ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series is back!

By Covid-19
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7QSJ_0j2BF6tO00

Friends of Haystack Rock is excited to announce the 2022-2023 World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series is back and in person! This year’s season is dedicated to Sandi Lundy, a long-time supporter of the Cannon Beach Library, Friends of Haystack Rock, the North Coast Land Conservancy among many other organizations.

Sandi was integral in making the World of Haystack Rock Library Lectures a success from its inception back in 2008. Her work with the Friends of Haystack Rock and the Cannon Beach Library ensured that these lectures continued year after year. While her presence will be greatly missed, we will continue in her honor.

The World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series is held on the second Wednesday of the month November through April at 7:00 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library. You can either join us in person at the Cannon Beach Library or remotely via Facebook Live. The lectures are also recorded and available on the Friend’s website, Friendsofhaystackrock.org

November 9th, 2022

“European Green Crabs, are they here to stay?”

Sylvia Yamada, a faculty member of the Oregon State University Department of Integrative Biology, has been monitoring the recruitment of European green crabs in Oregon estuaries for over 20 years.

Sylvia Yamada is a marine ecologist and a faculty member in the Department of Biology at Oregon State University. She received her Bachelors and Master for the University of British Columbia and her PhD from the University of Oregon. Her research includes salmon stock identification, predator-prey interactions, invertebrate fisheries and the role of introduced fisheries and the role of introduced species in the marine environment. She has been monitoring European green crabs in Oregon estuaries for over 20 years.

December 14th,2022

Snowy Plovers

Allison Anholt Coastal Community Science Biologist with Portland Audubon

January 11th, 2023

“10th Anniversary of Oregon’s Marine Reserves: What we have learned?”

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Marine Reserves Program Staff

In 2012, Oregon kicked off its marine reserve program with the establishment of the Otter Rock and Redfish Rocks Marine Reserve sites. The other three, including the Cape Falcon site on the north coast, came into effect in 2014 and 2016. Then years later, the State is looking back at what we have learned and how to adapt the program going forward. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff will present highlights, focusing on ecological research.

February 8th, 2023

Reintroduction of Sea Otters to the Oregon Coast (not official title)

Mitchelle StMartin

March 8th, 2023

“Transient Killer Whales of the Outer Coast of Oregon and California”

Josh McInnes

Josh McInnes is a marine mammal scientist and graduate student at the University of British Columbia's Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries Marine Mammal Research Unit. He will share a presentation titled: Ecological Aspects of Transient Killer Whales off the California and Oregon Coast. Transient killer whales are important apex predators in marine ecosystems along the Pacific coast. Insights into the latest findings regarding ecology, abundance, distribution, and community structure of these whales along the outer coast and offshore waters of Oregon and California will be presented.

Josh McInnes is from the windy seaside city of Victoria BC, Canada. Josh’s research focuses on the ecology and behavior of marine mammals in British Columbia and Monterey Bay, California, with studies focusing on the foraging behavior, diet, and ecology of transient (Bigg’s) killer whales and Risso’s Dolphins.

April 12th, 2023

“Monitoring Migratory Birds in Lincoln County, Oregon Through Citizen Science”

Roy Lowe and other local volunteers have been documenting the return of the threatened Western Snowy Plover as a breeding species to Lincoln County beaches. Absent as a breeding species in the county for nearly four decades, successful recovery efforts have greatly increased the Oregon coast population of this unique shorebird species. In monitoring the wintering population of Pacific Black Brant at Yaquina Bay. Black Brant are dependent on eel grass as their primary forage on wintering and staging areas. The wintering population of black brant at Yaquina Bay has been in decline since the 1980’s.

