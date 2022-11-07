Read full article on original website
Saraya Set For In-Ring Return Against Britt Baker At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is set to return to in-ring action at the AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya confirmed that she is 100 percent cleared to return to in-ring competition. She’ll face Britt Baker at the November 19 pay-per-view event. This will...
Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of NWA
Since announcing his intention to depart NWA when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and NWA have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
Impact Wrestling Results (11/10/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on November 10, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 11/3. Joe Hendry says the Digital Media Champion should inspire, and Brian Myers isn’t doing that. When he becomes the new champion, all the comments sections will say “We Believe”.
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
Watch: Chris Jericho Performs In Costume On The Masked Singer
Chris Jericho may be known as a rock star thanks to Fozzy, but he performed in a much different setting this week. On the latest episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Jericho performed in costume as ‘The Bride.’. The hit series sees celebrities perform in disguises, with the...
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
Michael Cole Comments On The Threats Of An Iran Attack During WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Michael Cole has said he wasn’t phased by the threat of an attack while WWE was in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Last week, WWE hosted their latest Saudi show, WWE Crown Jewel 2022, the eighth event as part of the company’s lucrative deal with the nation. Prior...
WWE Veteran Expected To Return To Action Soon
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring soon and may possibly switch WWE brands when he does. In September, the veteran wrestler shared a picture of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, and acknowledged going home after what he believed was a successful trip. He also mentioned that he was suffering from injuries.
News On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
We have a new update to pass along regarding AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, and the possibility of a new deal. Last week it was reported that AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner. The show is expected to be a behind-the-scenes look at...
AEW Set To Make Its Debut In The UK
All Elite Wrestling is coming to the United Kingdom. During Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone announced that a live event in the country will be taking place in 2023. The official announcement regarding the event and where it’ll be taking place will be coming on...
WWE Reveals Several New Hires
The WWE Careers page on Twitter announced its monthly ‘welcome to WWE’ clip for hires made by the company in October 2022. The most notable of those names is Rob Fee, who was directly involved in the creative for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. Here is the list:
Bray Wyatt Wants Two Ex-Superstars To Return To WWE
Bray Wyatt is back with WWE, and his return to the promotion could see other ex-Superstars return. Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, 15 months after his controversial release. Wrestle Votes reports that Wyatt is hopeful that he will be working with former Superstars Bo...
High Stakes #1 Contender’s Match Set For WWE SmackDown This Week
At least, that’s the vibe after it was announced that Ronda Rousey’s next opponent for her SmackDown Women’s Championship would be determined in a Six-Pack Challenge match on SmackDown this week. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li will battle for the chance to take on the Baddest Woman on the Planet on an unspecified date.
WWE Files To Trademark ‘Michin’
On November 7, WWE filed to trademark the term “Michin” for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: MICHIN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
Elias Says Austin Theory’s Failed MITB Cash-In Attempt Was ‘Bizarre’
During today’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ WWE Superstar Elias reacted to Austin Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship on Monday’s episode of RAW. The older brother of Ezekial says he thought the whole...
It’s Official – The WWE 24/7 Championship Is No More
The WWE 24/7 Championship is no more. During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to capture the championship. After her win, Cross attempted to throw the title in the trash but missed. On the official WWE.com website, the title is now being listed as being...
Viewership For Last Week’s Impact Wrestling Hits Lowest In 2022
Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling had the lowest viewership in 2022. The show brought in a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and had an estimated 56,000 viewers. The demo rating is the lowest since the October 6th episode, while the total audience was lower than the Thanksgiving episode last year.
The Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s ‘Over Drive’ Pay-Per-View Event
Following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, we now have the updated lineup for the Over Drive pay-per-view event, which takes place in Louisville, KY on November 18th and airs on Impact! Plus. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling Over Drive card below:. Impact World...
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Bandido had been offered an AEW contract after a strong performance against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of Dynamite. It wasn’t until recently, however, that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Bandido signed the deal. WWE was also interested in signing him. The deal...
Crown Jewel Draws Lowest WWE PPV Number Ever
The pay-per-view numbers for WWE Crown Jewel have been revealed. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the premium live event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia scored the lowest numbers for a WWE PPV ever. Meltzer wrote, “PPV numbers for the show were 6,500, the lowest for any...
