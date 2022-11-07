ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data

1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Jessica Scarcella-Spanton declares victory in Staten Island State Senate race; Tirone yet to concede

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate Jessica Scarcella-Spanton will succeed her former boss State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) for her seat representing New York’s 23rd district. At the end of the night, with 84.71% of ballots counted, Scarcella-Spanton had earned 52.61% of the votes, according to the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Hitler's Insane Weapon Designed to Wipe Out New York City

The Amerikabomber was a massive, state-of-the-art bomber that Hitler planned to use to annihilate New York City. Check out today's epic new video to find out what stopped Hitler from using one of his most powerful weapons against America. via The Infographics Show. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

How Mayor Adams Responded To A New Jersey Terrorist Threat

A credible terrorist threat in New Jersey made by an unnamed individual caught the attention of the mayor’s office in New York City and the New York Police Department last week. The mayor, Eric Adams, and his team quickly brought together approximately 250 leaders of the Jewish community via...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn: A diverse, affordable community where the beach and boardwalk are the main attractions

The south Brooklyn beachfront community of Brighton Beach, where the two singing/songwriting Neils (Diamond and Sedaka) grew up, is a family-oriented neighborhood with a cosmopolitan culinary scene. Nicknamed Little Odessa for the waves of Russian immigrants who settled there in the 1970s as well as the 1990s influx of people...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theredstonerocket.com

Brooklyn draftee returns from Vietnam as man

Dennis Berger was a dividend clerk for a Wall Street brokerage when he received his draft notice in 1966. He reported for duty Oct. 10, his mother’s birthday. “I had one year of college, but the Arizona State University requested that I leave,” he said. The 20-year-old private...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

