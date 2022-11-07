Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cityofgoleta.org
Election Day is Here - Time to Vote Goleta!
Election Day, November 8, has arrived. It's time to VOTE if you haven't already! There are many options available to you. Find your polling place at https://www.countyofsb.org/1200/Voting-at-the-Polls. Polling locations are open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Drop Ballot Off in Secure Drop Box. Ballot drop boxes...
cityofgoleta.org
Santa Barbara County Animal Services Releases New Monthly Data Report
Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) has unveiled a new, in-depth data report summarizing operations for October 2022. This report compares animal shelter operations between 2021 and 2022 to give community members a thorough understanding of changes in animal intakes, adoptions, foster care, transfers to partnering agencies, and animal control officer calls. With a renewed commitment to providing the highest level of animal care and keeping community stakeholders informed, the SBCAS team will be sharing this new data report monthly along with a summary of major highlights from the Animal Services Director.
Comments / 0