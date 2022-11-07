ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Arts to dedicate public artwork to honor legacy of city’s first Black principal

By Jimmy LaRoue
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5Nw3_0j2BFAL300

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Richard A. Tucker was Norfolk’s first Black principal and advocate for Black education and has a library in the city that bears his name.

It will soon have a bronze sculpture to honor Tucker’s legacy, with a dedication ceremony to take place on the library grounds at 10 a.m. Nov. 19.

Norfolk Arts commissioned artist Vinnie Bagwell of Yonkers, N.Y. to create “Richard A. Tucker,” a life-sized, free-standing bronze sculpture depicting Tucker and honoring his legacy.

Its details, according to Norfolk Arts, honor the culture and history of the Campostella community and the people who live, work and contribute to it.

“Education is the right of every American,” Bagwell said in a statement. “My vision of ‘Richard A. Tucker’ is a means by which to sharpen memories, provoke critical thinking and give voice to Norfolk’s African American history and meaning to its legacies.”

The 17,000 square foot library, which opened in September 2021 , is the newest library in the Norfolk Public Library system and was named after Tucker , the former rector (principal) of the Cumberland Street School. It was the first school built by Norfolk Public Schools for Black students. The Richard A. Tucker School opened on the current library site in 1943 and closed in 2011.

Tucker was born in Norfolk in February 1850 and became principal of the Cumberland Street School – renamed the S.C. Armstrong School – in 1888. The school was later renamed the Tucker School.

Bagwell, Mayor Kenny Alexander and Norfolk Arts will be at the Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library for the dedication ceremony and celebration reception, which will feature a live, interactive puppet-making theatre created by local artist and founder of Meliq on the Move, Tanya Shadley.

Free shuttle service from Oakleaf Forest and Diggs Town to the event will be provided and will stop every 15 minutes between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Pickup locations will be marked with black balloons.

The event is free and open to the public.

Want to go?

What: Dedication of public art honoring Richard A. Tucker

When: 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 19

Where: Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library , 2350 Berkley Ave. Ext., Norfolk

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenewjournalandguide.com

Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled

A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

USS Arlington arrives ahead of Veterans Day

Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units …. WAVY News 10's Walter Hildebrand reports. Movember and Veterans Day: Breaking the stigma for …. WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Norfolk to announce expanded plan with Carnival Cruise …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Tidewater Veterans Day Parade at Virginia Beach Oceanfront …
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Paige looks to combat violence following Norfolk City Council win

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In the heart of Ward 4 the Attucks Theater has stood watch over historic Church Street through times good and bad. It was the ideal location for an interview with 52-year old John Paige who defeated two others to win the seat that was held by the retiring councilman Paul Riddick for 30 years.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen

WAVY News 10's Walter Hildebrand reports. Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units …. WAVY News 10's Walter Hildebrand reports. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Garden of Lights returns to Norfolk Botanical Gardens. Portsmouth warns residents of...
NORFOLK, VA
mhslionsroar.com

Girl Bosses Don’t Wear Pockets- The Story of Ms. Egolf

If you wish you attended a school where your principal was a trap-rap connoisseur, who was inspired by the death of Princess Diana and wears a fanny pack to school every day, then I’ve got great news for you. You’re in the right place!. Following the sudden retirement...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media

Portsmouth police launches ‘child check-in’ campaign …. Bond granted for NN assistant principal facing 26 …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The Chesapeake Fire Department was alerted to the fire in the 1700 block of Swan Lake Crescent around...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

J.P. Paige projected to represent Ward 4 in Norfolk City Council race

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Voters in Norfolk headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose representatives for City Council, School Board, and Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District. The race for the House of Representatives in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District is contested this election. Republican candidate Terry Namkung is challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Bobby Scott.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

State commission investigating Virginia Beach 2019 mass shooting seeks missing 'piece of the puzzle'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A state-run investigation is underway working to learn more about the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. On Thursday, a member from an independent state commission is asking for more people to come forward and talk about the tragic day when a disgruntled employee shot and killed 12 people in Building 2.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Phillip Jones speaks after declaring victory in the Newport News mayor race

Jones spoke to WAVY's Brett Hall after declaring victory Tuesday night. Read more: https://bit.ly/3fPQbWp. Phillip Jones speaks after declaring victory in the …. Jones spoke to WAVY's Brett Hall after declaring victory Tuesday night. Read more: https://bit.ly/3fPQbWp. Post Election Day conversation with Dr. Jesse Richman …. WAVY Digital Desk conversation...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman sentenced to 18 years in 4-year-old's 2018 death in Norfolk

Woman sentenced to 18 years in 4-year-old’s 2018 …. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Garden of Lights returns to Norfolk Botanical Gardens. Portsmouth warns residents of city employee scam. Busch Gardens Christmas Town begins for 2022-23 holiday …
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

49K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy