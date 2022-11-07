Read full article on original website
McConnell turns to Brian Kemp to help save Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
The Georgia governor is loaning his get-out-the-vote machine to the McConnell-aligned super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, ahead of the Dec. 6 vote.
Warnock, Walker back on campaign trail ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — The two candidates in the U.S. Senate runoff got their second wind Thursday– with campaign events in Cherokee county and downtown Atlanta. The campaigns go into the runoff knowing that fewer voters are likely to show up to vote in the Senate race a second time.
Why does Georgia have runoff elections?
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from an older story on Georgia runoff elections. Georgia's 2022 Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is officially heading to a runoff election. That means voters in the Peach State will have to return to...
13WMAZ Election Tracker: How Central Georgia voted in key races
MACON, Ga. — While Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia's incumbent governor, clinched a win over Democrat Stacey Abrams, the U.S. Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker goes to a runoff this December. 13WMAZ took a closer look at the trends in two of Georgia's hottest contested races.
Georgia Senate runoff race | Democrats hope for 2021 runoff repeat
ATLANTA — If you vote Democrat in Georgia, you're likely going to be hearing from left-leaning get-out-the-vote groups over the next month. "We are implementing a layered approach on doors, phones, texts, and other outreach to re-touch people we have already engaged this year," said Kendra Cotton, CEO of the New Georgia Project Action Fund.
Georgia Senate runoff campaigns fire up with Walker, Cruz in Canton and Warnock in Atlanta
CANTON, Ga. — The battle for control of the U.S. Senate is playing out in Georgia’s fierce runoff campaign between Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker. Thursday night, Sen.Ted Cruz, (R) Texas, campaigned with Walker in Canton, northwest of Atlanta, while Warnock campaigned in...
Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock’s Campaign Trails Intersect at GSU
Last week, Leader Stacey Abrams and Senator Raphael Warnock visited Georgia State University as a part of their campaign tour. The people who fought to get them there wasn’t the school’s administration. It was a bunch of students. Students in pressed suits and members of the campaigns, but...
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
Herschel Walker may need help from top GOP officials in runoff race: Analysis
ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock are headed to a U.S. Senate runoff in December. Walker may have reinforcements who steered clear of the former football star during the fall campaign. Though they campaigned separately this fall, Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to try to lend...
'I'm honored to be your governor for the next 4 years' | Brian Kemp's victory speech transcript
ATLANTA — It was a much anticipated and widely-talked about rematch in Georgia's governor race that pitted incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. In the end, Election Day concluded with yet another win for Kemp, defeating Abrams more soundly than he did in 2018. After Abrams...
Nabilah Islam makes history in Georgia with Senate win
ATLANTA — Nabilah Islam made history in the Peach State on Election Day. She's the first-ever Muslim woman and the youngest woman to be elected to the Georgia Senate. The 32-year-old beat out her Republican opponent Josh McKay for the seat -- winning with 53 percent of the vote in State Senate District 7.
Republicans win Georgia state offices
From governor all the way through attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta, Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8. But a Dec. 6 runoff is coming for the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”
Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
Georgia governor election results | County by county map
ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
Why some Georgia State students are sitting out this election?
The narrative that comes out during election season is that young people don’t vote. Whether that be for laziness or a lack of faith in the current candidates, young voters are historically the smallest group of the voting population, and data from the New York Times supports this. With candidates Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock visiting the school, Georgia State University still has a population of students sitting this election out. Here’s what these young people who aren’t voting are saying about their choice:
Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Georgia's Secretary of State race | Raffensperger projected to win
ATLANTA — Update: Incumbent Brad Raffensperger is projected to win reelection, according to NBC News. Tuesday night, his Democratic challenger, Bee Nguyen conceded. In a post, she said she called Raffensperger to congratulate him on his reelection. She also showed gratitude for those who supported her in her race for a statewide office.
Georgia election results 2022: County by county results in all the key races
MACON, Ga. — The midterm elections on Nov. 8 in Georgia feature some key races including in the senate, governor and various locals races with high-profile candidates battling it out. Governor Brian Kemp will look to keep is seat against familar challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races The Associated Press had not yet called early Wednesday […]
