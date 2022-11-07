ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' families celebrate their champions' title with birthdays, anniversaries and massive parade

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUpDb_0j2BFecj00

Ballplayers Yordan Alvarez and Justin Verlander had an eventful past few days.

After winning the Astros a championship title in the World Series on Saturday, Yordan and his wife Monica celebrated their 4-year-old daughter's birthday on Monday.

Meanwhile, Justin and his wife Kate Upton celebrated their daughter's birthday at the celebratory parade.

"Felicidades princesa," Monica posted on Instagram with a family photo.

Justin told ABC13's Adam Winkler at the parade on Monday that his daughter's birthday was the same day!

"It's just incredible to see the support," Justin said. "We're soaking it all in. Loving it."

Justin and Kate missed the championship parade in 2017 because they were busy getting married, but he said he's glad to be a part of the historic moment for Space City and his team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7Ab2_0j2BFecj00

The couple married in November 2017 after being in a relationship for three years. Justin proposed to his sweetheart in 2016.

Monica posted on her Instagram story on Sunday Yordan playing with his 4-year-old while surrounded in party decor and a princess castle.

"Best dad," she captioned the short clip.

In a sweet moment after the game, Yordan and Monica took the field while embracing their daughter after the championship game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXI4e_0j2BFecj00

