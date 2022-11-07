ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida’s east coast as Category 1 storm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Nicole is approaching Florida’s east coast as a Category 1 storm. The storm became a Category 1 hurricane while it was making landfall on Grand Bahama Island on Wednesday evening. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is bringing strong winds, dangerous storm...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A dive boat captain pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court for a second time to manslaughter in the fiery deaths of 34 people trapped below deck on his burning vessel three years ago off the Southern California coast. A federal grand jury issued a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbs17

Heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes possible today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The remnants of Nicole will move through our region today, and could deliver impactful weather. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for all of our North Carolina counties through 3pm today. As of 6:15am, we are monitoring scattered showers and a few...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy