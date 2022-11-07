Fighting crime is a popular Hollywood theme. Many folks could easily rattle off a list of shows or movies dedicated to solving crime and bringing criminals to justice. Did you know there have been 441 episodes of “NCIS” produced over 20 years with three spin-off series? “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” created 337 episodes over 15 years and spun off four additional series.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO