Boxing Scene
Fundora-Harrison: Baumgardner Successfully Lobbies WBC To Order Interim Title Fight
Alycia Baumgardner made a surprise appearance during the Mandatories portion of the annual WBC convention, to ensure that her stablemate would not be cheated out of such a fight. The heroic efforts put forth by the women’s lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO junior lightweight queen were significant in the WBC ordering a final eliminator...
Boxing Scene
Wilder-Ruiz: WBC Orders As Final Eliminator; Winner Becomes Mandatory For Fury Or Chisora
The WBC ordered a final eliminator between two former heavyweight champions Wednesday. Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, stated during the sanctioning organization’s convention in Acapulco, Mexico that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz must meet next to determine the mandatory challenger for its heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury. Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon has been building toward matching Wilder against Ruiz, both of whom won in FOX Pay-Per-View main events recently, yet the WBC’s order doesn’t necessarily ensure that Ruiz and Wilder will fight next.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz-Keith Thurman: Golden Boy Lobbies For WBC Title Eliminator
Vergil Ortiz Jr. is covering all bases to ensure that his next fight is a title eliminator or better. A request by Golden Boy Promotions vice president and executive matchmaker Roberto Diaz on behalf of Ortiz called for the WBC to order a final elimination bout between the unbeaten welterweight contender and former unified titlist Keith Thurman. The proposal was made Tuesday afternoon during the ratings portion of this year’s annual WBC convention in Acapulco, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Katie Taylor: Would Love To Fight In U.S. Again, Hopefully Vegas - Definitely On My Bucket List
A long overdue pro fight in her native Ireland is all but guaranteed to be a part of Katie Taylor’s 2023 campaign. If the undisputed lightweight queen and pound-for-pound entrant gets her way, the year ahead will also include a return to the U.S. “I would love to fight...
Boxing Scene
Brian Mendoza: PBC Is Poppin’ At 154 & 160; Give Me The Best; Really, I Don't Care
MINNEAPOLIS – Brian Mendoza’s career-changing, fifth-round knockout of Jeison Rosario on Saturday night thrust him into a position in which Mendoza always believed he belonged. The Albuquerque native now can confidently call out opponents in the junior middleweight and middleweight divisions. “PBC is poppin’ at 154 and 160,”...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Benavidez-Plant: "If Canelo Knocked Him Out, Then Benavidez Will Destroy Him"
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have danced around each other for far too long. Following years of curse-filled verbal tirades and public fulmination, the pair have reportedly signed their names on the dotted line to officially square off in the ring. Oscar De La Hoya, however, is a bit lukewarm...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz Isn't Lacking Confidence As Wilder Bout Looms: "I'm Gonna Win"
Andy Ruiz Jr. has felt the euphoric feeling of being on top of the boxing world but he’s also endured the lowest of lows. In December of 2016, Ruiz sulked as a chance to become heavyweight champion slipped through his fingers against Joseph Parker. But after recording three consecutive victories, the Mexican star was given the opportunity of a lifetime against Anthony Joshua three years later.
Boxing Scene
Stephen Fulton On Inoue: “If You Take Away That Power, Would You Still Consider Him As Good?”
With each concussive knockout, Naoya Inoue has continued on his quest to aggregate every world title at 118 pounds. Following three successive stoppage victories, the Japanese star sought to make amends for his 2019 showdown against Nonito Donaire. Although the 29-year-old eked out a close but clear unanimous decision victory in their first meeting, he violently and mercilessly ended their rivalry in their eventual rematch.
Boxing Scene
Edwards-Alvarado: An Intriguing Start to a Flyweight Reshuffle?
Good fights aren’t always big fights. The reverse is true as well. While some may lament the lack of the latter through the end of the year, particularly as regards a certain welterweight clash that ain’t happening, boxing has plenty of good fights to keep fans invested and excited through the end of the year.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Janibek Alimkhanuly, Denzel Bentley - Face To Face at Final Presser
Two world champions and the son of a modern boxing legend hit Las Vegas for a press conference two days away from a world title doubleheader at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort. (photos by Mikey Williams) In the main event, middleweight boogeyman Janibek "Qazaq Style" Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8...
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Will Do Everything Possible To Make Bam Rodriguez Fight
If Sunny Edwards could write his dream calendar for 2023, it would feature a fight with Jesse “Bam Rodriguez, a unification and then kick-off 2024 with a fight in Japan. Edwards defends his IBF flyweight against Felix Alvarado in Sheffield on Friday night, but already has his eyes on other things. Indeed, he is still smarting that a unification with Julio Cesar Martinez fell through, something he puts down to the Mexican’s financial demands.