Waldport resident Roy Lowe was employed with the US Fish and Wildlife Service for more than 37 years. He was stationed at the Hatfield Marine Science Center for 30 years and was the Refuge Manager of the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex upon his retirement in 2015.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cannon Beach Gazette

At The Library: Green crabs, Roman poets & cozy mysteries

The Cannon Beach Library will finally be done with zoom-only events in November. The World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series, the Cannon Beach Reads book club and the NW Author Speakers Series will all be offered in a hybrid format, allowing participants the choice of either attending an event in person or participating virtually from home. The World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series, which is sponsored by the Friends of Haystack Rock, is beginning this year’s season with a lecture at 7 p.m....
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach’s yoga scene now stretches past pre-pandemic offerings

Across the country, yoga studios were among many businesses forced to cease or modify services due to public health concerns. Even YogaWorks, one of the most popular studio chains in the country, suffered tremendously during the pandemic, ultimately filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closing all its U.S studios. Fortunately, with heavy support from loyal locals, Cannon Beach’s oldest yoga studio managed to stay afloat. Not only that, but new instructors and yogi’s are experimenting with different ways to practice and teach yoga, taking classes...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Elk feeding tours resume at Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area this winter

Jewell Meadows Wildlife Area near Seaside is offering the popular winter elk feeding tours after a two-year pause. The wildlife area provides supplemental feed to Roosevelt elk each winter to enhance public viewing opportunities and reduce conflicts on adjacent private lands. Tours will be offered from December through February. Tour participants ride on a feed wagon to several sites and help feed Roosevelt elk on the wildlife area. Tours generally...
SEASIDE, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Disease outbreak in sea lions has potential to be spread to dogs

Wildlife officials always encourage humans and their pets to keep their distance from sea lions and other marine mammals on the beach. A recent outbreak of disease among sea lion populations is giving people and their pets yet another reason to steer clear of marine mammals while they walk along the beach. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported an increase in the number of stranded sea lions along...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Clatsop County presents Election Facts

FACT 1 UPDATED VOTER REGISTRATION DATABASE The database of registered voters is centralized at the state level, but each Oregon county is responsible for maintaining an accurate, up-to-date list of its voters. To do this, Clatsop County elections staff regularly reviews obituaries, death notices and notices from other states to assist in keeping our records...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

City Manager Discusses Safety Issues in Cannon Beach

At the October 17th ‘Coffee with Councilors,’ and in a follow-up interview, Cannon Beach City Manager Bruce St. Denis answered questions about the new city hall/police station project, why the prepared food tax was necessary, and why he feels strongly that the project must move forward. The city hall, police station and other critical infrastructure must be brought up to current seismic safety standards in the event of a earthquake or other natural disaster. The current building will not survive even a moderate seismic event. ...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

City Council approves contractor for Elementary School project

On October 11th, the City Council approved Bremik Construction as the construction manager/general contractor for the Cannon Beach Elementary School Rejuvenation project. A selection committee comprised of Cannon Beach residents and city staff members were appointed to review proposals and conduct face-to-face interviews with prospective firms to look at the most qualified contractors. The selection committee agreed unanimously to recommend Bremik Construction for the elementary school project. According to selection committee member Les Sinclair, “we were fortunate to have several qualified firms respond to the...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Below freezing weather temporarily opens overnight Warming Centers earlier

The National Weather Service is reporting that a cold front is coming to Clatsop County this Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be below freezing at night with wind chill dropping them to the mid-20s. Temporary warming centers are opening in response. “It is taking the efforts of many partners to open emergency warming shelters earlier than usual. Their help has been invaluable,” said Justin Gibbs, Clatsop County emergency manager. Clatsop...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Update: One lane is open on US 30 five miles east of Astoria after a crash this morning

One lane is open on US 30 five miles east of Astoria after a crash this morning. Expect delays and watch for flaggers, or use an alternative route. Please use caution driving anywhere in Oregon today due to the heavy rainfall in lowlands and snow in the mountains. Previous Coverage: The US Hwy 30 closure five miles east of Astoria is due to a crash. The closure may last several hours, and there is no local detour available, so please use an alternative route or delay your trip if possible. Please use caution driving anywhere in Oregon today due to the heavy rainfall in lowlands and snow in the mountains.
ASTORIA, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, Tolovana State Park health advisory lifted Oct. 28

