ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Astros Fans Clown Carlos Correa After World Series Win

You know the story. A fan-favorite Astro from 2015 - 2021, Carlos Correa became a free agent in the offseason and made a deal to leave the team for the Minnesota Twins. It actually just became official this morning that his time with the Twins is done and he's back on the market.
thecomeback.com

Arrested Astros fan gets brutally honest about attacking senator

The Houston Astros rallied from a 2-1 World Series deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies last week. It was the second Astros’ championship in six years and their first championship since the controversial 2017 title. That would normally be something to celebrate for Astros fans. However, one fan couldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
Tribune-Review

Norwin's JJ Matijevic to get ring after Astros' World Series win

The World Series had a nice ring to it for JJ Matijevic. The former Norwin star who had multiple call-ups from Triple-A to the major leagues this season, was a member of the World Champion Houston Astros’ taxi squad. That meant he was in the building during home games and could travel with the team to Philadelphia during the Fall Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Astros Decline Options On Two Players

The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
Yardbarker

Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity

The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy