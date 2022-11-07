Friends of Haystack Rock is excited to announce the 2022-2023 World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series is back and in person! This year’s season is dedicated to Sandi Lundy, a long-time supporter of the Cannon Beach Library, Friends of Haystack Rock, the North Coast Land Conservancy among many other organizations.

Sandi was integral in making the World of Haystack Rock Library Lectures a success from its inception back in 2008. Her work with the Friends of Haystack Rock and the Cannon Beach Library ensured that these lectures continued year after year. While her presence will be greatly missed, we will continue in her honor.

The World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series is held on the second Wednesday of the month November through April at 7:00 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library. You can either join us in person at the Cannon Beach Library or remotely via Facebook Live. The lectures are also recorded and available on the Friend’s website, Friendsofhaystackrock.org

November 9th, 2022

“European Green Crabs, are they here to stay?”

Sylvia Yamada, a faculty member of the Oregon State University Department of Integrative Biology, has been monitoring the recruitment of European green crabs in Oregon estuaries for over 20 years.

Sylvia Yamada is a marine ecologist and a faculty member in the Department of Biology at Oregon State University. She received her Bachelors and Master for the University of British Columbia and her PhD from the University of Oregon. Her research includes salmon stock identification, predator-prey interactions, invertebrate fisheries and the role of introduced fisheries and the role of introduced species in the marine environment. She has been monitoring European green crabs in Oregon estuaries for over 20 years.

December 14th,2022

Snowy Plovers

Allison Anholt Coastal Community Science Biologist with Portland Audubon

January 11th, 2023

“10th Anniversary of Oregon’s Marine Reserves: What we have learned?”

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Marine Reserves Program Staff

In 2012, Oregon kicked off its marine reserve program with the establishment of the Otter Rock and Redfish Rocks Marine Reserve sites. The other three, including the Cape Falcon site on the north coast, came into effect in 2014 and 2016. Then years later, the State is looking back at what we have learned and how to adapt the program going forward. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff will present highlights, focusing on ecological research.

February 8th, 2023

Reintroduction of Sea Otters to the Oregon Coast (not official title)

Mitchelle StMartin

March 8th, 2023

“Transient Killer Whales of the Outer Coast of Oregon and California”

Josh McInnes

Josh McInnes is a marine mammal scientist and graduate student at the University of British Columbia's Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries Marine Mammal Research Unit. He will share a presentation titled: Ecological Aspects of Transient Killer Whales off the California and Oregon Coast. Transient killer whales are important apex predators in marine ecosystems along the Pacific coast. Insights into the latest findings regarding ecology, abundance, distribution, and community structure of these whales along the outer coast and offshore waters of Oregon and California will be presented.

Josh McInnes is from the windy seaside city of Victoria BC, Canada. Josh’s research focuses on the ecology and behavior of marine mammals in British Columbia and Monterey Bay, California, with studies focusing on the foraging behavior, diet, and ecology of transient (Bigg’s) killer whales and Risso’s Dolphins.

April 12th, 2023

“Monitoring Migratory Birds in Lincoln County, Oregon Through Citizen Science”

Roy Lowe and other local volunteers have been documenting the return of the threatened Western Snowy Plover as a breeding species to Lincoln County beaches. Absent as a breeding species in the county for nearly four decades, successful recovery efforts have greatly increased the Oregon coast population of this unique shorebird species. In monitoring the wintering population of Pacific Black Brant at Yaquina Bay. Black Brant are dependent on eel grass as their primary forage on wintering and staging areas. The wintering population of black brant at Yaquina Bay has been in decline since the 1980’s.

Waldport resident Roy Lowe was employed with the US Fish and Wildlife Service for more than 37 years. He was stationed at the Hatfield Marine Science Center for 30 years and was the Refuge Manager of the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex upon his retirement in 2015.