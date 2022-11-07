ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

East Texas man arrested, accused of shooting other man while hunting

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

CASS COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A man was arrested after being accused of shooting another man while they were hunting in East Texas, according to Shawn Hervey, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Captain.

Game Wardens said they were called on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. due to a “hunting accident” at Black Point in Cass County where three people were on public hunting land.

Police: Woman dead after being hit by train in Wills Point

The victim was Jason Clint Mills, 49, of Naples. Texas Game Wardens said Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples was accused of shooting Mills.

Abston fired a 12-gauge shotgun after he heard a noise and movement in the woods “without identifying his target,” said officials.

1 dead after Wood County officer-involved shooting

The victim was taken to a hospital in Louisiana and is expected to make a recovery, according to authorities.

Abston is still in jail and was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. Texas Game Wardens are in charge of the investigation and DPS and Cass County Sheriff’s Office also arrived at the scene.

KSST Radio

1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit

One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
QUITMAN, TX
The Associated Press

Texas woman gets death for killing woman to take unborn baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury sentenced a woman to death Wednesday for killing a pregnant woman she knew to take her unborn daughter. Jurors returned with the sentence for Taylor Parker, 29, after deliberating for just over an hour, the Texarkana Gazette reported. The same Bowie County jury convicted Parker on Oct. 3 of capital murder in the 2020 slaying of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, whose baby was cut from her womb and did not survive.
NEW BOSTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Northeast Texas Killer Gets Death Sentence

A Bowie County jury of six women and six men has reached its decision in the penalty phase of the Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker. The jury sentenced her to death by lethal injection. They convicted Parker of murdering 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and cutting her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage, out of the womb. The kidnapping of the baby eventually led to the baby’s death.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

1 arrested after man shot while hunting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested after shooting a member of his hunting party Saturday. Daniel Abston, 57, of Naples was charged with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. At approximately 10:30 a.m. game wardens were dispatched...
CASS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Teen Arrested On Weapons Charge

Hopkins County Deputies received a tip that a local teenager was selling guns on social media, advertising them as “ school supplies.” Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect and the location of the guns. The 15-year-old boy, a student at SSISD, was taken into custody at 1:35 Tuesday morning.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

POLICE: Missing Longview woman found, taken to local hospital

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department says a woman who went missing Wednesday has been found. According to the LPD, Nhan Le-Do, 57, was located Thursday and was taken to a local hospital. Her vehicle was found abandoned near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Pkwy. Details concerning...
LONGVIEW, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

73 Total Arrests For Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Oct 31 – Nov 6

It was nice while it lasted but arrests in Bowie County jumped back up for the first week of November. There were 32 people arrested by your Sheriff's Office last week, 41 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County deputies. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested on Numerous Charges

Louisiana Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested on Numerous Charges. Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 7, 2022, that on October 29, 2022, police were contacted in reference to a report of domestic abuse in the 5900 Block of Union Street. Although the suspected perpetrator was no longer at the scene, officers discovered a victim with a black eye, a fractured tooth, a ruptured eardrum, and a broken arm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Man Charged After Accidental Hunting Shooting

On Saturday, officials arrested a Morris County man after shooting a member of his hunting party on public hunting land in Cass County. They charged 57-year-old Daniel Abston with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana. Game wardens report Abston fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of a sound and movement in the woods without identifying his target. They airlifted the victim, 49-year-old Jason Clint Mills of Naples, to LSU medical center in Shreveport in undisclosed condition.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Taylor Parker sentenced to death on capital murder conviction

NEW BOSTON, Texas - A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. The jury in New Boston deliberated just over 90 minutes before returning her sentence. In her closing statement, prosecutor Kelley Crisp brought tears to many eyes sitting in the gallery. Parker,...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back stopped by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to thank them and other local law enforcement. Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones said he enjoys helping citizens. “The favorite part here is the citizens to serve a great community we have here in Mount Vernon,” said Jones. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after Wood County officer-involved shooting

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County on Friday, according to DPS. Officials said the incident involved the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and the case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The name of the deceased has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Saltillo Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Law Enforcement

Two people were arrested over the weekend for making threats toward others in two separate incidents. A Saltillo woman was accused of threatening to shoot law enforcement early Sunday morning, while a Como man allegedly threatened to beat his wife Sunday afternoon. FM 69 Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff‘s deputies were...
SALTILLO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

