Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
IGN
Three Months Ago, God of War Ragnarok Devs Said, 'Holy Crap, The Game's Not Good. What Are We Going to Do?'
Three months ago, way before God of War Ragnarok was awarded by IGN and many others glowing review scores, some of the devs were "freaking out" and thought to themselves, "holy crap, the game's not good. What are we going to do?" Speaking to GQ UK, God of War Ragnarok...
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN
Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes the World's Greatest Pokémon Trainer
After 25 years, perpetual 10-year-old Ash Ketchum has finally become the world's greatest Pokémon trainer. Ash's big moment took place in the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which premiered today in Japan. In it, Ash's Pikachu defeats a Charizard belonging to Leon, who video game fans will remember as the champion of Pokémon Sword and Shield's Galar region.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 1 Scrambling for Answers
We show you how to complete Chapter 1: Scrambling for Answers in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 30:08 - Cutscene: The local military struggles with the new visitors. 31:40 - Verse 7. 35:50 - Verse 6. 43:25 - Verse 8. 47:13 - Verse 9. 49:49 - Cutscene:...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users scream at the heavens after yet another hit fantasy show gets canned after one season
Is there any point becoming emotionally invested in a Netflix fantasy series when the platform is always a whisker away from pulling the plug in one way or another? Based on the most recent evidence that’s been piling up, which was cemented by the cancellation of The Imperfects, we’re going to go out on a limb and say no.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
Android Authority
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
Xbox boss says "what could happen" to dormant Activision Blizzard franchises like StarCraft is "pretty exciting"
"StarCraft was a seminal moment in gaming, right?"
IGN
The Whale - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for upcoming movie, The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, and Hong Chau. The Whale is a psychological drama film which follows the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale debuts in theaters...
IGN
All Your Burning Questions Answered on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Spoilercast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here! Join IGN on Monday, November 14 at 10am PT / 1pm ET for a live Spoilercast as we break down the movie, talk spoilers, and dive deep into Black Panther and the future of the MCU.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - Forging Destiny (1/3)
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we begin Chapter 10 Forging Destiny on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
IGN
Remedy Announces Control 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Control 2 is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Revealed in a blog post, Remedy and 505 Games are co-developing and co-publishing the sequel which was previously known as Codename Heron and thought to be a spin-off rather than a second mainline game.
IGN
How to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Release Date and Streaming Status
The conclusion of Marvel's Phase 4, the Black Panther sequel is a must-see for those keeping up with the MCU. Our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review said it's "most effective when paying tribute to its fallen king [Chadwick Boseman/T'Challa], and strong performances from the returning cast keep it afloat through its occasionally choppy plot."
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Slated to Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Alongside the Launch of Season 3, and More
Despite the abhorrent launch, EA isn't planning on slowing down content for Battlefield 2042 with the upcoming release of Season 3. In a recent developmental update video, the developers at DICE confirmed major changes and additions to the latest title of the popular FPS franchise. Furthermore, they also confirmed that pre-production work has already begun on content that will arrive after Season 4 next year.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy to Reveal New Gameplay Showcase on Nov 11; HBO Likely Working on Harry Potter Spinoff Series
All the Harry Potter fans will be excited to hear that there is some excited news concerning the franchise's video games. Hogwarts Legacy is all set to arrive on February 10, 2022, and we have received a bit of information on how the game will look and feel. Many players have been hoping for more gameplay showcases for the title. Fortunately for them, the team has just announced a brand-new gameplay showcase scheduled for November 11, 2022.
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser Trailer Shows Off Bloody Combat
Netflix has unleashed a new teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming four-part prequel series starring Michelle Yeoh. Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, the trailer transports us back in time to offer a glimpse at an untold story from the Continent: the creation of the first prototype Witcher. The clips show sweeping landscapes, magic-wielding warriors, and lots of bloody combat, with Yeoh's character Scían declaring aloud: "All beginnings, all ends."
IGN
WrestleQuest - Official Release Date Trailer
WrestleQuest will be available on PC and all consoles in May 2023. Watch the latest trailer to see the world, characters, and more of this upcoming game where pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide. In WrestleQuest, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, and tons of other icons guide your...
IGN
Control 2: Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games Set to Co-Develop the Game for PC, Xbox Series X, S, and Sony PlayStation 5
Remedy Entertainment recently announced some major progress with the development of the sequel to its hit 2019 title, Control. In a new press release, the studio confirmed that it has signed an agreement with developers 505 Games to co-develop and co-publish Control 2, which was previously called Codename Heron. The...
Black Friday Xbox deals 2022: all the early sales live now
We're rounding up everything you should be expecting to see in November's Black Friday Xbox deals with our top predictions for accessory discounts and stock.
Comments / 0