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Removed From WBC Rankings, Met With 'Show Cause' Letter By WBO
This week will likely go down as yet another to forget for Conor Benn. It was revealed during the ratings portion of the annual WBC convention Tuesday afternoon in Acapulco, Mexico that the second-generation boxer was removed from the sanctioning body’s welterweight rankings. Benn and promoter Matchroom Boxing have been presented with a Show Cause Notice from the WBO, who have granted a ten-day period from November 8 to show proof as to why the Puerto Rico-headquartered organization shouldn’t follow the WBC’s lead.
Boxing Scene
Seniesa Estrada Looks To Ride The Moment of Women's Boxing To Close 2022
Seniesa Estrada (22-0) will make her Top Rank debut Saturday night at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada against Jazmin Villarino (6-1-2). The bout will serve as the ESPN televised co-feature underneath the Zhanibek Alimkhanuly-Denzel Bentley main event. The 30-year-old Southern California hasn't fought since she stopped Maria...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Stays Mum on Identity of Hedge Fund Backer Who Offered $50 Million For Spence Fight
Terence Crawford apparently has little desire to reveal the mysterious backer who wanted to pay him and Errol Spence Jr. a boatload of cash. Crawford, the WBO welterweight beltholder, recently said during an Instagram Live session that an investor had approached him about offering him and Spence, the WBC, IBF, and WBA titlist, $25 million apiece to stage their undisputed 147-pound championship bout. Crawford said Spence and his advisor, Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon’s reluctance to countenance that offer was a major reason why they could not come to an agreement.
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete Vacant Title Fight Formally Ordered By WBO
Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete have been instructed to begin talks for a fight that already appears to be a done deal. The WBO has formally ordered a vacant junior lightweight title fight between Valdez and Navarrete, with the two sides given until November 19 to reach terms. The order is an extension of a ruling confirmed in late October during the annual WBO convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Navarrete was granted a one-fight exception to move up in weight in a bid to become a three-division titlist.
Boxing Scene
William Scull Takes Stay-Busy Fight, Added To AGON Card in Berlin
Cuban super middleweight William Scull (19-0) has been added to the AGON Sports show on Saturday (Nov 12) in Berlin. Scull is the IBF mandatory challenger, a position he reached after beating Evgeny Shvedenko in July. He is promoted by AGON. However, when IBF champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is ready...
Boxing Scene
Schaefer: I Would Rank Sunny Edwards in Top 5 Pound-For-Pound For Skill
Richard Schaefer rates Sunny Edwards as one of the top five boxers in the world for pure skill. Probellum President Schaefer has delivered the headline-making verdict in the week Edwards defends his IBF world flyweight title against Felix Alvarado. The unbeaten Edwards – known as ‘Showtime’ – faces the most...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Natasha Jonas, Marie-Eve Dicaire - Face To Face at Final Presser
Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire and Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin tops an exciting bill featuring former Team GB heavyweight hero Frazer ‘Big Fraze’ Clarke and hometown favorite Brad ‘The Sting’ Rea. (photos by Lawrence Lustig) Jonas travels across the North-West to face Canadian southpaw Dicaire...
Boxing Scene
Arum: We'll Pay Great Purse For Any Prominent Middleweight To Fight Janibek Alimkhanuly
Bob Arum applauded Denzel Bentley for the British middleweight’s willingness to accept an assignment most contemporaries don’t seem to want. For Janibek Alimkhanuly to become the type of attraction Arum envisions, however, the 90-year-old promoter realizes that the hard-hitting WBO 160-pound champion must prove himself against the top opponents within his division. If it costs Arum’s Top Rank Inc. a sizable sum from his company’s 2023 ESPN budget to lure another middleweight champion into the ring with Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly, so be it.
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji-Bomba Gonzalez Title Unification Explored As WBC Mandatory Looms
An attempt to further unify the junior flyweight division is now at the mercy of at least one sanctioning body prepared to order a mandatory title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned that a multi-belt junior flyweight unification bout is being explored between lineal/WBA/WBC champ Kenshiro Teraji and WBO titlist Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez. However, both will likely have to file for an exception to avoid an ordered title fight against their respective number-one contenders.
