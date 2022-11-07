Read full article on original website
Another NJ-NY crossing is going completely cashless on Dec. 11
The Lincoln Tunnel is going completely cashless next month. That date will mark the end of cash tolls for crossing into and out of New York by vehicle — the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has been working for years towards upgrading to a cashless toll collection system at all six agency crossings.
NY1
New York National Guard explains role at Staten Island shelters
For the first time, the New York National Guard has opened up about the work they are doing at two Staten Island shelters. Anyone driving by the hotels on Wild Avenue on Staten Island would not be able to tell that two of the hotels are now home to several hundred migrants.
Mayor Adams to Shut Down Randall’s Island Tent Complex for Asylum-Seekers
The site has capacity for 1,000 people, but has seen relatively few visitors while continuing to encounter intense criticism from immigrants rights advocates and members of the City Council. Residents will be moved to a Manhattan hotel next week. Mayor Eric Adams is shutting down a controversial Randall’s Island tent...
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers to clean up city streets, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was recently approached by an irate woman complaining about the trash on a nearby street when he walked over and picked up the garbage and dropped it into the public wastebasket. “Let’s all clean up the city,” Adams said at a press conference in Brooklyn on Thursday. Adams […]
aarp.org
96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data
1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
Jessica Scarcella-Spanton declares victory in Staten Island State Senate race; Tirone yet to concede
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate Jessica Scarcella-Spanton will succeed her former boss State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) for her seat representing New York’s 23rd district. At the end of the night, with 84.71% of ballots counted, Scarcella-Spanton had earned 52.61% of the votes, according to the...
‘You’re nothing special!’ Staten Island crash victim claims she was assaulted, degraded by love interest seconds before impact
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Testifying in front of a packed courtroom Wednesday, former Staten Island business owner Diana Petrone recalled a devastating crash two years ago, which prosecutors say was carried out intentionally by a male love interest who was trying to kill her. Petrone, who was sitting in...
‘Capturing the Killer Nurse.’ N.J. detectives, whistleblower share real story behind movie.
Bruce Ruck will never forget the day he got a call from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. It was a detective asking about digoxin, a drug used to treat heart failure.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Hitler's Insane Weapon Designed to Wipe Out New York City
The Amerikabomber was a massive, state-of-the-art bomber that Hitler planned to use to annihilate New York City. Check out today's epic new video to find out what stopped Hitler from using one of his most powerful weapons against America. via The Infographics Show. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's...
Jersey City Council not ready to place cap on cannabis retailers, voting down 55 limit
The Jersey City Council isn’t ready to cap the number of cannabis retailers in the city as most are concerned about how the limitation would affect the southern portion of the city, which has seen little movement with the growing industry. Councilmembers Denise Ridley, Mira Prinz-Arey, Frank Gilmore, James...
The Jewish Press
How Mayor Adams Responded To A New Jersey Terrorist Threat
A credible terrorist threat in New Jersey made by an unnamed individual caught the attention of the mayor’s office in New York City and the New York Police Department last week. The mayor, Eric Adams, and his team quickly brought together approximately 250 leaders of the Jewish community via...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn: A diverse, affordable community where the beach and boardwalk are the main attractions
The south Brooklyn beachfront community of Brighton Beach, where the two singing/songwriting Neils (Diamond and Sedaka) grew up, is a family-oriented neighborhood with a cosmopolitan culinary scene. Nicknamed Little Odessa for the waves of Russian immigrants who settled there in the 1970s as well as the 1990s influx of people...
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, closed on Friday in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, honors the end of World War I and pays tribute to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Across the nation, there will be parades to honor all U.S. veterans. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will see over 20,000 marchers on Fifth Avenue.
NBC New York
5G Towers Suddenly Showed Up Across NYC — Here's Why Some Neighborhoods Want Them Gone
There has been great confusion — and some concerns over safety — in neighborhoods across New York City after large, mysterious towers suddenly sprung up throughout the streetscape. So what are they for, and why are people concerned?. The structures are new 5G wireless towers, and thousands of...
MTA awards contract for controversial Staten Island monopole plan. Here’s what we know so far.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- MTA officials last week announced it has awarded a contract to install seven large monopoles along the Staten Island Railway (SIR), despite continued opposition from the community. During a meeting of Community Board 3 on Wednesday, the agency provided an update on the project to replace...
Jersey City firefighters respond to fire on Hoboken Avenue, Boyd Avenue
Jersey City firefighters responded to a pair of blazes over a five-hour span overnight. A Jersey City police officer was injured responding to one of the fires, on Boyd Avenue, near West Side Avenue. The single-alarm fire on Boyd occurred at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Some four and a half hours...
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
theredstonerocket.com
Brooklyn draftee returns from Vietnam as man
Dennis Berger was a dividend clerk for a Wall Street brokerage when he received his draft notice in 1966. He reported for duty Oct. 10, his mother’s birthday. “I had one year of college, but the Arizona State University requested that I leave,” he said. The 20-year-old private...
In Ocean County, it looks like it’s time for The Donald to wave goodbye | Mulshine
I spent election night covering the Republican victory party in Ocean County. Several speakers said that Ocean County, where I live, is the No. 1 Republican county in the state. That’s undeniable. Not content to stop there, a couple of them pronounced Ocean the most powerful Republican county in...
