Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Astros Fans Clown Carlos Correa After World Series Win
You know the story. A fan-favorite Astro from 2015 - 2021, Carlos Correa became a free agent in the offseason and made a deal to leave the team for the Minnesota Twins. It actually just became official this morning that his time with the Twins is done and he's back on the market.
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
Arrested Astros fan gets brutally honest about attacking senator
The Houston Astros rallied from a 2-1 World Series deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies last week. It was the second Astros’ championship in six years and their first championship since the controversial 2017 title. That would normally be something to celebrate for Astros fans. However, one fan couldn’t...
Norwin's JJ Matijevic to get ring after Astros' World Series win
The World Series had a nice ring to it for JJ Matijevic. The former Norwin star who had multiple call-ups from Triple-A to the major leagues this season, was a member of the World Champion Houston Astros’ taxi squad. That meant he was in the building during home games and could travel with the team to Philadelphia during the Fall Classic.
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Astros Decline Options On Two Players
The Astros are moving on from Trey Mancini and Will Smith. These two moves should come as no surprise as Mancini was scheduled to make 10 million dollars while Smith would have made 13 million. Smith is due a one million dollar buyout.
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Dusty Baker, Astros agree to new contract for 2023 return
After 25 seasons as a big league skipper, 73-year-old Dusty Baker finally captured his elusive first World Series title when the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies.
Man identified after arrest for throwing hard seltzer cans at Ted Cruz during Astros' parade
According to details read in court, the suspect made a statement after he was detained, saying "I know I'm an idiot. I'm sorry."
Astros World Series Champion Manager Dusty Baker Returns
Baker helped lead the Astros to a historic 2022 season which was culminated by capturing the second World Series championship in franchise history.
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
Who is the most famous person in Houston?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
