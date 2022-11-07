East Texas man arrested, accused of shooting other man while hunting

CASS COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A man was arrested after being accused of shooting another man while they were hunting in East Texas, according to Shawn Hervey, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Captain.

Game Wardens said they were called on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. due to a “hunting accident” at Black Point in Cass County where three people were on public hunting land.

The victim was Jason Clint Mills, 49, of Naples. Texas Game Wardens said Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples was accused of shooting Mills.

Abston fired a 12-gauge shotgun after he heard a noise and movement in the woods “without identifying his target,” said officials.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Louisiana and is expected to make a recovery, according to authorities.

Abston is still in jail and was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. Texas Game Wardens are in charge of the investigation and DPS and Cass County Sheriff’s Office also arrived at the scene.

