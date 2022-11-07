Mt. Fuji Just Released a 30-Year-Old Japanese Whisky That’s Poised to Become a Trophy Bottle

The world of Japanese whisky is about to get a little more collectible with a new extremely limited 30-year-old bottle hitting the market. And surprisingly, this isn’t a new Suntory whisky from the Yamazaki or Hakushu distilleries—this is a single grain whisky from the lesser known Mt. Fuji Distillery.

Mt. Fuji Distillery is located near, you guessed it, Mt. Fuji—less than eight miles away, to be exact. The distillery has been in operation since 1973, and makes a few different styles of whisky including Scottish, American and Canadian. What that refers to is the differences in mash bills, maturation and distillation methods (column still versus pot still, for example). And to add to the genre mixing from Mt. Fuji (and a little confusion), it calls itself whisky without the “e” as is common in Japan, but then names this product with the “e” like you’d see with American whiskey, but we digress.

This new three-decade-old whisky is called single grain because it’s made from a mash bill of corn and malted barley at one distillery, as opposed to the 100 percent barley mash bill that would make it a single malt . According to the brand, the new release is a Canadian -style whisky that includes some liquid aged for up to 40 years. It was distilled in kettle and column stills, aged in a combination of first and second fill bourbon barrels and bottled at 92 proof.

Master blender Jota Tanaka (the second in Mt. Fuji Distillery’s history) is the man in charge of picking barrels and assembling this whisky, of which only 100 bottles are being released, each with an SRP of $2,999. “As master blender, it was an incredible privilege to see this expression awarded the honor of being named ‘World’s Best Grain Whiskey’ in its initial year of release in 2020 at the World Whiskies Awards, and trophy at the International Spirits Challenge,” he said in a press release. “I am excited to finally share this rare gem with the US and for a new audience to experience this exceptional whiskey .” Tasting notes for this single grain bottling describe it as having a nutty aroma on the nose, followed by honey and bitter chocolate on the palate and a gentle woody finish.

This new ultra-aged bottle joins the non-age-stated Fuji Single Grain Whiskey that was released in the US last year. There are some other Japanese single grain whiskies out there to try as well, including Suntory’s Chita (a key component of the company’s blends like Hibiki), Nikka Coffey Grain and Kujira, which is a rice whisky. To get a hold of this limited-edition bottle, though, you’ll have to travel to one of seven states (or try your luck online): California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia or Florida.