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) today lifted a public health advisory for contact with ocean water at Cannon Beach and Tolovana State Park in Clatsop County. The health authority issued the advisory Oct. 27 after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters. Results from follow-up tests taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) showed lower bacteria levels. Contact with the ocean water no longer poses...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Letter: All candidates have understanding of issues

Last evening I attended a candidate Forum at the Coaster Theatre. Participating were all candidates for City Council and Mayor of Cannon Beach. Although not a Cannon Beach voter, my wife and I attended because we own a home here and are transitioning much of our life from Maryland to this special place. Being at the Forum and hearing the candidates address a variety of issues reinforced our decision to locate here. Not only did the candidates show a real understanding of Cannon Beach challenges...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

City Manager updates community on City Hall project

Final planning in preparation for construction of the new Cannon Beach City Hall and Police Department is set to begin after the city council approves a construction manager, general contractor in November. City Manager Bruce St. Denis brought the public up to speed on the project’s status and estimated $17.5 million budget at last week’s Coffee with Councilors and opened the current city hall up for the public to visit on Tuesday while offering input on the new project. ...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach to host festival celebrating women Nov. 11 To 13

Cannon Beach will soon play host once again to women from all over the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and other destinations as they come together for the 13th Annual WOW! Weekend and Blush Lux events taking place November 11 to 13, 2022. WOW! Weekend — originally designed to be a “womens’ only weekend” — is a great opportunity for ladies to get away to Cannon Beach (home of the iconic Haystack Rock) on the stunning Oregon coast for a little “me time” including inspirational classes, shopping,...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Fatal Crash Highway 30- Clatsop County

On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 11:30 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 near Milepost 88. Preliminary investigation revealed that a red Colbalt, operated by Lori M. Wanen (51) of Astoria, was traveling eastbound on Highway 30, when she lost control of the vehicle, went into the oncoming lane, and then stuck a westbound black Equinox operated by Camilo Fonnegra (63) of Chehalis, Washington. Wangen suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. EMS transported Fonnegra and his passenger to an area hospital. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Knappa Fire, Medix, Medix, and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Letter: I’m with Lisa Kerr

Cannon Beach faces several challenges as we grow and attempt to legislate our way in a positive direction. Lisa Kerr is the best candidate for City Council as we navigate the next four years. Lisa is a retired lawyer with thirty years of experience. She recently served on the CB Planning Commission for eight years and while some might not have agreed with all of her positions on specific issues, it would be impossible to argue that she didn’t tirelessly prepare, understand the topics in...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Commissioners give green light to homeless shelter proposal

As part of a state program aimed at reducing homelessness, the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners approved a purchase-sale agreement last night to acquire an Astoria hotel that would be converted into a shelter for people experiencing homelessness. Funding for the project would come from Project Turnkey, a State of Oregon initiative launched in 2020 which has funded the purchase 19 new shelters in 13 counties to date. After the Oregon Legislature approved funding for a second round of grants (Project Turnkey 2.0), Clatsop County...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Letter: I support Erik Ostrander for Mayor (copy)

We are supporting Pearce-Mushen My husband Dan Whyman and I would like to share in letter to Editor why we support Jenee’ Pearce-Mushen for City Council. Jenee, as a local business owner, has served our community and state in various volunteer positions. She has a heart to strengthen the Planning and Design Review policies and...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

4-H Clubs are open for new members

4-H is America’s largest youth development organization and we empower young people with the skills for a lifetime! 4-H’s hands on approach is proven to grow life skills like confidence, independence, resilience and compassion. We are now recruiting for the next 4-H year, and enrollment is open, so call today, get enrolled and begin your child’s journey with 4-H! Join the new fishing club! Learn how to do woodworking! Are you a youth entrepreneur, wanting to learn how to develop a product into a business...
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
176
Followers
531
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy