Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
WIBW
Topeka resident creates petition to close 45th St. bar over safety concerns
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A petition to close a south Topeka bar, where several violent crimes have occurred since its opening 3 years ago, has over 530 signatures. 45th Street bar was the site of a fatal shooting Friday, November 4. While it was not the first crime reported at that location, Topeka resident Samantha Ware said it was the final straw.
Topeka police investigating death in front of polling place
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police are investigating a death that happened in front of a polling place at 312 N.E. Freeman Ave. Police are calling the death a suicide. Authorities said there were no other injuries and there is no danger to the public. The polling place will remain open, according to the Topeka […]
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
WIBW
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
WIBW
Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
WIBW
Missouri man charged for using intimidating note to rob Olathe bank
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Missouri has been charged for using an “intimidating note” to rob an Olathe bank. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Mo., has been charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.
WIBW
Fire breaks out at North Topeka apartment complex
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews were at the scene of a fire that engulfed an apartment in North Topeka on Thursday night. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a call came at 8:07 on Thursday night for a report of a fire at a three story building at 115 NW Redbud Ave. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the third floor which started an aggressive attack. The battlion chief issued a 2nd and 3rd fire alarm for the building. At this time, one person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The search has not been completed, and the majority of the fire is under control as of 9:15 p.m.
Life-threatening injuries reported at Topeka apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An apartment fire has been reported at the Woodland Park apartments at Soldier Creek in North Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at an apartment fire at Northwest Redbud Circle in North Topeka. The fire was first reported around 8:07 p.m. One person has been taken to a nearby hospital with […]
WIBW
TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area. TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”
Sheriff: Junction City man accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
WIBW
Thieves steal $1,000 photo from Manhattan alley
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for three men who stole a $1,000 photo from an alley in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that officials with the City of Manhattan reported a theft in the 1300 block of Laramie St. Officials indicate that...
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
WIBW
Overland Park man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of 10-year-old Eudora girl
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 29-year-old Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to over five years in prison for the fatal hit and run of a Eudora girl and for the injuries caused to her grandfather from the crash that occurred in May of 2022. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez...
Police search for missing Kansas City, Kansas man
Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for missing 63-year-old Paul Thrasher, who is driving a blue, vintage 1972 Chevrolet truck.
WIBW
DA’s SAVE Program draws attention from Topeka JUMP
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A record 30 homicides in Topeka in 2017 sparked conversations about reducing crime. It led District Attorney Mike Kagay to implement Strategies Against Violence Everywhere Program, also know as SAVE. “We’re making a difference everyday in the lives of these kids and their families,” said Kagay....
Shawnee Co. resident robbed at gunpoint, looking for 2 suspects
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office reported it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in the . The individual reported two men robbed them at gunpoint. The resident said he did not recognize […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Court announces treatment program for veterans in jail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County 3rd Judicial District Court announced that it will implement a Veteran’s Treatment Court (VTC) as alternative treatment program for incarcerated military veterans. The court will be implemented Jan. 1, 2023. The program allows eligible veterans to voluntarily participate in a 12-18 month...
Truck destroyed after hitting low bridge in Olathe
A semitruck hit a low bridge on Spruce Street in Olathe, Kansas, shearing off the top of the trailer and significantly damaging it.
Leawood birthday party ends in gunfire, 2 men injured
A birthday party shooting in Leawood involving members of the Cosentino family sent two men to the hospital. One man now faces charges.
