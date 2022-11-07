ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greensboro-nc.gov

GuilfordWorks Hosts a Furniture Industry Roundtable Event on November 17

GuilfordWorks has partnered with High Point Business Chamber, Guilford Technical Community College, and High Point Economic Development Corporation to host a Furniture Industry Roundtable from 10-11:30 am on Thursday, November 17, at Cogdon Yards, 401 W. English Rd. (410 W. English Rd. For more event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org. The Furniture...
GREENSBORO, NC
greensboro-nc.gov

GuilfordWorks hosts Gear Up | ASAP Roundtable on November 17

Guilford Works is hosting its Gear Up | Adult Specialized Apprenticeship Program (ASAP) Roundtable from 12-1:30 pm, Thursday, November 17, at the NCWorks Career Center, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd. For more event information, visit GearUpGuilford.org. The Gear Up Apprenticeship Roundtable will consist of a dynamic discussion about emerging opportunities for...
greensboro-nc.gov

Thanksgiving Holiday Affects Thursday's Trash and Recycling Collections

City of Greensboro offices and facilities are closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, in observance of Thanksgiving. The City’s trash and recycling crews will operate on a holiday schedule:. No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Thursday, November 24. That day’s...
GREENSBORO, NC
greensboro-nc.gov

Military Service Leads to A Law Enforcement Career for GPD Officer

Fighting crime is a popular Hollywood theme. Many folks could easily rattle off a list of shows or movies dedicated to solving crime and bringing criminals to justice. Did you know there have been 441 episodes of “NCIS” produced over 20 years with three spin-off series? “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” created 337 episodes over 15 years and spun off four additional series.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy