TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews were at the scene of a fire that engulfed an apartment in North Topeka on Thursday night. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a call came at 8:07 on Thursday night for a report of a fire at a three story building at 115 NW Redbud Ave. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the third floor which started an aggressive attack. The battlion chief issued a 2nd and 3rd fire alarm for the building. At this time, one person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The search has not been completed, and the majority of the fire is under control as of 9:15 p.m.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO