j2BGMxy00

The world of Japanese whisky is about to get a little more collectible with a new extremely limited 30-year-old bottle hitting the market. And surprisingly, this isn’t a new Suntory whisky from the Yamazaki or Hakushu distilleries—this is a single grain whisky from the lesser known Mt. Fuji Distillery.

Mt. Fuji Distillery is located near, you guessed it, Mt. Fuji—less than eight miles away, to be exact. The distillery has been in operation since 1973, and makes a few different styles of whisky including Scottish, American and Canadian. What that refers to is the differences in mash bills, maturation and distillation methods (column still versus pot still, for example). And to add to the genre mixing from Mt. Fuji (and a little confusion), it calls itself whisky without the “e” as is common in Japan, but then names this product with the “e” like you’d see with American whiskey, but we digress.

This new three-decade-old whisky is called single grain because it’s made from a mash bill of corn and malted barley at one distillery, as opposed to the 100 percent barley mash bill that would make it a single malt . According to the brand, the new release is a Canadian -style whisky that includes some liquid aged for up to 40 years. It was distilled in kettle and column stills, aged in a combination of first and second fill bourbon barrels and bottled at 92 proof.

Master blender Jota Tanaka (the second in Mt. Fuji Distillery’s history) is the man in charge of picking barrels and assembling this whisky, of which only 100 bottles are being released, each with an SRP of $2,999. “As master blender, it was an incredible privilege to see this expression awarded the honor of being named ‘World’s Best Grain Whiskey’ in its initial year of release in 2020 at the World Whiskies Awards, and trophy at the International Spirits Challenge,” he said in a press release. “I am excited to finally share this rare gem with the US and for a new audience to experience this exceptional whiskey .” Tasting notes for this single grain bottling describe it as having a nutty aroma on the nose, followed by honey and bitter chocolate on the palate and a gentle woody finish.

This new ultra-aged bottle joins the non-age-stated Fuji Single Grain Whiskey that was released in the US last year. There are some other Japanese single grain whiskies out there to try as well, including Suntory’s Chita (a key component of the company’s blends like Hibiki), Nikka Coffey Grain and Kujira, which is a rice whisky. To get a hold of this limited-edition bottle, though, you’ll have to travel to one of seven states (or try your luck online): California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia or Florida.

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Robb Report

Heaven Hill Just Dropped Its Oldest Old Fitzgerald Bourbon to Date

As we’ve stated many times before, old whiskey doesn’t necessarily mean good whiskey, particularly when it comes to bourbon. That being said, the news about Heaven Hill’s tenth Old Fitzgerald release, which at 19 years old is the oldest yet in this highly coveted series, is surely going to make whiskey fans more than a little bit excited. The Old Fitzgerald bottled-in-bond bourbon brand launched in 2018 as a limited-edition series of ornate decanters of well-aged whiskey that promptly joined the ranks of high-priced unicorn bottles. There is also a cheap version called Old Fitzgerald Prime available in some states, but...
Robb Report

Bruichladdich’s New Single Malt Is a Premium Whisky Aged in a Secret Combination of Casks

There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors in the whisky world, but Bruichladdich is usually a reliable beacon of transparency in this otherwise lacking industry. Which is what makes the annual Black Art release that much more tantalizing—the distillery won’t reveal what the makeup of the casks are used to mature this high-end, ultra-aged single malt. You might ponder this opaqueness and think to yourself, “Who cares?” Well, a great deal of the flavor of scotch is derived from the barrels it’s aged in, or even the majority of it according to some experts, along with the color. That latter part...
InsideHook

How the Oldest Japanese Single Malt Whisky Was Discovered

What was Stephen Bremner doing contacting the company’s long-since-retired employees? Why did he want to look at the fragments of dusty documents from a building that had been demolished in 2003, with the land given over to a housing complex? Why did he have analysts ready to prove some wild hunch?
Robb Report

This Cask-Strength Canadian Rye Packs a Punch—But Its Still Subtle Enough to Sip

American distilleries are always trying to outdo each other by releasing higher and higher proof whiskeys that are drawn straight from the barrel, uncut and unfiltered (or at least minimally so). But our more polite neighbor to the north has shown that it, too, can produce some high-octane whisky, with the third release of Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye just hitting stores. This cask-strength 100-percent rye whisky first was released in 2020, and made quite an impression on whisky fans at the time, not to mention winning a number of awards. Alberta Premium is made at Alberta Distillers in Calgary, and...
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why when a submarine launches an SLBM, it never gets wet, even though it is fired from under water

When a submarine launches the SLBM, it never gets wet, even though it is fired from under water. The UGM-133A Trident II, or Trident D5 is a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), built by Lockheed Martin Space in Sunnyvale, California, and deployed with the American and British navies. It was first deployed in March 1990, and remains in service. The Trident II Strategic Weapons System is an improved SLBM with greater accuracy, payload, and range than the earlier Trident C-4. It is a key element of the US strategic nuclear triad and strengthens US strategic deterrence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction

Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
Family Handyman

Hundreds of Gold Coins Discovered During Kitchen Demo

A couple renovating a kitchen in England was shocked to discover more than 260 gold coins dating back more than 600 years, according to the BBC. The report said the coins were sold by Spink & Son auctioneers in Bloomsbury, London, for £754,000, including the final purchase and fees — roughly $742,000 by current exchange rates.
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Robb Report

Robb Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy