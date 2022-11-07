Read full article on original website
Gary, Indiana Has Over 13,000 Abandoned Buildings
These photos and videos of a rotting Gary, Indiana will blow your mind. I remember hearing a joke about Gary, Indiana many times in the 90s that went like this, "if you sleeping in a car that's driving through Gary, the smell will wake you up." The smell came from the steel mills.
WNDU
New US-31 route opens to warm receptions
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Michiana drivers are hitting the open road on a part of US-31 many never thought would come to completion. The new stretch of highway is saving people time on the road and saving homeowners who live on the old route some peace of mind. 16...
WNDU
South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts receives gold medal
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana?. How about a gold medal presentation to honor the work of South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts. The American Academy for Park and Recreational Administration made a stop at Howard Park to present the medal on Thursday. The medal...
WNDU
Last Delta flight from South Bend to Detroit takes to the sky Tuesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday marked the last day passengers can fly with Delta from South Bend to Detroit. Delta Airlines cancelled the service after the last plane left for the Motor City. Flying through Detroit has been a popular option for South Bend travelers trying to reach east...
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
WNDU
Free Flamenco performance to be held at Notre Dame Thursday night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A free, exciting, and energetic performance will be open to the public at Notre Dame on Thursday night!. World-renowned artist Jaime El Estampío and guitarist Antonio Herrera will take the stage at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. They’ve also been visiting South Bend-area schools, entertaining and teaching kids about Spanish culture.
95.3 MNC
South Haven, Niles Townships differ on pot proposals
Pot proposals had mixed results in Michigan on Election Day. South Haven Charter Township approved a ballot proposal to allow recreational marijuana facilities, repealing their prohibition of cannabis establishments and setting up guidelines for retailers. In Niles Township, a proposal narrowly failed that would have permitted four retail establishments and...
Illinois Live Election Results: Track Races as Votes Are Counted
Live special coverage of the Illinois election will be streamed in the player above. After polls close Tuesday in Illinois and as votes are counted across the state, you can track election results as they come in right here on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app. Election results include the...
A 10-inch snowfall in Chicago on a November 8?
I was watching reruns of a television show that was set in Chicago. The two main characters reminisced how they first met “10 or so years back”, on Nov. 8 to be exact, a day when 10 inches of snow fell. Did that happen or do we chalk that line up to creative license?
panoramanow.com
Lake County Election: Beck vs. Olthoff – War of the Roses
It was a very close race between incumbent Indiana State Representative Lake County’s District 19 between Julie Olthoff and challenger former District 19 State Representative, Lisa Beck. As votes are continuing to be counted according to Ballotpedia Ms. Olthoff won by over 1225 votes. It seems these two wonderful ladies have been battling for that seat for years. Let’s go dig up some history.
WNDU
Penn's Burton signs with Irish Basketball
It happened just after 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. South Bend puts out call for land development proposals. Suspect arrested in connection with stabbing outside of McDonald’s in Warsaw. John Robinson, 48, who was the main suspect in...
Inside Indiana Business
Chicken finger chain sues Hobart shopping center
A fast food chain specializing in chicken fingers has filed suit against a shopping center in Hobart, according to our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s alleges the defendants did not disclose that they had already granted McDonald’s the exclusive right to sell chicken products at the Crossings of Hobart before Raising Cane’s signed a long-term lease.
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo announces birth of tamandua pup
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Potawatomi Zoo announced the birth of a baby tamandua pup!. Olive, the baby’s mother, gave birth to her first pup, the zoo said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening. We couldn’t be more thrilled to see them!. Welcome to...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
Since this program relies solely on donations, officers need your help!. City of South Bend reopens applications for ‘Upskill SB’ workforce development program. It offers a variety of training options and covers the costs. Olive, the baby’s mother, gave birth to her first pup, the zoo said in...
WNDU
Holiday lights headed to the Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual holiday light display is headed back to the Potawatomi Zoo!. “The Gift of the Lights” runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 18, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. The event features an incredible light display, decorations, seasonal drinks, and kids can even get a chance to meet Santa!
abc57.com
Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
Democrat Mrvan holds onto Northwest Indiana congressional seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Frank Mrvan won reelection to his northwestern Indiana congressional seat on Tuesday, surviving an expensive campaign in which Republicans made their first serious challenge in decades for the longtime Democratic stronghold. National Republicans had targeted first-term incumbent Mrvan for defeat as part of their push...
WIBC.com
Indiana RV Sales Recede After Record Year
ELKHART, Ind.–Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry...
