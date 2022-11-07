Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) has unveiled a new, in-depth data report summarizing operations for October 2022. This report compares animal shelter operations between 2021 and 2022 to give community members a thorough understanding of changes in animal intakes, adoptions, foster care, transfers to partnering agencies, and animal control officer calls. With a renewed commitment to providing the highest level of animal care and keeping community stakeholders informed, the SBCAS team will be sharing this new data report monthly along with a summary of major highlights from the Animal Services Director.

GOLETA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO